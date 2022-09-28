Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis
Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 Women’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 women’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the Kansas Jayhawks. 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: G Erica Haynes-Overton, C Taiyanna Jackson, F Matea Nikolic, G Mia Vuksic, G...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Kansas QB Todd Reesing Shares Message with Jayhawks Fans
The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
WIBW
KU plans flyover for Homecoming football game
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Another flyover has been planned at the University of Kansas for the Jayhawks’ Homecoming football game. The University of Kansas says another flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has been planned for the Oct. 1 Homecoming football game against Iowa State. KU noted that...
KU men’s basketball reveals new uniforms on Twitter
The Kansas Jayhawks Men's Basketball program revealed new uniforms for the 2022-23 season on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Iowa State vs. Kansas odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model
The Iowa State Cyclones (3-1) will try to spoil Kansas' (4-0) perfect season when the teams square off on Saturday afternoon. Kansas has won its first four games of the season, including a 35-27 win over Duke last week. Iowa State had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 31-24 loss to then-No. 17 Baylor in Week 4.
KU men’s basketball to wear new jersey patch this season
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are upgrading their uniforms and honoring the program’s past. KU will wear a patch with a “125” on it, representing the program’s 125th year. The team also got new uniforms, upgrading the usual style. KU men’s basketball starts the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 against Omaha.
kcur.org
Mother sues Kansas community college where her son died after football practice
The mother of a 19-year-old football lineman from Louisiana alleges in a federal lawsuit that her son’s civil rights were violated when he died following a grueling summer preseason workout at Fort Scott Community College. Tirrell Williams died in August 2021 after the team was made to run sprints...
KU adds block party, tailgating, happy hour to homecoming weekend
University of Kansas adds a Rock Chalk Block Party, tailgating with the men's basketball team, and a pregame happy hour to homecoming weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
WIBW
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): campaign ad
What happens here should never dictate what happens here. As a nurse I respect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. Eric Schmitt believes otherwise. His mandate made Missouri the first state to ban abortion, no exceptions for rape or incest. Government mandating Women’s Health Care decisions is Un-American.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
One killed in two-vehicle crash on I-435 near Midland Drive in Shawnee
The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. on Interstate 435, just south of Midland Drive.
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
Kansas woman killed in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a crash.
KAKE TV
Patrol: Kansas woman lost consciousness before fatal crash
WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 42-year-old woman who died in a crash on Tuesday had lost consciousness before her SUV went off the road. The accident happened at around 8:15 p.m. on a gravel road northwest of Wamego. The patrol reports Stefanie Turner was heading west on Elm Slough Road when she became unconscious and her Nissan Pathfinder left the roadway to the left.
State official reports police shooting downtown
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state treasurer says his staff is safe following a police shooting downtown. Several streets are blocked off, a car has crashed and there’s a heavy police presence near Sixth and Kansas. The situation unfolded shortly after police started investigating a murder in South Topeka, which left a second person hurt. That […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
Comments / 4