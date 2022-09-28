ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCPD investigating double homicide following fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City homicide investigators were called to the scene of a deadly fire Saturday morning after KCFD found two victims. Kansas City police say just before 5 a.m., firefighters went to an apartment fire in the area of 41st and Oak. As firefighters entered the apartment to fight the fire, they […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Police#Violent Crime
KCTV 5

Excelsior Springs police officer wounded in shooting

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- An Excelsior Springs police officer was wounded in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened near the corner of Kearney Road and Corum Road in the city. It occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Both the officer and suspect were wounded and were transported to...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Johnson County district attorney charges three with capital murder, sets $10 million bond following November double homicide

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe charged three individuals with capital murder as the result of an investigation into a double homicide that happened Nov. 20, 2021, in Olathe, Kansas. Howe announced the arrest of 39-year-old Salvador Garcia-Zarate, 40-year-old Jesus Enrique Cereceda-Soto and 37-year-old Axel...
OLATHE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMBC.com

Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK woman outraged that disgraced cop Golubski allowed to go home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Ophelia Williams has been through a lot. She says she was raped numerous times by a powerful detective in the Kansas City, Kansas, police force. That detective, Roger Golubski, is facing federal charges related to rape and kidnapping but a federal judge allowed Golubski to go home while awaiting trial.
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy