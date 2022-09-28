ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Taco Truck Throwdown returns to Chukchansi Park this weekend

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qu2Hu_0iE6dK3r00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Taco lovers get ready: the 11th annual Taco Truck Throwdown will be kicking off at Chukchansi Park this weekend.

The Taco Truck Throwdown will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1.

This year’s event will feature some of the best tacos and micheladas that the Central Valley has to offer.

There will also be live performances from Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Foos Gone Wild, and Los Rojos.

AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa will be making an appearance at the event.

You can purchase tickets for this year’s Taco Truck Throwdown by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Railroad history may be leaving Fresno for Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno may be losing a historical piece of railroad history soon. The Fresno City Council voted on Thursday September 29 to donate Southern Pacific Engine 1238 to the Kingsburg Railroad Dept. The train engine has been in Roeding Park since 1956 when it was donated by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Over […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

You can visit this Central Valley fair for free

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
CARUTHERS, CA
GV Wire

Huge Koi Show Returns to Woodward Park This Weekend

After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Central California Koi Society will reunite with the Shinzen Friendship Garden at Woodward Park for the 42nd Fresno Koi Show this weekend. The free show is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. “The Shinzen Friendship...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Fresno, CA
Sports
Fresno, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
Fresno, CA
Food & Drinks
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Hobbs Grove ready to thrill visitors this weekend

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hobbs Grove, one of the Central Valley’s haunted attractions, is ready to welcome guests on Friday. According to their website, Hobbs Grove will be combining their Haunted House and Forest for one long attraction that will begin in their “long forgotten” Hidden Grove State Hospital. If you manage to escape, you […]
SANGER, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Downed helicopter in Fresno neighborhood; 2 hospitalized

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A helicopter has crashed in a residential neighborhood in southeast Fresno. Just before 10 a.m. Saturday the California Highway Patrol received a call of an aircraft down near Willow and Garrett Avenues, and transferred the call to the Fresno Police Department. Fresno police officers...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State meat science department

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State’s Meat Science Department is giving students a taste of the meat industry. The program takes students from processing to retail. “We are one of the first universities to start making dry-aged Salami,” said Meat Science Lab supervisor, Taylor Ross. The Meat Sciences Department also provides hot dogs for the […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Tacos#Restaurant Info#Chukchansi Park#Food Drink#Taco Truck Throwdown#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business.  Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Central Valley Fuego close to making playoffs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Valley Fuego soccer team plays their final home match of the regular season on Saturday, October 1 at Fresno State Soccer Stadium. The team will play against Northern Colorado Hailstorm. Vice President of Futbol, Nehemias Blanco says it is an important game for the team.  “It’s still a close […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
YourCentralValley.com

Pink Patch Project kicks off in Central Valley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Friday, Central Valley law enforcement leaders gathered at the Cancer Institute of Clovis Community Medical Center to help kick off the Pink Patch Project. Over the next several weeks, law enforcement officers will be sporting special pink patches on their uniforms in support […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State marching band hits Rose Parade donation goal

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming show of support from the community, Fresno State’s marching band has reached its donation goal for traveling to the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena. This will mark the band’s first-ever appearance at the Rose Parade, which is held before the annual Rose Bowl Game. The band had learned […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Long-awaited Heroes Park has a home in Hanford

The long-awaited Heroes Park has a home, Hanford officials announced Thursday. A tentative agreement with an unnamed multi-generational family to purchase 40 acres of their property at Florinda Street east of 91/4 Avenue paves the way for the one-of-a-kind regional destination for sports, entertainment, and recreation. The City intends to...
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

New area code coming to the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy