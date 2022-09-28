Read full article on original website
Related
Passaic County Tournament boys soccer roundups for 3 preliminary round games, Oct. 1
Leith Matari, Jean Rubio and Arthur Bobarfelli each scored to lead 10th-seeded Passaic Valley to a 3-1 win over 15th-seeded West Milford in the preliminaries of the Passaic County Tournament, in Little Falls. Passaic Valley (4-6) will face seventh-seeded Wayne Hills in the first round on Thursday. Rubio also had...
Mercer County girls soccer recap for Oct. 1
Lina Ballman and Laney Keith each scored twice to lead Pennington to an 8-0 victory over Hopewell Valley Saturday in Pennington. Hailey Adamsky, Brianna Turner, Mackenzie Kotch and Morgan Kotch also scored for the Red Hawks (9-0). Ava Brochon and Katie Dwyer each made two saves to preserve the shutout.
No. 9 DePaul over Wayne Valley - Girls soccer recap
It took overtime, but DePaul - No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20 - is still undefeated. Leah Bolson, Alexis Kochan, and Tommi Valente all scored, and it gave DePaul a 3-2 victory over Wayne Valley at the victorious Spartans’ field in Wayne on Saturday night. Now 8-0, DePaul...
Middlesex County boys soccer roundup for Oct. 1: Perth Amboy scores big road win
Joan Sousa’s second half goal proved to be the difference, as Perth Amboy went on the road and picked up a 1-0 road victory at Piscataway on Saturday afternoon. Improving to 7-4 on the season, the Panthers had the winning goal assisted by Diego Alegria. Logan Degaona made five saves to preserve the shutout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Passaic over Passaic Valley - Passaic Valley Girls Soccer Tournament, Preliminary Round
Alia and Ashley Martinez each scored a goal, helping lift 13th-seeded Passaic to a 2-0 victory over 12th-seeded Passaic Valley in the preliminary round of the Passaic County Tournament in Little Falls on Saturday afternoon. Chelsey Barrera added an assist for the Indians, who improved their record to 3-5 on...
Passaic County boys soccer roundups for Oct. 1:
Andrew Armstrong scored twice to lead Pompton Lakes to a 3-0 win over Emerson Boro, in Pompton Lakes. Luka Petkovski added on a goal for Pompton Lakes (6-2-1). Ben Nakahara needed just one save to earn the shutout. Michael Graf recorded six saves for Emerson Boro (4-5). The N.J. High...
Hudson County Tournament boys soccer roundup for Oct. 1: Hudson Catholic gets upset win
Hudson Catholic 3, North Bergen 2 (OT) Gianfanco Ponce scored three goals, the last coming off a corner kick in double overtime as 11th-seeded Hudson Catholic defeated sixth-seeded North Bergen in the first round of the Hudson County Tournament at Bruins Stadium in North Bergen. Ponce, a junior, now has...
Freehold Twp blanks Red Bank Regional - Boys soccer recap
Jake Visco, Aidan Englander, Vin Barndo, Jack Tobin and Gianfranco Marchiano all scored to lead Freehold Township to a 5-0 win over Red Bank Regional in Litle Silver. The win improved the Patriots to 8-1. The Bucs fell to 0-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bergen County girls soccer roundup for Oct. 1: Hasbrouck Heights advances
Bergen County Invitational: Hasbrouck Heights 3, Tenafly 1. Lexy Samperi’s three goals lifted 28th-seeded Hasbrouck Heights to a 3-1 victory over 21st-seeded Tenafly in the first round of the Bergen County Invitational in Tenafly. Jenna O’Malley, Alexa Garcia and Sophia Lara all added an assist for Hasbrouck Heights (7-3),...
Essex County girls soccer roundups for Oct. 1: Livingston, Montclair roll to win
Avery Reiman posted a hat trick to lead Livingston to a 4-1 win over Bloomfield, in Livingston. Izzy Kililee added on a goal for Livingston (7-2). Cami Gallagher tallied a hat trick and an assist to lead Newark Academy in a 4-0 win over Belleville, in Livingston. Newark Academy (5-4)...
Clifton cruises to a win over Passaic - Football recap
Devon Stroble scored twice on the ground while Romelo Tables added a rushing and a passing TD as Clifton rolled to a 48-0 victory at home over Passaic. Clifton (3-2) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and a single TD in the final period. Stroble scored...
Paterson Eastside football upsets No. 15 Ridgewood when kick is missed on final play
It came down to the final play of the game. A missed field goal sealed the upset when Paterson Eastside earned a 12-10 victory over Ridgewood, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, on Saturday night in Paterson. The Ghosts (3-2) handed the Maroons (4-1) their first loss when the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mercer County boys soccer for Oct. 1: Lawrence wins in shutout
Owen Boggs scored the only goal of the contest as Lawrence defeated Delaware Valley 1-0 in Lawrenceville. Boggs scored this goal in the first half to put Lawrence (3-8) ahead early and it was able to make it stand up. Ethan De Leon Angon was credited with the assists. Delaware...
Somerset County Boys Soccer for Oct. 1: Hillsborough ties No. 2 Pingry
Lorcan Hawes scored at 2 minutes in for Hillsborough while Martin Fields connected at 20 minutes in for Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and the game ended in a 1-1 tie through two overtimes in Martinsville. Hawes converted a pass from Jack Lenzo for Hillsborough (3-6-1) while...
Essex County Field Hockey for Oct. 1: Glen Ridge over Verona
Verona is now 6-2. Montclair 3, Randolph 2. Eliza Larson led with two goals while Meghan Crane added a goal and an assist as Montclair scored early and held on to win at home. Ceci Cowart dished two assists for Montclair (7-3), which led 3-1 at the game’s midpoint.
Morris County girls soccer for Oct. 1: Morris Catholic edges Madison
Sophia Vera made six saves in net to lead Morris Catholic to a 1-0 victory over Madison in Denville. Riley Holland of Madison (7-1) was also strong in goal making five saves. The teams entered the break stuck in a scoreless tie. Pia DiGregorio was able to find the back...
Union County field hockey roundup for Oct. 1: Cranford, Johnson get home wins
Maria Dante made four saves to post the shutout in Johnson’s 4-0 victory over Livingston in Clark. Jenna Reider had a goal and two assists for Johnson (4-5), which has won three games in a row. Grace Warnick and Ava Wood each added a goal and an assist, while Zoey Brown scored a goal.
Warren County boys soccer roundup for Oct. 1: Hackettstown rolls to 8-1
Nate Benbow scored twice, helping lift Hackettstown to a 3-0 victory over Jefferson at historic Morrison Field in Hackettstown on Saturday morning. Now 8-1 on the season, the Tigers also received a goal and two assists from Ryan Luke in this one. Michael Marrella contributed by assisting on Luke’s finish.
Somerset County girls soccer roundups for Oct. 1: Metuchen rolls, Hillsborough edges out win
Bea Tinoco scored twice as Middletown South used three first-half goals to hand Somerville its first loss 3-2 in Middletown. Middletown South (4-3-1) took a 3-1 lead into halftime before holding on as Riley DeSarno scored a second-half goal for Somerville (9-1) .Middletown South’s Abby Doherty had a goal and...
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament field hockey: High Point, Hunterdon Central advance
Caroline Jaffoni scored twice to lead 11th-seeded High Point to a 3-0 win over 22nd-seeded North Warren in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Sussex. High Point (4-4) will face sixth-seeded Newton on Tuesday. Eliana Savopoulos made two saves to earn the shutout. Hanna Gardner also scored in...
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0