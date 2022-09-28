ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Students released from Templeton High School shelter in place

By Stephanie Zappelli
 3 days ago

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
A bomb threat caused Templeton High School to shelter in place on Wednesday afternoon.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the students were evacuated onto the football field while the search continues,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla wrote in a text to the Tribune.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and K9 units responded to the school to investigate the threat, Cipolla said.

Social media posts described a large police presence and asked parents to stay away from the campus.

At 12:31 p.m., a parent of one of the students received a text message from Templeton Unified School District alerting her to the shelter in place.

“We ask parents remain off site while the threat is investigated,” the text message read. “There in no indication (of) eminent threat, and students are working safely in their classrooms at this time.”

At 1:14 p.m., she received another text that said students were evacuated to the football field.

“A note for a bomb threat was found, which indicated a specific time. With that time approaching, law enforcement had not completed their search. The campus was evacuated to allow the search to be completed,” the text message read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4s6z_0iE6XWgt00
Templeton High School sheltered in place after a note with a bomb threat was found on campus on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Courtesy of an anonymous Templeton High School parent

A 1:15 p.m. text from the school district said, “There is no evidence that this threat was credible, however, the District deemed it our best interest to complete the search thoroughly.”

At 2:45 p.m., students were released from the football field, allowed to pick up their belongings from their classrooms and leave the school, Cipolla said.

Parents were permitted to pick up their children from school, and sheriff’s deputies were still on campus, he said.

High School Football PRO

