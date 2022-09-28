ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

New Bedford Man Indicted in Alleged Rental Housing Scam

Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey has announced the indictment of a New Bedford man in connection with a rental housing scam that allegedly defrauded tenants in the city's Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities. Thirty-five year old Victor Tiu Lopez is facing 15 counts of larceny and two counts of witness intimidation....
Fall River Man Arrested for Unarmed Robberies

FALL RIVER — Police have arrested a Fall River man in connection to two unarmed robberies that took place this week. Police said 29-year-old Tyler Miranda-Dion has been arrested in connection with the robberies, which took place at a Walgreens on Sunday and a gas station on Tuesday. The...
Rehoboth Men Indicted for Seekonk Murder

REHOBOTH — The son of a Seekonk man who was murdered last year has been arrested and indicted in connection to his father's killing, along with another man from Rehoboth. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury on Thursday indicted Joseph "JD" Housley II and Christopher Heron, both 21 years old and both from Rehoboth, with murder and carrying an illegal firearm.
Brockton Man Admits to Selling Fentanyl While on Probation

BROCKTON — A Brockton man described by the Department of Justice as a career criminal faces a mandatory 10-year sentence, after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to dealing fentanyl while on probation for another federal conviction. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 34-year-old Ozair Pereira admitted in federal court to possession...
Dartmouth Police Post Message Of Thanks From Arrestee

DARTMOUTH — Someone in Dartmouth apparently has a lot to be thankful for: police posted to social media Thursday a message from a person who had previously been arrested for drunk driving, thanking the department for giving them a wake-up call. According to police, the person — who police...
New Bedford North End Intersection to Undergo Timing Adjustment

A New Bedford intersection that has seen increased traffic buildup in recent weeks is getting another look from the city’s Department of Public Infrastructure. The North End intersection where Ashley Boulevard and Acushnet Avenue merge in front of Pa Raffa’s has seen longer than usual wait times as of late. The two roads each have a traffic light at the juncture and then another light is just a short distance ahead before the Cumberland Farms entrance.
Taunton Man To Serve 37 Months on Gun Charge

A Taunton Man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The U.S Attorney's Office says 30-year old Jerrod Lee appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Boston and was sentenced by Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
Calling All Ghosts and Ghouls: New Bedford’s South End Halloween Parade Is On the Way

There's a spooky parade returning to New Bedford that you won't want to miss, so grab your costumes and your walking shoes. The 53rd annual South End Halloween Costume Parade will return after a two-year hiatus on Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m. The parade will start at Hazelwood Park and march to Clegg Field off of Brock Avenue. This event will include candy, hot cocoa and a costume competition for all ages.
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

