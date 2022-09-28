Transgender Teacher Harassed At Maryland School Settles Lawsuit, School Board Changes Policies

High school students Photo Credit: Unsplash/Sam Balye

A transgender Maryland teacher who filed a lawsuit in 2018 after claiming she was harassed by students, parents, and colleagues has settled with the Prince George's County Board of Education earlier this week, reports Fox Baltimore.

Jennifer Eller said she was told to present and be referred to as a man by the school district who took away her Advanced Placement English Class after she filed a complaint about the disregard of her gender identity, the outlet continues.

The Prince George's County Board of Education and Eller were able to come to a mutual agreement that included policy changes and training for the school district. To read the full report by Fox Baltimore, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.