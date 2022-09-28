Joan Sousa’s second half goal proved to be the difference, as Perth Amboy went on the road and picked up a 1-0 road victory at Piscataway on Saturday afternoon. Improving to 7-4 on the season, the Panthers had the winning goal assisted by Diego Alegria. Logan Degaona made five saves to preserve the shutout.

