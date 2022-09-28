Taco Truck Throwdown returns to Chukchansi Park this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Taco lovers get ready: the 11th annual Taco Truck Throwdown will be kicking off at Chukchansi Park this weekend.

The Taco Truck Throwdown will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1.

This year’s event will feature some of the best tacos and micheladas that the Central Valley has to offer.

There will also be live performances from Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Foos Gone Wild, and Los Rojos.

AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa will be making an appearance at the event.

You can purchase tickets for this year’s Taco Truck Throwdown by clicking here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.