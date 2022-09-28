Looking for the best new games to purchase this fourth quarter of 2022? Check out ClutchPoints Gamings’ Top 10 New Games of Q4 2022 here. A Plague Tale Requiem continues the story of brother-and-sister Hugo and Amicia as they discover that the refuge they thought would help keep them from danger turns out to be yet another group of people they have to run away from. They escape to an island, but wherever Hugo goes, danger and the plague follow. Pushing again the boundaries of what video games can do in telling stories, in portraying realistic graphics with realistic lighting, and in what video games can do to commandeer and program a swarm of rats in the most realistic but also the most disgusting way possible, A Plague Tale Requiem is one of the best new games coming out this fourth quarter of 2022.

