2022 East Texas Poultry Festival Queen's Scholarship Pageant
Platinum Sponsor is High Roller Wells, LLC. Gold Sponsors are Cornerstone Construction, Dazzle Me Pink and Blue, Deb's Boutique, and JML Management. September 30, 2022 - The 46th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival Queen’s Scholarship Pageant will be held Saturday, October 1st and last year's Senior Queen Emilee Elliott and Junior Queen Carly Gray will crown the Miss East Texas Poultry Festival Queen 2022 in the Center High School Cafetorium. The coronation ceremony will begin at 7pm. General admission is $5. Tables and reserved seats may be purchased through the Chamber of Commerce at 598-3682.
Short Annual Homecoming; Donations Being Accepted
September 29, 2022 - Short Annual Homecoming will be Sunday, October 9 at 12-noon lunch on the grounds and singing following. Donations for upkeep of the cemetery can be mailed to Short Cemetery Fund, PO Box 915, Center, Texas 75935.
Chamber Announces Poultry Festival Doo Dah Parade Winners
September 29, 2022 - (Photo Album) - The 46th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival Doo Dah Parade, Sponsored by Center Tire Company, was held yesterday Wednesday, September 28th, on the Historic Downtown Center Square. A large number of spectators enjoyed the Queen’s Court candidate floats, civic organization and business entries. Junior Chamber of Commerce and Young Ambassador students and the Shelby Chick led the parade.
50 Women of Impact Breaks $200,000 in Giving; SAKS Of Love Receives $10,900
September 30, 2022 - The 50 Women of Impact group has in less than 5 years time given over $200,000 to local organizations and charities. The group was started with a goal of 50 women willing to give $100 each per quarter "as one" and quickly swelled to over 100 women. Double the members meant double the giving power helping the group to accelerate its impact on the community to $207,800 total!
I might find someone there from Center
“Sometimes this old farm feels like a long-lost friend, Yes, and hey, it’s good to be back home again.” — ‘Back Home Again’ song lyrics by John Denver (19431997) Thoughts of skipping town for a long weekend are looming in the back of my mind again. Weekend trips are therapeutic at a small newspaper when finding time for a whole week’s vacation is like looking for a needle in a haystack.
130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility coming to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approved an agreement with Merit Fabricators LLC. on Thursday. Merit Fabricators is poised to make a $22 million investment in the Longview Business Park by constructing a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will create 25 new full-time jobs. The company says it mainly […]
City of Marshall to host National Night Out 2022
MARSHALL, Texas — The City of Marshall has announced that it will be hosting National Night Out, an event filled with food, activities and community. It's an annual campaign that promotes strong partnerships between the police and community in an effort to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live and work.
Don’t Miss Draggin’ & Pullin’ In The Pines Near Lufkin, Texas
October 21-22, Draggin' & Pullin' in the Pines is back at Pine Valley Raceway near Diboll, Texas at 3427 FM 2497. It's two full days and nights of tractor pulls, semi drag races, car and truck shows, live music, and much more. This year's event is presented by Kelly's Truck...
Bubba’s 33 in Longview to donate all profits from Sept. 29 to family of beloved employee killed in crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — The loss of anyone hard for those who loved them. Bubba's 33 in Longview is mourning the loss of one of their own, 19-year-old Jordyn Hampton. Hampton was on her way to work, driving from Kilgore traveling northbound on FM 2087, when crashed her vehicle. She died at the scene.
Factory expansion makes way for jobs in Marshall
The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. The 4-vehicle crash happened at E. Kings at E. 70th. Former Bossier City residents find themselves in the middle of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from NWLA already responding to areas hit by Hurricane Ian. The Office of...
Jerry "Perch" Bass
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at Sholar Cemetery in Joaquin with Thomas Spurlock officiating. Born February 12, 1953, Jerry is the son of Fay Woods Bass and Clarence Emmitt Bass Sr. He is survived by:. Children:. Shelly Bass and Michael Bass of Joaquin.
Joaquin City Council Special Called Meeting Agenda, Oct. 5
September 30, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Special Called Council Meeting on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 4:30pm at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call to...
Governor Tillman
Funeral service is at 11am on Saturday, October 1 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church (Lake Timpson), 3398 FM 2667, Timpson, Texas 75975. Services entrusted to Community Funeral Home, Timpson, Texas.
Garrett Family Gives Thanks to Sheriff's Department
September 30, 2022 - The Family of Denise Garrett would like to say thank you to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and anyone else that put in the man hours to locate her. May God Bless you. Robbie Garrett – Mom. Pearl McLendon – Aunt. And the...
Blake Brothers Bluegrass Band Performing Saturday at the Festival
September 30, 2022 - The Blake Brothers Bluegrass Band will be performing under the big tent at the East Texas Poultry Festival at 3pm on Saturday, October 8th!. The Blake Brothers Bluegrass Band from De Berry, Texas has been called the premier Bluegrass Band in the Ark-La-Tex area playing a Combination of Traditional Bluegrass and Bluegrass Gospel. The Band has become a favorite of many in the region! Come to the festival and meet Tim Blake - Banjo and Vocals; Bruce Blake - Guitar and Vocals; Nancy Blake - Bass Fiddle; Brit Green - Mandolin and Vocals; and Bernie Grappe - Fiddle, Do-Bro, Guitar and Vocals.
Long John Silvers in Lufkin, Texas is Long Gone
When I heard the rumors earlier this week, I was hoping they were just fishcious rumors, and the posts I saw on social media were just a lot of carp. But, unfortunately, it's ofishal. Long John Silver's in Lufkin is Long Gone. I drove by their location on Timberland Drive...
20-Year-Old April Julissa Cavazos Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches County (Nacogdoches County, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that a 20-year-old woman got into a [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Missing woman with Longview ties found safe in hotel near Texas-Oklahoma border
According to the Paris Police Dept., Susan Taylor was located around noon at a hotel in the Dennison area. Dennison police found Taylor, who had been in the area since Sept. 27, after a welfare check was requested by hotel staff. "She is being checked medically and her family has...
Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier stops in East Texas
Democrat Mike Collier made stops in East Texas on Wednesday, including in Tyler and in Longview. Collier shared his views on education, the power grid, property taxes and border security Wednesday with a crowd of about 35 people during a campaign stop at Heritage Plaza in Longview, and also at The Foundry coffee shop in downtown Tyler.
