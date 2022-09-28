Fall fun: A guide for pumpkin picking in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Pumpkin patches are starting to open up in the region as October approaches.

Here are some of the best pumpkin patches around:

New York

Dykeman Farm

Mason’s Madhouse kids play area on Dykeman Farm. (Dykeman Farm/Facebook)

You can enjoy a free hayride and pick one of the 70 types of pumpkins grown on a farm where dogs are welcomed (on a leash).

Opening Day: Sept. 25

Cost: Hayrides and parking are free. Visitors can pay with credit cards when there’s internet, but the farm said people should plan to pay with cash.

Where: 31 Dykeman Lane, Pawling, N.Y.

Approx. 2-hour drive from Manhattan

Elwood Pumpkin & Christmas Tree Farm

Pumpkins on the Elwood Pumpkin Farm. (Elwood Pumpkin Farm/Instagram)

It’s dubbed the most western pumpkin farm on Long Island. Pumpkins can be picked right from the vine, allowing people to experience fresh pumpkins.

Opening Day: Sept. 24

Cost: Pumpkins priced by size, wagon ride and corn maze additional cost. Their website says no credit cards.

Where: 1500 East Jericho Turnpike. Huntington N.Y.

Approx. 90-minute drive from Manhattan

F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm

Monster from Schmitt’s Farm Haunt. (Schmitt’s Farm Haunt/Facebook)

Schmitt’s farm will keep you busy all day with one of the widest varieties of activities of any farm on this list. Schmitt’s Farm Haunt is their yearly event that started in 1994. The Haunt is 10,000 sqft and has seven sections of movie-quality sets and monsters, according to their website.

Opening Day: Sept. 17

Cost: The admission fee is $15 per person and includes: a hayride, playground, mini golf and photo ops. Pumpkin picking is an additional charge (not listen on their website). Tickets for the Haunt are $39.99-$41.99. They also provide a first responder/military discount.

Where: 26 Pinelawn Rd, Melville, N.Y.

Approx. 2-hour drive from Manhattan

Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard

Apple Cider from Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard. (Harvest Moon Farm and OrchardHarvest Moon Farm and Orchard/Facebook)

There are pumpkins of all sizes with a BBQ lunch, including their farm-fresh beef burgers. It’s not just a pumpkin farm, but a fully functional farm with 100% grass-fed beef and their pasture-raised turkeys.

Opening Day: Sept. 17

Cost: Not listed

Where: 130 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, N.Y.

Approx. 2-hour drive from Manhattan

Outhouse Orchards

People picking pumpkins at Outhouse Orchard’s pumpkin patch. (Outhouse Orchards/Facebook)

It’s a country experience that is close to the city. Their pumpkin patch has a large selection of pumpkins, gourds, and Halloween decorations that will immediately put you in the fall spirit.

Opening Day: Not listed

Cost: The reservation fee is $12 per car on weekends and holidays

Where: 139 Hardscrabble Rd, North Salem, N.Y.

Approx. 90-minute drive from Manhattan

Pumpkin Picking at Decker Farm

Decker Farm contains 11 rolling acres of wide-open farm fields and hosts fall events every October. It is one of Historic Richmond Town’s four sites, now preserved and maintained as a New York City landmark by Historic Richmond Town. (Courtesy: Historic Richmond Town)

With tons of activities on Staten Island, pick your pumpkin to take home, enjoy an old-fashioned hayride, tasty fall treats, and activities for all ages. This picturesque historic site is open on weekends in October every year.

Opening Day: Oct. 2

Cost: Admissions are timed, and you can purchase tickets online for $9 per person or at the door for $11 per person. Other activities can be purchased on the farm.

Where: 435 Richmond Hill Road, N.Y.

Approx. 90-minute drive from Manhattan

Queens Farm

The pumpkins are fully stocked at Queen Farm. (Courtesy: Queens Farm)

Walk the farm grounds and soak up some New York history. Queens Farm, dating back to 1697, is one of the longest continuously farmed sites in New York State.

Opening Day: Oct. 1

Cost: Free admissions, BYOB – bring your own bag.

Where: 73-50 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, N.Y.

Approx. 90-minute drive from Manhattan

Soons Orchards

U-Pick Pumpkins at Soons Orchards. (Courtesy: Soons Orchards)

Soons Orchards is excellent for all ages to start those fall family traditions. They have plenty of already picked pumpkins, squash, gourds, corn stalks, mums and other fall season staples.

Opening Day: Sept. 17

Cost: No admission charge. Pumpkins are 60 cents per pound, while white pumpkins are 99 cents per pound. Wagon rides are $5 per person, and kids three and under get in for free.

Where: 23 Soons Circle, New Hampton, N.Y.

Approx. 2-hour drive from Manhattan

Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm

Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm in the fall season. (Courtesy: Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm)

One of this farm’s highlights is that you can take Metro-North to get there. Wilkens farm is a good option for those who can’t make it on the weekend, and they are open Wednesday through Monday.

Opening Day: Oct. 1

Cost: No parking or admission fee.

Where: 1335 White Hill Rd, Yorktown Heights, N.Y.

Approx. 90-minute drive from Manhattan

New Jersey

Alstede Farms

The pumpkin patch at Alstede Farms. (Courtesy: Alstede Farms)

It’s a family-owned farm where you can pick more than pumpkins. Choose from orange or white pumpkins, munchkins, gourds and assorted winter squash and decorate your space and life for fall. Check out their “what can I pick today” page here .

Opening Day: Check their website to see what is available to pick from.

Cost: Prices range from $21.99 to $82.99, depending on the ticket. Each person must purchase a PYO Entry Ticket, which includes a specific container. Your admission ticket includes access to their pick-your-own areas with a container, the cost of the produce used to fill said containers, scenic hay wagon rides around the farm, and access to their hay pyramid and evergreen maze.

Where: 1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, N.J.

Approx. 90-minute drive from Manhattan

Demarest Farms

The largest Halloween light show in New Jersey. (Courtesy: Demarest Farms)

It’s a family farm that has been around since 1886 and is a staple in Bergen County. They host the largest Halloween light show in N.J.

Opening Day: Sept. 24

Cost: Registration needed. Admission is $7 per person (Age 2 and over) and includes free parking, entrance to the pumpkin patch, petting zoo, playground, and hayrides available on Saturdays and Sundays. The light show is $35.

Where: 244 Wierimus Lane, Hillsdale, N.J.

Approx. 60-minute drive from Manhattan

Happy Day Farm

A pumpkin tower at Happy Day Farm in New Jersey. (Courtesy: Happy Day Farm)

A farm with over 30 different types of activities for everyone to enjoy, they pride themselves on the great experience you will have.

Opening Day: Sept. 10

Cost: Tickets are sold only online for $21, including over 30 activities. Everything else on the farm is cash only.

Where: 106 Iron Ore Road, Manalapan, N.J.

Approx. 2-hour drive from Manhattan

Secor F arms

A dog with pumpkins at Secor Farms. (Courtesy: Secor Farms)

Take a hayride to the pumpkin patch, or try to find your way around the corn maze. There is even a hay maze for the kids to explore. They also offer group hayrides for groups of 20 people or more.

Opening Day: Sept. 17

Cost: Single prices are not listed on their website. Group hayride $12 per person.

Where: 85 Airmount Ave, Mahwah, N.J.

Approx. 70-minute drive from Manhattan

