Woodland Public Schools introduces Jump Start Kindergarten, a free transitional kindergarten for Woodland families starting Nov. 2

ClarkCountyToday
C-TRAN expands free youth fare program to all riders 18 and under
Youth riders can obtain a free pass at any C-TRAN Customer Service location, including the Vancouver Mall Transit Center. The C-TRAN Board of Directors has approved an expansion of the Youth Opportunity Pass program that will provide free access to transit to all riders 18 and under. The newly expanded free fares for youth riders will take effect on Oct. 1.
ClarkCountyToday
County seeks applicants for Community Action Advisory Board
VANCOUVER – The county manager is seeking applicants to fill several positions on the volunteer Community Action Advisory Board. The board is made up of an elected official, a community representative and a low-income representative from each of the five county council districts. There also is one member at large.
ClarkCountyToday
Area residents can keep leaves out of storm drains with free leaf disposal coupons
VANCOUVER – With the arrival of autumn and leaves falling and covering the ground, the annual Fall Leaf Coupon Program, courtesy of city of Vancouver and Clark County public works, can assist with proper disposal of leaves. The popular program allows residents to bring leaves to designated drop-off sites for free disposal. Keeping leaves out of streets helps prevent clogged stormwater drains and localized flooding.
ClarkCountyToday
Battle Ground Public Schools director of Career and Technical Education earns national recognition
In her current role, Cindy Arnold launched middle-school CTE programs by creating design modeling and robotics classes. Cindy Arnold, Battle Ground Public Schools’ director of career and technical education, has been named the Association for Career and Technical Education’s Region V Administrator of the Year. She is one of five finalists for the 2023 national title, which will be announced on Nov. 30, 2022.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver PD runs in honor of Donald Sahota
Police officer Donald Sahota’s memory was a huge part of the Appletree Marathon earlier this month. For Bret Olson, it was an opportunity to do something to honor his friend, his fellow officer, at least one more time. For Holly Musser, it was one more way to connect with...
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Council District 2 candidates participate in candidate forum
Michelle Belkot and Chartisha Roberts shared their views this week at the forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County. Three of the five positions on the Clark County Council are up for grabs on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Earlier this week, the candidates for the District 2 seat participated in a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County at the Vancouver Community Library.
ClarkCountyToday
High school football Week 5: Washougal takes on Ridgefield for first place in 2A GSHL
Mountain View takes on Evergreen to open 3A GSHL play. The Class 2A Greater St. Helens League will not crown a champion tonight, but the winner of the Washougal-Ridgefield game will surely be in prime position. And over in the 3A GSHL, defending champion Mountain View will take on undefeated...
ClarkCountyToday
Candidates for Clark County Council, District 1 seat face off in League of Women Voters candidate forum
Hector Hinojosa and Glen Yung are vying for the position in the Nov. 8 general election. The League of Women Voters of Clark County is hosting a series of candidate forums in advance of the Nov. 8 general election. On Monday, the League held the first event in the series at the Vancouver Community Library.
ClarkCountyToday
POLL: Did the Clark County Council make the right decision when creating a new Jail Services Department, taking management of the jail away from the Sheriff’s Office?
County manager appoints David Shook to lead new Jail Services Department. Clark County Manager Kathleen Otto announced Monday the executive leadership team that will lead the recently established Jail Services department. County begins process to transition management of jail from Sheriff’s Office to County Manager’s Office. Posted by...
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police investigate strong-armed robbery
Suspect assaulted a female victim in the Vancouver Mall parking lot and stole her purse. On Wednesday (Sept. 28) at about 10:50 a.m., Vancouver Police responded to a strong-armed robbery that occurred at the Vancouver Mall located at 8700 Vancouver Mall Drive. The victim was walking through the parking lot...
