ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark laborers press board of education about new high school

By Jessie Gomez
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dg8EF_0iE6UCfu00

Dozens of union workers gathered outside Newark’s Board of Education offices on Tuesday night looking for answers about the district’s new High School of Architecture & Interior Design project after the state stopped construction earlier this month.

Many waited three hours to speak before the board to express concerns about the district’s lack of public response over problems brewing between union workers and the developer of the future site of the high school. The Department of Labor stopped work on the construction site of the new high school after wage complaints from the union, even as Superintendent Roger León continued to promote the opening of the school, slated for next fall.

During the board’s first in-person meeting since March 2022, Adekamil Kelly, an East Ward resident and worker with the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 3, asked the board “to provide accountability” and information. Laborers who previously worked at the construction site are Newark residents, some of whom have children enrolled in Newark Public Schools. Some of those workers are out of work while others are waiting for their owed wages.

“It is incumbent on you all to provide some level of accountability,” Kelly said. “I’m speaking on behalf of myself and my nieces and nephews who do go to the district and would benefit from going to this school. A lack of hearing from you only concerns us more.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMNkN_0iE6UCfu00

Matthew Richards, a member of the Laborers Eastern Region Organizing Fund, the organizing arm of the Laborers’ International Union of North America, also pressed board members to address the issues surrounding the project.

“DOL and OSHA will hold the developer accountable but the school board and administration also have to be held accountable,” Richards said. “There has been no comment or statement issued by the district. So how do we know if the $160 million of taxpayer dollars are being spent responsibly?”

Previously, neither León nor district leaders had publicly addressed or acknowledged the legal snags of the project even after the landlord of the property said the deal with the district was void. On Tuesday, León acknowledged some of the confusion by addressing laborer complaints and detailing the district’s plans to move forward with the September 2023 opening of the new high school.

“If it were us being able to say something, obviously, we would have done it,” León said during the meeting. “But it’s not our project right now.”

León also said the district is meeting with labor heads next week who “will help create the curriculum for the future high school” and is working to hire his own trade staff to become teachers to teach those classes.

“Where we are today is that we will continue to work with labor heads and developers to make sure whatever has to happen happens and whatever cleaning up, no pun intended, is done,” León added.

The new high school is set to focus on three trades – plumbing, electricity, and HVAC – and give students the opportunity to study architecture and interior design in a sleek and modern facility. The goal, according to officials, is to provide all students with an opportunity to learn skills and trades in an instructional program that will fast-track their technical careers and give them a high school diploma, license, and a contract if they want to work for the Newark Public School system.

The district entered into a $160-million, 20-year lease agreement with Urban Renewal LLC to turn 155 Jefferson Street into the Newark High School of Architecture & Interior Design. According to León, the district entered into a lease agreement with the developer because NPS does not have enough funds to purchase a new building.

The state promised Newark 40 new school buildings but delivered less than 10 new schools. León said district leaders have considered proposing a $1 billion bond to Newark voters to fix all the schools in the district but they wants to be “strategic” about when, and if, they move forward with their plans. But ultimately, New Jersey must pay for school construction and renovation in Newark and 30 other high-poverty districts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kx2gK_0iE6UCfu00

“Since they are hiring people that are not my staff, they more likely than not hiring one of my student’s parents and I can’t have them disrespected either,” León added. “There is work underway to make this smoother sailing than what it has been.”

David Johnson, director for the Laborers Eastern Region Organizing Fund, said he left with more questions than answers. He was hoping for more accountability from the district to ensure workers’ rights are being protected.

“I think it boils down to the superintendent having to make a choice,” Johnson said. “Are you going to go with developers who are exploiting Newark residents and not paying prevailing wages, or will the Board of Education take the necessary steps to ensure that the construction development there is held to a high standard that complies with the law?”

According to Johnson, prior to filing the complaint, León and the district convened a meeting between the building trades, union laborers, and the developer last May to discuss the wage issue. But nothing resulted from that meeting, Johnson said, prompting the union’s complaint to the state over the summer.

