Woodland Public Schools introduces Jump Start Kindergarten, a free transitional kindergarten for Woodland families starting Nov. 2

Michelle Belkot and Chartisha Roberts shared their views this week at the forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County. Three of the five positions on the Clark County Council are up for grabs on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Earlier this week, the candidates for the District 2 seat participated in a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County at the Vancouver Community Library.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO