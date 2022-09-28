Read full article on original website
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WATCH: Florida firefighters rescue woman from flooded car
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Water rescuers in Naples, Florida waded through waist-deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s west coast with Category 4 winds, rain, and flood surge. Footage shared by Naples Fire-Rescue showed a firefighter break the rear...
cbs12.com
Verizon deploys drones over Sanibel after Hurricane Ian
SANIBEL, Fla. (CBS12) — Verizon deployed drones Saturday morning over Sanibel Island following Hurricane Ian. The drones will provide temporary cell service, assess damages, and will expedite recovery efforts. A chunk of the Sanibel Causeway fell into the sea, cutting off access to the barrier island where 6,300 people...
One Deputy In Florida Chases Two Teens, 13 And 15 In Two Stolen Vehicles
Two Florida teens have been arrested after stealing two vehicles and fleeing from one deputy, “This was an awesome job by Detective Arnold for pursuing two suspects and recovering two stolen vehicles at the same time,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Our Patrol, K9,
iheart.com
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Fort Myers Beach, FL - Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. NBC 2 reporter Gage Goulding Tweeted a video of five suspects in handcuffs following the devastation of Hurricane Ian impacting Southwest Florida on Wednesday. Goulding tweeted "Sheriff’s deputies told...
Deputies From Palm Beach & Treasure Coast In Gulf Coast For Search & Rescue
Nearly 100 deputies from Palm Beach and Martin counties were deployed Friday morning to Charlotte and Lee counties to help in the recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Click10.com
Mother shares videos of Ian’s storm surge after staying in apartment near Naples beach
NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s storm surge in Naples was so high a mother who was with her son, as her police officer husband worked, was prepared to break into a third-floor laundry room in her apartment building. Katie Harmling didn’t have to evacuate her second-floor apartment, or...
‘We are devastated’: Helicopter tour shows catastrophic damage after Hurricane Ian
A helicopter tour of Lee County shows the catastrophic damage Hurricane Ian left behind in the county.
10NEWS
Lee County Sheriff confirms deaths after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video released Saturday morning, the Lee County Sheriff confirmed storm-related deaths and provided updates on recovery efforts. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there are "about 35 deaths," so far. "There are those that are wondering about their loved one, their friends and family, said...
Listen to the terrifying call of a Florida woman trapped in floodwaters
CNN obtains a recorded phone call of a woman’s struggle to survive Hurricane Ian. The storm surge flooded Hope Labriola’s Fort Myers Beach home before she was rescued. Take a listen.
Hurricane Ian wrecked a mobile home park, but spared another across the street
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was a tale of two mobile home parks Friday, just 200 yards apart. On one side of Ortiz Avenue in this storm-ravaged city, residents of the Lazy J Mobile Home & RV Park returned to find that the trailers that are their homes had largely survived the wrath of Hurricane Ian, which killed more than a dozen people in Florida before leaving the state and barreling toward the Carolinas on Friday.
Click10.com
Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida’s southwest coast
Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
After Ian, the effects in southwest Florida are everywhere
It will take months to clean up all the damage. Maybe longer. And some of the destruction can’t be cleaned up at all.
Hurricane Ian aftermath: Naples resident says she couldn't leave town after forecast shifted
Naples resident Emily Burke shares why she chose to stick out Hurricane Ian from home as the storm barreled into the southwest Florida coast.
10NEWS
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian
Naples Police Department tweeted on Wednesday "The City of Naples has issued an emergency citywide curfew to protect and safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of City of Naples residents, visitors, and first responders. The curfew is effective immediately until further notice."
cbs12.com
'Long road to recovery': Search and rescue efforts still underway across Florida after Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida earlier this week, leaving residents underwater and facing immense cleanup. One of the places to experience the full force of Hurricane Ian was Charlotte County, Florida. Extensive damage has been reported and the response is still underway with active search and rescue efforts ongoing.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County issues mandatory curfew beginning Saturday
A mandatory curfew is in place for Collier County and the City of Naples between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. The curfew will remain in effect until the majority of the power has been restored. The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens of Collier...
Video of Florida Man Swimming Inside His Flooded Home Viewed 1M Times
A video of a Florida man swimming in his flooded home after Hurricane Ian made landfall has gone viral on social media, racking up more than 1 million views.
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
Photos of destruction in Lee County, Florida from woman with ties to CNY
(WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian made history as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the Sunshine State, Rachel Savage, a woman who spent her summers in Central New York was inside her father’s Fort Myers home watching it all unfold. NewsChannel 9 first spoke with Savage on Tuesday, a day before Hurricane Ian made […]
Videos Capture Hurricane Ian Sweeping Homes Off Their Foundations
As Hurricane Ian wallops Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, storm surge from the system appears to have lifted a series of homes up off their foundation in Fort Myers Beach. Video of the homes, shared by an architecture firm, also showed the other destruction from Ian—mangled roofs, flooded streets and submerged vehicles. Similar videos have shown the same fate for neighboring cities of Naples and Sanibel, while another video from Fort Myers showed a shark swimming on a flooded residential street. Another jaw-dropping scene, also captured on camera: a man swimming in surge water inside his Naples home. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to move across Florida with whipping winds and pouring rain, leaving much of the state under a flood warning. #BREAKING: Video circulating shows houses FLOATING off their foundations in Fort Myers Beach. Hurricane #Ian. pic.twitter.com/OID6YATFd3— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 28, 2022 Read it at The Daily Beast
