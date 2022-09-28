September 30, 2022 - The Blake Brothers Bluegrass Band will be performing under the big tent at the East Texas Poultry Festival at 3pm on Saturday, October 8th!. The Blake Brothers Bluegrass Band from De Berry, Texas has been called the premier Bluegrass Band in the Ark-La-Tex area playing a Combination of Traditional Bluegrass and Bluegrass Gospel. The Band has become a favorite of many in the region! Come to the festival and meet Tim Blake - Banjo and Vocals; Bruce Blake - Guitar and Vocals; Nancy Blake - Bass Fiddle; Brit Green - Mandolin and Vocals; and Bernie Grappe - Fiddle, Do-Bro, Guitar and Vocals.

DE BERRY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO