Campbell County, VA

Women shot on Ferdinand Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW. This incident happened on Saturday at approximately 5:00 a.m. Responding officers located an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound police...
Fallen tree in Campbell Co. caused fatal crash: VSP

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Campbell County. This crash occurred at the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road. A 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Bishop Creek Road when a tree fell across it police said. Police also said...
1 person hospitalized in single-vehicle crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person is hospitalized after being trapped in a single-vehicle crash in Bedford Saturday afternoon. The Bedford Fire Department got the call at 3:21 p.m. for an accident with entrapment near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. The first crew to...
Lynchburg woman, 3 others indicted in unemployment compensation fraud: Miyares

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In March, Attorney General Jason Miyares was asked by the Virginia Employment Commission to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. In response, the Attorney General created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit to handle these cases and protect Virginians. To date, the unit has produced...
Trapped passenger rescued from car in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A passenger was trapped in their vehicle Wednesday after it went off the road in Roanoke. The Orange Avenue on-ramp at 581 South was the location of the accident, Roanoke Fire EMS said. Photos show a car stuck between trees with personnel working on retrieval....
Danville woman killed in 4-wheeler collision

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman driving a 4-wheeler was killed Wednesday after being hit by a truck in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police. At approximately 6:40 p.m., a 2001 Honda ATV pulled out of a private driveway on Spencer Preston Road and was hit by a Ford F-350.
4 families are homeless after tree crashes into home in Lynchburg

Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — Many of you are certainly seeing Ian's impact here at home and four Lynchburg families now have no place to live after Friday night's storm. Around 10:30 Friday night, a tree fell on a quadplex on Edgeway Drive. Thankfully all four families living there made...
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
Electrical crews in Danville begin restoring power after Ian

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Electrical crews are working around the clock to restore power in Danville after Tropical Storm Ian caused widespread power outages. A tree fell on a power line in a neighborhood near Franklin Turnpike. ABC13 spoke with Peggy Anderson. She is a caretaker at a home...
'We're ready:' City of Lynchburg is preparing for Hurricane Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian has tormented parts of the Southern United States over the past few days. Lynchburg City Manager Wynter Benda said that the city is prepared for what is to come. Benda says that the officials have been making plans over the last several days...
Ian slams Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
