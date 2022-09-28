Read full article on original website
Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'
CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
Watch Lizzo Play Flute From 1813 Previously Owned by President James Madison
A centuries-old crystal flute once owned by President James Madison got some stage time at Lizzo’s show in Washington D.C. this week. Per DCist, Lizzo was recently given an invitation to come explore the Library of Congress’ assortment of flutes prior to the show. After publicly accepting Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden’s invitation, Lizzo was indeed given the chance to see the “largest flute collection in the world” in person.
Black or Bot? The Long, Sordid History of Co-opting Blackness Online
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In late February, just after Russia invaded Ukraine, my Twitter feed began filling up with videos showing Black exchange students being refused passage on trains fleeing the escalating conflict, while white students had no problem boarding. But not everyone was buying it. In a now-deleted tweet, Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Versha Sharma shared a Washington Post article reporting on the spread of disinformation, and added, “as videos go viral, a reminder about verifying sources before sharing—and a reminder that Russia disinfo ops have specifically targeted Black people in the past with fake accounts and media.”
Shy 9/11 victim who was the only person with no photo on NYC tribute wall of 3,000 victims is finally pictured 21 years on, thanks to museum sleuth who tracked down Michigan year book picture from 1966
A 9/11 victim who was the only person not pictured on a tribute wall to all 3,000 victims has finally been memorialized with a photograph. Albert Ogletree's photograph was tracked down in an old high school year book in Michigan and added to the wall of victims at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City ahead of Sunday's 21st anniversary of the terror attack.
The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy
In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
‘Confederates were traitors’: Ty Seidule on West Point, race and American history
In a 36-year army career, Ty Seidule served in the US, Germany, Italy, Kenya, Kosovo, Macedonia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. He retired a brigadier general. An emeritus West Point history professor, he now teaches at Hamilton College. His online video, Was the Civil War About Slavery?, has been viewed millions of times, and in 2021 he published a well-received book, Robert E Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause.
Ukrainian Museum in New York Appoints Peter Doroshenko as New Director
The Ukrainian Museum in New York announced Friday that Peter Doroshenko will be its new director. Prior to his appointment at the Ukrainian Museum, Doroshenko served as the director of the Dallas Contemporary, a contemporary art museum in Dallas, Texas, for 11 years. Doroshenko has also served as director at the BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art in the United Kingdom, the Institute of Visual Arts in Milwuakee, and the Stedelijk Museum voor Actuele Kunst in Ghent, Belgium. Doroshenko also served as the founding president of the PinchukArtCentre in Kyiv, Ukraine, a private art museum founded in 2006 by Ukrainian-born billionaire Victor...
Jen Shah bragged about making ‘millions’ in early ‘RHOSLC’ interview
Admitted fraudster Jen Shah bragged about making “millions” in an interview conducted for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 1. “What I’ve done for the last 20 years is direct response marketing. I make millions,” the embattled Bravo personality, 48, boasted in a confessional filmed on Dec. 9, 2019. “Hey, you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do for money. I’m like the Wizard of Oz.” Notably, Shah’s Instagram bio still includes, “Direct Response Marketing.” The clip is included in the first two minutes of Wednesday’s “RHOSLC” Season 3 premiere, which illustrates the difference three years has made in the lives of Shah...
Brad Pitt Shows His Art, MoMA’s Chief Photography Curator Departs, and More: Morning Links for September 19, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT’S THE PITTS—the artworks by actor Brad Pitt, that is. Some of them are on display in Tampere, Finland, at the Sara Hildén Art Museum, TMZ reports. In a new show there, Pitt is showing recent work alongside sculptures by his friend Thomas Houseago, whom Pitt reportedly counts as a close friend. According to TMZ, Pitt never made it to the opening of the exhibition, which also includes works by the composer Nick Cave. But for those interested in traveling to see the exhibition, Tampere is only a short train ride from Helsinki. PHOTOGRAPHY DISPATCH. The curator Clément Chéroux, a star of the Museum...
Millionaire under investigation for burning Frida Kahlo art in NFT stunt
At the end of July, art collector and crypto millionaire Martin Mobarak invited a select few to his Miami mansion. His party celebrated the launch of his ‘exclusive NFT collection’ in a way so provocative that Mexican authorities are now investigating the matter. Mobarak’s project Frida.NFT plans to...
Florida Museums Brace for Hurricane, Artist Brian Catling Dies at 74, and More: Morning Links for September 28, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BRIAN CATLING, the multidisciplinary artist and writer of inexhaustible invention, has died at 74, ArtReview reports. Catling’s long career included installations, performances (in which he was sometimes costumed as a cyclops), egg tempera paintings, poetry, and teaching, which he termed “an essential element of my imaginative spectrum.” Catling won fame late in life for writing The Vorrh , a wildly fantastical and dark trilogy of novels whose first volume was published in 2012. “The imagination is a muscle, one that increases with exercise,” he told the Guardian in 2018. “You have to tell it, ‘That’s not good enough, you’ve got...
Most Americans want to address Confederate monuments in public spaces, poll finds
Story at a glance A new survey found Americans’ views on Confederate monuments to be both complex and tied to religious and political preferences. Nearly three-quarters of Americans, however, support efforts to address Confederate memorials in public spaces. Both Democrats and Black Americans are more likely than others to note symbols of the Confederacy in…
The Andy Warhol Case That Could Wreck American Art
In the late 1970s and early ’80s, Lynn Goldsmith, a polymath skilled as a photographer and a musician, took pictures of many of the period’s prominent rock stars, including the Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, the Police, Talking Heads, and Prince. Some images are in vivid color, and others in black and white. Some were taken in unrecognizable, decontextualized spots; others were shot on rooftops in the heart of Manhattan, with New York City’s architecture providing the backdrop. All of them have the lush, analog softness of film, and, especially if viewed together as an entire collection, evoke a specific era in music and in the city.
‘The past echoes in the present’: A review of Ken Burns’ ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’
The three two-hour episodes of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” a documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, debuted on PBS beginning Sept. 18. Toward the end of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” Ken Burns’ new documentary, the audience hears the last entry in the wartime diary of Anne Frank: “It’s a wonder I haven’t abandoned all my ideals, they seem so absurd and impractical. Yet I cling to them because I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.”
