Mercer County girls soccer recap for Oct. 1

Lina Ballman and Laney Keith each scored twice to lead Pennington to an 8-0 victory over Hopewell Valley Saturday in Pennington. Hailey Adamsky, Brianna Turner, Mackenzie Kotch and Morgan Kotch also scored for the Red Hawks (9-0). Ava Brochon and Katie Dwyer each made two saves to preserve the shutout.
No. 9 DePaul over Wayne Valley - Girls soccer recap

It took overtime, but DePaul - No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20 - is still undefeated. Leah Bolson, Alexis Kochan, and Tommi Valente all scored, and it gave DePaul a 3-2 victory over Wayne Valley at the victorious Spartans’ field in Wayne on Saturday night. Now 8-0, DePaul...
Passaic County boys soccer roundups for Oct. 1:

Andrew Armstrong scored twice to lead Pompton Lakes to a 3-0 win over Emerson Boro, in Pompton Lakes. Luka Petkovski added on a goal for Pompton Lakes (6-2-1). Ben Nakahara needed just one save to earn the shutout. Michael Graf recorded six saves for Emerson Boro (4-5). The N.J. High...
Clifton cruises to a win over Passaic - Football recap

Devon Stroble scored twice on the ground while Romelo Tables added a rushing and a passing TD as Clifton rolled to a 48-0 victory at home over Passaic. Clifton (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and a single TD in the final period. Stroble scored...
