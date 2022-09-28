Read full article on original website
Suspect cites failed translation in deadly altercation
A Kansas City, Missouri, man says a failed language translation led to an altercation that left another man dead.
KCPD investigating double homicide following fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City homicide investigators were called to the scene of a deadly fire Saturday morning after KCFD found two victims. Kansas City police say just before 5 a.m., firefighters went to an apartment fire in the area of 41st and Oak. As firefighters entered the apartment to fight the fire, they […]
KCTV 5
Missouri man pleads guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in killing of two brothers
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Garland Nelson, the Missouri man accused of killing and burning two Wisconsin brothers, pled guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder in Cass County Court. Nelson was sentenced to two life sentences without parole in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Previously, a federal prosecutor...
3 charged with capital murder in Olathe double shooting
Johnson County prosecutors charged three suspects with capital murder in a November 2021 double homicide in Olathe, Kansas.
Blue Springs man charged with shooting, killing cousin
Jackson County prosecutors say a Blue Springs man shot and killed his cousin following an argument Thursday near 17th and McArthur streets.
3 suspects charged in 2021 double murder in Olathe
Three suspects involved in a 2021 killing of two people in Olathe have been charged with capital murder, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Friday.
3 arrested after child taken from Topeka found in Johnson County
Douglas County law enforcement stopped a car on K-7 and rescued a 3-year-old child who had been taken from Topeka, Kansas, early Friday.
Man shot and killed in Kansas City
Man shot and killed in Kansas City near 4600 block of E 46th st. He was found shot and killed in front of a residence there.
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs police officer wounded in shooting
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- An Excelsior Springs police officer was wounded in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened near the corner of Kearney Road and Corum Road in the city. It occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Both the officer and suspect were wounded and were transported to...
Shawnee police identify victim killed in I-435 crash
The Shawnee Police Department says that 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Missouri died in a crash Friday, September 30 on I-435.
KCTV 5
Johnson County district attorney charges three with capital murder, sets $10 million bond following November double homicide
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe charged three individuals with capital murder as the result of an investigation into a double homicide that happened Nov. 20, 2021, in Olathe, Kansas. Howe announced the arrest of 39-year-old Salvador Garcia-Zarate, 40-year-old Jesus Enrique Cereceda-Soto and 37-year-old Axel...
KMBC.com
'High risk vehicle stop' in Johnson County results in arrest of three armed kidnapping suspects, rescue of 3-year-old
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A quick-thinking Eudora, Kansas police officer, with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, rescued a child after a reported armed kidnapping during a "high-risk" vehicle stop. According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a Eudora police officer spotted a vehicle associated...
KMBC.com
Three people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of a couple in Olathe, Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. — Ten months after a Tonganoxie, Kansas, couple wasgunned down after leaving an area restaurant, prosecutors have announced the arrests of three people reportedly involved in the case. The shooting happened in the early hours of Nov. 20, 2021. The victims, 45-year-old Angela Santiago and 42-year-old Jose...
Prosecutor: Kansas man used pit bull as deadly weapon
Malachi S. Thomas, a Douglas County Kansas, man, is charged with battery after prosecutors said he used a pit bull dog as a deadly weapon.
KCTV 5
Three adults in custody after vehicle associated with armed kidnapping in Topeka stopped
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Three adults are in custody after a Eudora Police Department officer and members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office located and stopped the vehicle associated with a reported armed kidnapping originating in Topeka. According to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the...
Man dead in suspected homicide Friday morning off Benton Boulevard
A man was fatally shot inside a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment Friday morning along Benton Boulevard.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
Shawnee man shot at trying to stop thieves from stealing motorcycle
The thieves took off with the stolen motorcycle down a back ally, but not before a struggle with the owner and firing a gun.
Kansas City, Missouri, man convicted Tuesday of child molestation
A Jackson County jury convicted Gustavo Ramos — 29, of Kansas City, Missouri — on Tuesday of child molestation.
KCTV 5
KCK woman outraged that disgraced cop Golubski allowed to go home
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Ophelia Williams has been through a lot. She says she was raped numerous times by a powerful detective in the Kansas City, Kansas, police force. That detective, Roger Golubski, is facing federal charges related to rape and kidnapping but a federal judge allowed Golubski to go home while awaiting trial.