In June, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration sent a letter reminding local governments and school boards they have a responsibility to ensure payment of prevailing wage, as well as contractor registration, at any construction job involving a public agency. Violations on a construction project could negatively impact the timeliness and cost of public works projects, but during Tuesday’s board meeting, León did not comment on the high school’s proposed opening next September.

In the meantime, construction on the property cannot resume until the developer pays workers the wages they are owed and the state finalizes its investigation into the union’s wage complaint.

“Has it been a mess? Yes. Is that mess our fault? No. Have we been silent?,” León said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “Yes. Did we speak up tonight? You made that happen.”

Jessie Gomez is a reporter for Chalkbeat Newark, covering public education in the city. Contact Jessie at jgomez@chalkbeat.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Newark state test scores drop in math

Newark Public School officials gave a first look at how students fared in this year’s spring state assessments, the first since disruptions over the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. On average, 13% of Newark students passed their math state assessments while about 27% passed their English language arts test, according to spring New Jersey Student Learning Assessments scores, or NJSLA, which measure student proficiency across subjects and grade levels.School...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

NYC overhauls middle and high school admissions

In a major shift for high school admissions, eighth graders from across the five boroughs with course grades in the top 15% of their class last year will have priority in scoring seats at some of New York City’s most selective high schools, Chancellor David Banks said Thursday.Middle schools, meanwhile, will once again be allowed to screen students based on grades and other metrics for the first time since before the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

As school board meetings return in person, will parent voice dwindle?

For many New York City parents, the move during the pandemic to virtual school board meetings meant they could attend without having to scramble for child care or figure out transportation. Now, participating in these meetings could once again become difficult, and that could have important consequences in terms of whose voices get heard when the city makes policy decisions.After extending New York’s COVID state of emergency several times, Gov. Kathy Hochul...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

How did the pandemic affect your NYC school’s state test scores?

New York City officials released state test scores on Wednesday, offering the first glimpse of how the pandemic affected student learning. Compared with 2019, the last time tests were administered normally, reading proficiency among students in grades 3-8 ticked up 1.6 percentage points to 49%. But math scores plunged 7.6 percentage points, with just shy of 38% of students passing the exam. (Here’s Chalkbeat’s detailed story on those scores.)But those overall numbers mask important variations from school to school, which often vary in predictable ways. A relatively large swath of city schools admit students based on their prior academic performance, often leading to high test scores, while schools that serve larger shares of low-income students are more likely to post lower scores.How did your school fare this year? Use our searchable database below to see your school’s math and reading scores. Alex Zimmerman is a reporter for Chalkbeat New York, covering NYC public schools. Contact Alex at azimmerman@chalkbeat.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Government
Newark, NJ
Education
City
Newark, NJ
Chalkbeat

NYC test scores drop in math, increase in reading

Nearly half of New York City’s third through eighth graders passed their state reading tests last school year, while about 38% passed math, according to scores released by city officials Wednesday.The scores are the first measure of how students across the five boroughs have fared in reading and math since the coronavirus pandemic upended in-person schooling and left many children grappling with isolation and grief. Though schools gave students other city-mandated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Newark charter school’s Black educators, community members speak out about inequities

Great Oaks Legacy Charter School administrators, teachers, parents, alumni, and students packed a third-floor classroom at Downtown Elementary School on Thursday to unleash frustrations that they say have been building for years. One by one, at the monthly meeting of the board of trustees, they described their failed attempts at getting board members to address pay inequity, lack of resources, and the recent firing of the high school’s dean of students. They...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

NY’s Teacher of the Year says he’s a ‘rebel with a cause’

On a recent Friday morning, a group of freshman students flagged down their chemistry teacher, Billy Green. Students were in pods, tasked with completing math equations related to physical chemistry and then presenting them to Green for points. After several failed attempts, the group of students at Harlem’s A. Philip Randolph Campus High School finally felt ready and threw up their hands. But when Green walked over, the students hadn’t decided who would...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Parent-teacher conferences in NYC schools remain virtual this year

New York City officials have pushed for the return of pre-pandemic life in schools, ending social distancing requirements, revoking mask mandates, and keeping buildings open. But one ritual won’t revert to normal this year: parent-teacher conferences. Those meetings must generally be held remotely and many caregivers are finding that other back-to-school events meant to introduce families to their children’s teachers are also being conducted online. Many schools are scheduled to host...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Education Week#Board Of Education#Education Law#The Department Of Labor
Chalkbeat

State stops construction of Newark high school of architecture and design

When a new high school focusing on skilled trades, interior design, and architecture was introduced to the public last year, Superintendent Roger León called it an “unheard initiative” to provide students with unique internships and apprenticeships in the field. At an invite-only ceremony in May, school and city officials, developers, and architects gathered at the future site of the new Newark High School of Architecture and Interior Design, as León and other...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

Adams rethinks NYC’s 3-K program as it’s set to a hit a fiscal cliff

When New York City schools received more than $7 billion in federal stimulus money last year, city officials planned to spend more than a quarter of it on one of then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature initiatives: expanding preschool for 3-year-olds.     His administration, however, never outlined how the city would pay for the program once those federal dollars ran out by the 2025-26 school year, only saying that he felt confident the economy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Where are New York state test results? Here’s what we know.

After multiple years of pandemic disruptions to student learning, there is little data on how New York City students have fared. City officials refused to release the results of their own assessments of student performance last year. And while the state education department sent standardized test results in reading and math to local school districts — which distributed them to schools and families — officials instructed districts not to release the scores to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

3 Bronx charters named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Only three New York City public schools made this year’s list of National Blue Ribbon Schools, and all were charter schools located in the Bronx, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s picks released Friday. The Bronx’s Icahn Charter School 2, New Visions Charter High School for Advanced Math & Science II, and South Bronx Classical Charter III were among 297 schools across the country winning the honor. All three were recognized...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Chalkbeat

NYC drops vaccine mandate for student athletes and extracurriculars

Students who participate in a range of extracurricular activities including sports will no longer face a COVID vaccine requirement, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday, ending the only mandate that applied to public school students.In August 2021, the city announced that students participating in “high risk” extracurricular activities must be vaccinated against the coronavirus, a policy that covered roughly 20,000 students in the Public School Athletic League who play sports ranging from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Newark charter school celebrates new building in West Ward

After sharing space with a neighboring Newark elementary charter school last year, Fairmount Heights Middle School students are calling a new building home. On Wednesday, the middle school students and staff welcomed dozens of community members and education professionals to the ribbon-cutting of the new 32,000-square-foot facility in the West Ward and celebrated the completion of the pre-pandemic project.Operated by the Great Oaks Legacy Charter School network, the new middle school is...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

NYC shelves $202 million plan to create a universal curriculum

On his way out of office, former Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an ambitious $202 million plan to create a universal K-12 reading and math curriculum by fall 2023, promising lessons and materials that reflected the diversity of the city’s students.But after months of uncertainty, Mayor Eric Adams is not creating a math and reading curriculum from scratch, Chalkbeat has learned.An education department spokesperson said the previous administration’s vision was not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

What Asian American students want from history instruction in NYC schools

This story initially appeared in the Hechinger Report on Sept. 19, 2022.There’s a new look to history classes in New York City schools: a curriculum in Asian American and Pacific Islander history. Its creators say they’ve felt a a surge of support, in part because the idea could provide long-term solutions to help combat the extraordinary rise in hate crimes targeting all Asian Americans seen since the beginning of the pandemic. It could also help resolve...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC’s pre-K workers, programs say they’re in limbo after reorganization

After a summer of scrambling to replace two teachers and getting her preschool classrooms ready for the fall, Joanne Derwin opened her email last week to find some news: The extra support that programs like hers received from the education department was “being reimagined.” That’s probably why, Derwin realized, she hadn’t heard from the instructional coordinator or social worker whose help over the years had been “transformational.” An instructional coordinator helps teachers plan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

41% of NYC students were chronically absent last school year

About 41% of New York City students were chronically absent, missing at least 18 days of last school year, according to city data released Friday.The figures from the Mayor’s Management Report show that as the city required all students to return to class in person last school year for the first time since March 2020, hundreds of thousands of children still missed large stretches of instruction. Last year’s chronic absenteeism rate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy