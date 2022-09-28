Read full article on original website
Related
Sal Perez homers, collects 4 hits and Kris Bubic tosses 5 scoreless in KC Royals’ win
Rookie outfielder Drew Waters showed off his power again in a 7-1 victory in Cleveland.
Aaron Judge stuck on 61, Yankees get 8-0 win over Orioles
Aaron Judge went 0 for 2 with two walks and was hit by a pitch on Saturday, remaining at 61 homers on the 61st anniversary of Roger Maris setting the American League record as the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-0.
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 0