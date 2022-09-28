ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, AR

Suspect in Arkansas hospital shooting pleads not guilty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Little Rock-area hospital pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault on Thursday. Raymond Lovett entered the pleas on Sept. 29 during a brief video arraignment and a judge set his bond at $500,000. Lovett was...
News To Know: hospital shooting, escaped inmate back in custody

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A shooting at a hospital near Little Rock takes the life of one person, and authorities take a suspect into custody. The hospital CHI St. Vincent north in Sherwood, Arkansas went on lockdown as authorities responded. Police say the victim was visiting a patient and was shot by a person he knew. Authorities later arrested a suspect at a gas station. Click here to read more about this story.
Arkansas Hospital Shooter Allegedly Asked Couple About Their Relationship Before Opening Fire

When Raymond Lovett Jr., 24, opened fire at CHI St. Vincent Hospital North in Sherwood, Arkansas, on Wednesday, he allegedly asked an engaged couple “how long they had been together,” according to a police report obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Lovett is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault for the death of Leighton Whitfield, 21. The fiancée, Jade Pye, was receiving treatment on the fourth flour and being visited by Whitfield when Lovett, whom Pye referred to as “Ajay,” entered the room around 10 a.m. He shot Whitfield, then turned his gun toward Pye, but she pulled an alarm attached to her bed. Police said Lovett and Whitfield knew each other. Whitfield was found with “at least one gunshot wound,” and cops are calling the shooting as an isolated incident. Lovett, whose bail is set at $500,000, will appear in court on Nov. 8.Read it at Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette
