Video Games

IGN

PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
u.today

SHIB Lead Developer Teases Surprise Planned for First Day of October: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
epicstream.com

Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2 Confirmed: Release Date News and Predictions

Tokyo Mew Mew New may be over, but anticipation for the reboot's second season intensifies. Ichigo, Lettuce, Bu-Ling, Mint, and Zakuro will be returning once again to defend the world from sinister threats! With that being said, here's everything we know about Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2 so far!
Polygon

Xbox Games With Gold cutting back monthly games

With Xbox 360 games retired from Xbox Live Games With Gold, Microsoft is now offering subscribers just two titles per month, for Xbox One and later hardware. And if you don’t recognize October’s titles, well, you’re not alone. Next month, Games With Gold will be giving out...
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ cheats will face “action” from Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward has confirmed that it will be “taking live action” against cheaters in Modern Warfare 2, following concern over the prevalence of hackers in the shooter. In a tweet posted on Saturday (September 24), Infinity Ward outlined some of the action it would take as the last beta for Modern Warfare 2 entered its final days.
ComicBook

Tokyo Mew Mew Reboot is Returning for Season 2

It's official, Tokyo Mew Mew New is coming back for a second season next year! Although Reiko Yoshida and Miu Ikumi's original manga series had an official anime adaptation several years ago, it was one of the major franchises that came back with a brand new rebooted anime series that showed off the classic to a whole new audience. With the series wrapping up its run as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, fans had gone in wondering whether or not this new reboot would have the same kind of extended run that the original anime adaptation was able to have.
Centre Daily

Google Reportedly Passed Up a Stadia-Exclusive Death Stranding Title

Google's Stadia Games and Entertainment division reportedly once scrapped plans for a platform-exclusive follow-up to Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding. According to a report by 9to5Google's Kyle Bradshaw, the proposed game was planned to be a single-player experience - a factor that seemingly motivated Stadia general manager Phil Harrison to cancel it as the company believed there was "no longer a market for solo experiences."
ClutchPoints

Top 10 New Games of Q4 2022

Looking for the best new games to purchase this fourth quarter of 2022? Check out ClutchPoints Gamings’ Top 10 New Games of Q4 2022 here. A Plague Tale Requiem continues the story of brother-and-sister Hugo and Amicia as they discover that the refuge they thought would help keep them from danger turns out to be yet another group of people they have to run away from. They escape to an island, but wherever Hugo goes, danger and the plague follow. Pushing again the boundaries of what video games can do in telling stories, in portraying realistic graphics with realistic lighting, and in what video games can do to commandeer and program a swarm of rats in the most realistic but also the most disgusting way possible, A Plague Tale Requiem is one of the best new games coming out this fourth quarter of 2022.
IGN

God of War Ragnarok Preload Date for PS4 and PS5 Revealed

The excitement for the sequel to 2018 Game of the Year winner God of War continues to build, as the title is around a month away from release. With Santa Monica Studio returning to the Norse realm, fans are hyped about seeing the return of the Greek God of War Kratos and his son Atreus, as they continue their adventure, which will be filled with all kinds of threats.
IGN

Scorn - Release Date Change Teaser Trailer

Watch the latest teaser for Scorn for another look at the upcoming H.R. Giger-inspired horror game, including the reveal of the game's new release date, now set for October 14, 2022. Scorn will be available on Xbox Series X|S (day one with Xbox Game Pass) and PC (via Steam, Epic...
ComicBook

Kingdom Anime Announces Season 5, Release Window

By re-telling historical events with a fantastical spin, Kingdom has been able to find its stride, with the franchise having over ninety million manga copies in circulation around the world. As two live-action films have helped bring the manga to life that first began in 2006, the anime's fifth season has been confirmed, along with a new poster and a release window, letting fans know when to expect Xin's story to continue on the small screen.
ComicBook

GTA 6 Reportedly Rebooted Development Around Red Dead Redemption 2's Release

Rockstar Games reportedly rebooted development on Grand Theft Auto VI around the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. GTA 6 is probably the most highly anticipated game on the horizon given it's the follow-up to the second best selling game of all-time. Grand Theft Auto V had a massive impact when it was released in 2013 and it has only continued to grow in the years since thanks to GTA Online. However, a direct follow-up wasn't Rockstar Games' immediate priority as it opted to make Red Dead Redemption 2, a prequel to its 2010 western that was showered in praise. Apparently, though, this wasn't the only thing the developer was working on.
NME

‘God Of War’ PC developer is working on “flagship” live service game with Sony

Jetpack Interactive, the studio behind this year’s PC port of God Of War (2018), has confirmed it is working with Sony on a live services title. The “small and nimble” Canadian-based studio is currently hiring programmers. “We’re excited to embark on a new live services title with Sony – and we’re ready to launch,” it said in a post on LinkedIn. “If you’re an experienced game developer and want to join our team to ship a AAA title, reach out!”
ComicBook

Google Stadia Reportedly Canceled Death Stranding Follow-Up From Hideo Kojima

Google Stadia reportedly rejected some kind of follow-up to Death Stranding from Hideo Kojima. There are a lot of stories floating around about Google Stadia right now given it has more or less imploded on itself. Google confirmed earlier this week that Stadia is indeed shutting down in January 2023, much to the dismay of fans. Google Stadia was a pretty ambitious idea from the tech giant as it wanted to rival the console experience with no actual physical box, instead opting for cloud streaming to computers, TVs, and other devices. When it began, it also had grand aspirations for some exclusive games, but first-party development was scrapped after the service failed to take off.
