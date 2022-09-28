ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Roster Analysis

Leading up to the opening of the 2022-23 Big 12 Women’s basketball season Heartland College Sports will analyze each of the Big 12 women’s basketball rosters. Today it’s the Kansas Jayhawks. 2021-22 Season-Ending Roster: G Erica Haynes-Overton, C Taiyanna Jackson, F Matea Nikolic, G Mia Vuksic, G...
LAWRENCE, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Kansas QB Todd Reesing Shares Message with Jayhawks Fans

The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

KU plans flyover for Homecoming football game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Another flyover has been planned at the University of Kansas for the Jayhawks’ Homecoming football game. The University of Kansas says another flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has been planned for the Oct. 1 Homecoming football game against Iowa State. KU noted that...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU men’s basketball to wear new jersey patch this season

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are upgrading their uniforms and honoring the program’s past. KU will wear a patch with a “125” on it, representing the program’s 125th year. The team also got new uniforms, upgrading the usual style. KU men’s basketball starts the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 against Omaha.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
MAYETTA, KS
WIBW

Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
TOPEKA, KS
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): campaign ad

What happens here should never dictate what happens here. As a nurse I respect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. Eric Schmitt believes otherwise. His mandate made Missouri the first state to ban abortion, no exceptions for rape or incest. Government mandating Women’s Health Care decisions is Un-American.
MISSOURI STATE
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Patrol: Kansas woman lost consciousness before fatal crash

WAMEGO, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 42-year-old woman who died in a crash on Tuesday had lost consciousness before her SUV went off the road. The accident happened at around 8:15 p.m. on a gravel road northwest of Wamego. The patrol reports Stefanie Turner was heading west on Elm Slough Road when she became unconscious and her Nissan Pathfinder left the roadway to the left.
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

State official reports police shooting downtown

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state treasurer says his staff is safe following a police shooting downtown. Several streets are blocked off, a car has crashed and there’s a heavy police presence near Sixth and Kansas. The situation unfolded shortly after police started investigating a murder in South Topeka, which left a second person hurt. That […]
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS

