Beverly, MA

NECN

MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.

Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers

Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA
Boston

Six must-see Greater Boston rentals for under $2,500

The median cost for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 in August. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 in August, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com, with Cambridge and Boston leading the way. The median rent in Boston alone was up a whopping 28% year over year.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Fitchburg Woman Trapped in Florida Shares Hurricane Ian Concerns

Strong winds and deadly storm surge from Hurricane Ian threatened the lives of a Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman, her husband, and others in Naples, Florida -- one of the hardest hit areas -- on Wednesday. “As you can see the road is filling up,” Tricia Erwin said, while panning her phone...
FITCHBURG, MA
whdh.com

Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
MIDDLETON, MA
Boston

How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?

With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families

BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said.     Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list. 
BROOKLINE, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Car drives into restaurant in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
SAUGUS, MA
WCVB

Mass. pediatricians seeing increase in sick children, and it's not just COVID-19

BOSTON — Massachusetts pediatricians are seeing more kids with a cough, and it's not just from COVID-19. The latest Massachusetts health data shows COVID infections are increasing, especially for those 10 to 19 years of age, but Dr. Vandana Madhavan, the clinical director of pediatric infectious disease at Mass General Hospital for Children, says other viruses are also circulating right now.
BOSTON, MA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Salem, MA

Looking for something great to eat in Salem, MA? This is a list that can help. Whether you are just passing through the area, or if you’re a local looking for something you haven’t tried before, then you’ve come to the right place. Taking into account the...
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Crews investigating housefire in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a home in Lowell went up in flames. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the side of the home burnt while crews worked to put out the overnight fire. There have been no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story; stay...
LOWELL, MA

