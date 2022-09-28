OnFocus Central Wisconsin Football Computer Rankings, September 26: Auburndale, Colby, Assumption, Owen-Withee and Newman Catholic Ranked #1-5

Read full article on original website
Colby Football Moves to 7-0 with Win over Marathon
The Colby Hornets Football team took a 28-8 lead at halftime and went on to defeat Marathon 35-14 in Marawood Conference Football. The win improves Colby’s record to 7-0. Tevin Rue had 9 carries for 159 yards. Caden Healy added 126 yards on 19 rushes. Colby rushed for 306 yards on 42 carries.
Stratford Football Crushes W-F for fifth straight win
The Stratford Tigers whipped Weyauwega-Fremont for their fifth straight win, 52-8. Stratford led 45-8 at halftime. Stratford had touchdown runs of 5, 25, 4 and 53 yards from Koehler Kilty, who collected 168 yards on 14 carries. Connor Weigel had two rushing touchdowns(37 and 45 yards) and Braeden Schueller(22 yards)...
Amherst Rolls Nekoosa, Remains Tied for CWC-Large Lead
The Amherst Falcons handled Nekoosa, picking up a 38-0 win to remain tied atop the CWC-Large with Stratford at 5-0. Mathew Glodowski ran for three touchdowns and threw for another. Glodowksi had 9 carries for 156 yards scoring on touchdown runs of 1, 6 and 6 yards. Glodowski also three...
Lavicka and Hartwig Lead Athens Past Prentice in Marawood Volleyball Win
Athens defeated Prentice in Marawood Conference Volleyball, 25-14, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23 Jazelle Hartwig had 20 kills to lead Athens. Addison Lavicka collected 27 assists and Savannah Epping had 27 digs for the Bluejays.
Former Columbus Catholic And Assumption Basketball Coach Passes Away
Former Columbus and Assumption High School basketball coach Bob Olson passed away last week at the age of 88. Olson joined the Columbus staff in 1961 and coached the Dons boys basketball team for five seasons, compiling a 44-63 record. His 1966 team finished 14-10, advancing to the WISAA state tournament in Milwaukee.
Neillsville Volleyball Upends Spencer
Spencer fell to Neillsville in Cloverbelt Conference Volleyball, 16-25, 18-25 24-26.
Thorp Football Demolishes Athens, Moves to 6-0
The Thorp Cardinals stomped Athens in 8-Player Football, 70-0. Thorp took a 42-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to the win. Thorp outgained Athens 450 yards to 84 yards. Thorp had 17 first downs, giving up just 2 first downs. Aiden Rosemeyer had four touchdown passes of 38,...
Mosinee Volleyball Dumps Lakeland
Mosinee defeated Lakeland 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 in GNC Volleyball.
Mosinee Football Crushes Antigo
Mosinee-Keagan Jirschele 1 run (Noah Stencil kick), 7:27. Mosinee-Gavin Obremski 1 run (Davin Stoffel pass from Obremski), 7:02. Mosinee-Ethan Denesha 3 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick), 0:37. Third Quarter. Mosinee-Barnes Bunkelman 1 run (Stencil kick), 8:21. Mosinee-Stoffel 2 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick), 1:10. Mosinee leaders:. Rushing: Obremski 11-45, Jirschele...
Wisconsin Rapids Edges Rhinelander in Girls Tennis
Wisconsin Rapids edged Rhinelander in girls tennis, 4-3. Rapids had wins from Hayley Jensen and Corinne Sazama at #3 and #4 singles, and also had wins at #1 Doubles(Teagann Bondioli, Jenna Wendtland) and #3 Doubles(Sawyer Holberg and Annabelle Ross) Pickin up wins for Rhinelander were Tori Riopel and Kelsey Winter...
Spencer Volleyball Defeats Greenwood
Spencer defeated Greenwood in Cloverbelt Conference volleyball, 25-22, 25-21, 25-13.
Columbus Catholic Runs Past Gresham/Bowler
The Columbus Catholic boys defeated Gresham/Bowler 8-0 in soccer Thursday afternoon. 00:51 Nathan Nemitz (Charlie Moore) 07:30 Mason Edwards (unassisted) 16:55 Mason Edwards (Charlie Moore) 19:27 Nathan Nemitz (Brandon Lang) 34:31 Nathan Nemitz (unassisted) 36:08 Alex Edwards (unassisted) 38:42 Alex Edwards (unassisted) 55:12 Lucas Kreklau (Alex Edwards) Lucas’s first career...
Watchlist Semifinalists Named for Wisconsin’s Top Senior Offensive Lineman, Includes Wausau West’s Brandt Rice
WSN has produced its Watchlist for Wisconsin's Top Senior Offensive Lineman, the Joe Thomas Award. Brandt Rice of Wausau West has been named a semifinalist.
Mosinee Volleyball Defeats Antigo in 5 Set Thriller
Mosinee defeated Antigo 23-25, 18-25, 27-25, 25-15, 15-13 Antigo had match points at 24-23 and 25-24 in set three and led 13-12 in set five.
Semifinalists Named for Wisconsin’s Top Senior Defensive Lineman, Tim Krumrei Award; Includes Wisconsin Rapids’ Connor Akey, Marshfield’s Isaac Dagit
Semifinalist have been announced by WSN for Wisconsin's top senior defensive lineman, the Tim Krumrei Award.
Abbotsford Volleyball Shuts Down Rib Lake
25-16, 25-13, 25-12 Haylee Soyk 11 kills 8 digs.
Top Senior Kicker or Punter Watchlist, Kevin Stemke Award Semifinalists Named; Includes Colby’s Tucker Brost
WSN has published its semifinalist for the Kevin Stemke Senior Kicker or Punter Award. Tucker Brost of Colby has been named a semifinalist.
Cyclones goaltender makes NCAA Division III Commitment
(Wausau, WI) – The Wausau Cyclones are proud to announce that goalie Zach Dosan has committed to play Division 3 (NCAA) college hockey at Gustavus Adolphus College. Dosan, a native of Rosemount, Minnesota played in 26 games this past season where he earned a 10-14-0-1 record. During the regular season he had a 3.03 GAA and .921 save percentage. In postseason play versus the eventual NA3HL Fraser Cup Champions his save percentage was .894. Dosan received Central Division Star of the Week (November 1-7) after defeating Rochester.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Wisconsin firefighters
MADISON, Wis. — Flags across Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Saturday in memory of firefighters who have died in the line of duty after an order from Gov. Tony Evers. Saturday, October 1 marks Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day. To mark the day, Wisconsin Fire & EMS Memorial...
Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
