Women shot on Ferdinand Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW. This incident happened on Saturday at approximately 5:00 a.m. Responding officers located an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound police...
Fallen tree in Campbell Co. caused fatal crash: VSP
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Campbell County. This crash occurred at the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road. A 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Bishop Creek Road when a tree fell across it police said. Police also said...
Suspect on the loose after robbing Lynchburg gaming business: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed the WIN CITY on Fort Avenue early Friday morning. Officers responded to the call around 5:45 a.m. although the robbery is believed to have happened an hour earlier. According to LPD, a man entered the...
'Powerlines & trees down': Concord Volunteer Fire Department reminds public about safety
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The storm over the last couple of days has caused many trees to fall to the ground. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to multiple calls for powerlines and trees being down. The department is asking the public to please use caution while driving on...
1 person hospitalized in single-vehicle crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person is hospitalized after being trapped in a single-vehicle crash in Bedford Saturday afternoon. The Bedford Fire Department got the call at 3:21 p.m. for an accident with entrapment near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. The first crew to...
Lynchburg woman, 3 others indicted in unemployment compensation fraud: Miyares
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In March, Attorney General Jason Miyares was asked by the Virginia Employment Commission to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. In response, the Attorney General created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit to handle these cases and protect Virginians. To date, the unit has produced...
'Widespread outages': many Danville residents without power: Public Information Officer
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The National Weather Service reports that Ian continues to weaken. Arnold Hendrix, Public Relations Officer for the city of Danville gave a report for "Hurricane Ian" as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The heavy rain and strongest winds with Ian will move north Saturday but, clouds...
Trapped passenger rescued from car in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A passenger was trapped in their vehicle Wednesday after it went off the road in Roanoke. The Orange Avenue on-ramp at 581 South was the location of the accident, Roanoke Fire EMS said. Photos show a car stuck between trees with personnel working on retrieval....
Danville woman killed in 4-wheeler collision
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman driving a 4-wheeler was killed Wednesday after being hit by a truck in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police. At approximately 6:40 p.m., a 2001 Honda ATV pulled out of a private driveway on Spencer Preston Road and was hit by a Ford F-350.
4 families are homeless after tree crashes into home in Lynchburg
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — Many of you are certainly seeing Ian's impact here at home and four Lynchburg families now have no place to live after Friday night's storm. Around 10:30 Friday night, a tree fell on a quadplex on Edgeway Drive. Thankfully all four families living there made...
Tractor Trailer accident to shut down part of I-81 in Roanoke Co. for most of the day
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A tractor-trailer accident is impacting traffic on I-81 in Roanoke County. The accident is at mile marker 137, just below Wildwood Road. As of 5:00 a.m. on Friday morning, traffic was backed up for half a mile. VDOT says the South right lane, right...
VDOT crews on standby as weather from Hurricane Ian approaches Southside, Central VA
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has crews at the ready on Friday as Hurricane Ian prepares to bring large rain totals and wind to the Southside and Central Virginia. VDOT is encouraging all residents to be prepared for the remnants of Hurricane Ian. They said...
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
Electrical crews in Danville begin restoring power after Ian
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Electrical crews are working around the clock to restore power in Danville after Tropical Storm Ian caused widespread power outages. A tree fell on a power line in a neighborhood near Franklin Turnpike. ABC13 spoke with Peggy Anderson. She is a caretaker at a home...
God's Pit Crew deploying to Florida to help victims impacted by Hurricane Ian
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — As clean-up and rescue efforts continue in Florida after Hurricane Ian's rampage, a nonprofit on the Southside is sending help. God's Pit Crew in Danville is preparing to send its Immediate Response Team to Southern Florida on Monday morning to help victims. Brandon Nuckles, God's...
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle suspended due to Hurricane Ian weather
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle will be suspended for the weekend. Officials said this is due to impending weather from Hurricane Ian. They said shuttle service will resume on Friday, October 7 at 7 a.m. For more information on the shuttle, see our article:...
Happy Retirement! Roanoke FireEMS Captain celebrates 23+ years of service
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke FireEMS Captain is celebrating his retirement on Friday. Captain Nathan Foutz is retiring after being with the department for over 23 years. Friday is Foutz's last day of service. "Thank you for the many years of dedication and leadership," the department wrote on...
'We're ready:' City of Lynchburg is preparing for Hurricane Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian has tormented parts of the Southern United States over the past few days. Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda said that the city is prepared for what is to come. Benda says that the officials have been making plans over the last several days...
Ian slams Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
YWCA to Challenge Communities to Week Without Violence
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the YWCA is holding events to help those impacted by sexual abuse. Emily finds out about the resources available to help.
