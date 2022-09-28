ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Ian

By Jason O. Boyd, Mary Scott Winstead, Gov. Roy Cooper's office
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMGef_0iE6hicf00

RALEIGH, N.C. — In advance of Hurricane Ian’s remnants moving through the state, Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency.

CLICK HERE to watch Gov. Roy Cooper’s press conference

The announcement came Wednesday and is intended to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging.

“A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” said Cooper. “North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies.”

North Carolinians can expect heavy rainfall and possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The State Emergency Response Team will activate on Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh and plans to move to 24-hour operations on Friday morning.

Executive order 270 waives the size and weight requirements for vehicles engaged in relief efforts before, during and after the severe weather, including power restoration and debris removal, as well as the transportation of goods like food, fuel, and medical supplies. The order also helps North Carolina’s agricultural sector by temporarily suspending weighing of vehicles used to transport livestock, poultry or crops ready to be harvested. The Council of State concurred with the waiver of transportation regulations in the order today.

In addition, North Carolina’s price gouging law against overcharging in a state of emergency is now in effect statewide.

Governor Cooper also authorized the activation of about 80 members of the North Carolina National Guard to assist as needed.

North Carolinians are advised to stay aware and keep a close eye on the forecast for the next several days. Much of North Carolina is forecast to see 2-5 inches late this week and weekend, but 5-7 inches or more will be possible near the coast and along the Blue Ridge Escarpment. These rainfall totals could lead to localized flash flooding, landslides in the mountains, and rises on main-stem rivers. Rainfall totals and the timing of the heaviest rain could be adjusted based on the eventual track of Ian.

Gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, minor coastal flooding and hazardous marine conditions will also be possible late this week and weekend as Ian moves through the region. Isolated downed trees and power outages will be possible due to gusty winds and saturated soils.

The Governor and state officials advise these tips to make sure people are personally prepared:

  • Have multiple ways to receive emergency information, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on a cell phone and download a weather app.
  • Have an emergency plan. Know where to go if there’s a need to evacuate. Make a plan to stay with family, friends or at a hotel. Public shelters should be a last resort.
  • Gather some emergency supplies or refresh an emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for info on how to build an emergency kit.
  • If people live at the coast, be aware if you live in a coastal evacuation zone. Visit KnowYourZone.nc.gov to see if you are located in a pre-determined evacuation zone. Learn your zone and listen for it if evacuations are ordered by local governments.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for additional information on weather preparation, as well as information on power outages. Visit DriveNC.gov for current travel conditions from NCDOT.

View the State of Emergency Order.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Governor urges caution as NC begins to feel Ian’s effects

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Cooper is urging North Carolinians to be safe and cautious during heavy rainfall, possible flooding and power outages as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. “Our message today is simple. Be smart and be safe. We’ve faced storms like this before and we know what to do,” Governor Cooper said. […]
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WNCT

GOP pursues court order over rejected signature check motion

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One week before North Carolina election officials begin processing by-mail ballots in the closely watched Southern swing state, the GOP is pursuing its latest legal challenge to the electoral procedures established by the Democrat-led State Board of Elections. The North Carolina Republican Party filed two motions in Wake County Superior Court […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

People urged to avoid unnecessary travel during Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. – State transportation officials are prepared for Ian and are urging people to avoid any unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend. “This storm could make travel treacherous in North Carolina,” said J. Eric Boyette, North Carolina’s Transportation Secretary. “Please monitor your local weather and if you don’t need to be on the roads, […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Elevator safety mandate named for Ohio boy among new NC laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New safety mandates for elevators inside North Carolina beach and vacation cottages take effect on Saturday along with all or portions of another dozen or so enacted state laws. Other laws approved this year and starting in October address sexual assault kits, magistrates and some sales tax exemptions. The elevator law is […]
CANTON, OH
WNCT

Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The storm made landfall in South Carolina […]
BOGUE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Emergency#State Of Emergency#Heavy Rain#Price Gouging#Politics State#Politics Governor#Raleigh#Hurricane Ian#North Carolinians
WNCT

Ian heads toward Carolinas; emergency response crews prepare

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane. It weakened into a tropical storm overnight, but became a hurricane again Thursday evening. Cooper urges weather awareness ahead of Ian People urged to avoid unnecessary travel during Ian Jacksonville mayor declares State of Emergency School […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ENC watches as Ian moves through Carolinas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — From rain to strong winds and some flooding, Eastern North Carolina has been feeling the effects of tropical system Ian. Other links Live coverage: Hurricane Ian Storm Team 9: Ian forecast for Eastern NC Helpful links: Power outages, road conditions, more Check the conditions with our Live Eye 9 cameras Download […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Live coverage from SC of Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCT/WCBD/WFLA) — After collapsing buildings and pounding Florida with strong winds and relentless rain, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday just after 2 p.m. near Georgetown. The system was bringing life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions to the coast, the National Hurricane Center said. LIVE UPDATES: The Associated Press The […]
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

DeSantis drops provocations — for now — in response to Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has whipsawed his way through the national conversation this month, first by putting migrants on planes or buses to Democratic strongholds and then shifting to a more traditional role of crisis manager as one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. barreled into his state.
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Live Updates: Ian’s U.S. death toll climbs to 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida’s Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

GOP attacks Georgia’s Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn’t be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging “gross mismanagement” of Georgia’s elections.
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Over 200 NC schools selected for Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program

RALEIGH, N.C. — A record-setting 232 elementary schools across North Carolina have been selected and approved by the State Board of Education to participate in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for the 2022-23 school year. This is North Carolina’s largest number of schools ever to participate in a given school year. Every school that […]
EDUCATION
WNCT

WNCT

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy