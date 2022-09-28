Read full article on original website
WISN
Court TV will bring the Waukesha parade suspect's trial to a national audience
MILWAUKEE — On Monday morning, 100 potential jurors will pour into a Waukesha County courtroom to be considered to hear a case that devastated the lives of dozens of families last November. Darrell Brooks is accused of driving through the Christmas parade, killing six people, including a child, and...
Man who survived Kyle Rittenhouse shooting seeks name change over harassment
KENOSHA, Wis. — The man who survived a shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse that left two others dead during a Wisconsin protest in 2020 has filed a secret petition to change his legal name because of what he now says was continued harassment related to the case.Gaige Grosskreutz has called for an investigation by the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court on how the sealed petition was leaked to a conservative news outlet this week.Grosskreutz, 29, of West Allis, issued a statement after the petition became public. It said he has received death threats in the two years since he was...
CBS 58
Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis reports to jail
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis has reported to jail. Lewis was sentenced in August to 30 days in custody following her conviction on two felonies. Lewis was removed from her post in July after a guilty plea. Prosecutors say she illegally took some $21,000 in campaign...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former DA Bucher makes predictions for Brooks trial
WAUKESHA — The trial against Darrell Brooks Jr. is set to begin Monday. This comes after Brooks withdrew his request for an insanity plea and requested to represent himself in court. Former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher said he expects chaos in the trial and for prosecutors to dismiss some charges.
WISN
19-year-old arrested in shooting of Racine Case football player
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Mount Pleasant Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old in the shooting of a Racine Case High School football player. Zysean Golden, 16, was found on Wednesday, September 28th, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Delta Hotel. That's across the street from Case High School.
nbc15.com
Robbery suspect claimed boyfriend threatened her
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly tried to rob a Madison convenience store early Friday morning by claiming her boyfriend was outside threatening her life. According to the Madison Police Department, she told the clerks that her boyfriend had a gun and said he would kill her if she did not go through with the robbery.
UPMATTERS
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
radioplusinfo.com
10-01-22 man commits suicide in fdl police department lobby
Fond du Lac police are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in the Fond du Lac Police Department After-Hours lobby. Friday evening the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia man who was calling from the lobby indicating that he wanted to commit suicide. While on the phone with the Communications Center the male shot himself. Police officers found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.
Teen charged in Dryden Drive shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — A teen charged in a shooting that injured two others on Madison’s north side in June was bound over for trial Thursday. Jamari Mondie, 19, faces two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of armed robbery as a party to a crime, according to online court records. Mondie and his co-defendant — Avion Vaccaro...
WISN
Fatal hit-and-run manhunt underway
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 55-year-old Milwaukee man Saturday night. The fatal hit-and-run happened near Teutonia and Capitol Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle left the scene after hitting the man. The victim was transported to the...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Ignorance and disrespect for life caused this’: Wisconsin bar closes due to violence
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One bar in Wisconsin decided to close its doors and surrender its licenses following multiple shooting incidents. Las Margaritas posted on its Facebook page that it is officially closing. The licenses were reportedly surrendered to the city. Las Margaritas said it chose to close. The...
Hit and run leaves one dead near Teutonia and Capitol
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car Friday night.
A man accused of killing 6 people at a Christmas parade tried to "make a mockery" of a hearing so the judge ended it
The judge ruled Wednesday that Darrell Brooks, a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen, could represent himself after a tedious hearing Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Violent’ attack at Wisconsin jail, correctional officer injured
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin inmate described as ‘dangerous’ and ‘unpredictable’ and in jail for serious crimes was caught on camera attacking a correctional officer. On September 27 around 12:20 a.m., an inmate at the Racine County Jail was seen on camera assaulting a...
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
cwbradio.com
Two Wisconsin Doctors File Lawsuit Over Vaccine Firings
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Two Wisconsin doctors fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now suing. Two anesthesiologists, Doctors Kathryn Wolff and Douglas Grove allege the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals refused to take their Catholic beliefs seriously, in denying their exemption requests. The suit filed in Milwaukee...
WJFW-TV
Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters
ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police shooting Milwaukee's south side; body cam video from Aug. 11 incident
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released body camera video in a Community Briefing on Friday, Sept. 30 related to the police shooting that happened near 19th and Greenfield on Aug. 11. A Milwaukee police officer shot a man after Chief Jeffrey Norman said the man, who had a gun,...
