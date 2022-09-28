Read full article on original website
New Bedford Man Indicted in Alleged Rental Housing Scam
Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey has announced the indictment of a New Bedford man in connection with a rental housing scam that allegedly defrauded tenants in the city's Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities. Thirty-five year old Victor Tiu Lopez is facing 15 counts of larceny and two counts of witness intimidation....
Dartmouth Man Arrested for Allegedly Robbing New Bedford Bank
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) – A Dartmouth man with an extensive criminal record and a previous bank robbery conviction was arrested this week by New Bedford Police for allegedly robbing another bank in the city. According to police, Mark Demelo, 47, of Dartmouth was arrested on multiple charges after...
Fall River Man Arrested for Unarmed Robberies
FALL RIVER — Police have arrested a Fall River man in connection to two unarmed robberies that took place this week. Police said 29-year-old Tyler Miranda-Dion has been arrested in connection with the robberies, which took place at a Walgreens on Sunday and a gas station on Tuesday. The...
Rehoboth Men Indicted for Seekonk Murder
REHOBOTH — The son of a Seekonk man who was murdered last year has been arrested and indicted in connection to his father's killing, along with another man from Rehoboth. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a grand jury on Thursday indicted Joseph "JD" Housley II and Christopher Heron, both 21 years old and both from Rehoboth, with murder and carrying an illegal firearm.
Woman Who Killed Westport Woman in New Orleans Hit and Run Not Guilty of Murder
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans woman who killed a tourist from Westport by crushing her with her car was found not guilty of second degree murder by a jury after a three-day trial. NOLA.com reports Asrielle Wise has been acquitted of the murder charge in the hit and...
Brockton Man Admits to Selling Fentanyl While on Probation
BROCKTON — A Brockton man described by the Department of Justice as a career criminal faces a mandatory 10-year sentence, after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to dealing fentanyl while on probation for another federal conviction. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 34-year-old Ozair Pereira admitted in federal court to possession...
Brockton Man Gets Prison Time, Ordered to Forfeit BMW for Selling Drugs on Dark Web
BROCKTON — A Brockton man sentenced Wednesday for his role in a massive drug trafficking operation that sold a variety of narcotics over the dark web will spend two and a half years in prison — and will have to hand over his BMW. The U.S. Attorney's Office...
Bourne High School Student Charged for School Shooting Threat
BOURNE — A Bourne High School student who sparked a police response after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school and use it is now facing charges of making terroristic threats. Bourne public schools all saw an increased police presence on Wednesday, after police said a high school...
Dartmouth Police Post Message Of Thanks From Arrestee
DARTMOUTH — Someone in Dartmouth apparently has a lot to be thankful for: police posted to social media Thursday a message from a person who had previously been arrested for drunk driving, thanking the department for giving them a wake-up call. According to police, the person — who police...
Fall River Realtor Horrified to Find A Stolen Headstone at Foreclosed Property
Lauren Tansey of Dartmouth is a real estate agent for JT Realty in Fall River. Like any job, there are common scenarios that come with being a realtor. Dealing with foreclosures and selling homes are just to name a few. Finding a stolen gravestone? Not so much. On Thursday, Tansey...
Wareham Man Arrested in Middleboro for Carrying Illegal Gun While Drunk
MIDDLEBORO — Middleboro police have arrested a 20-year-old Wareham man for possessing a gun with a defaced serial number and two felony firearms charges after officers found the firearm when he was placed into protective custody on Monday. Police said Andrew Labbe was intoxicated and refused to leave a...
Dartmouth Police Warn of Potential for Fentanyl in Halloween Candy
While area police chiefs say rainbow fentanyl has yet to show up around these parts, they are urging parents to be on the lookout for it and educate themselves about the deadly drug. The warning comes after police in Connecticut charged two Maryland men with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills...
New Bedford Man Arrested in Dartmouth on Firearms Charges
DARTMOUTH (1420 WBSM) — A 20-year-old New Bedford man was arrested Thursday in Dartmouth after he was served an arrest warrant and found to be in possession of a firearm without a license. According to Dartmouth Police, Officer Darren Emond served an arrest warrant to Koby Gedeon for a...
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
Healey and Driscoll Back Heroux Against Hodgson For Bristol Sheriff
In a Friday evening appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight to clear up a mishandled debate challenge by his campaign, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux also revealed that he received a major endorsement in his bid to unseat Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson. Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll,...
New Bedford North End Intersection to Undergo Timing Adjustment
A New Bedford intersection that has seen increased traffic buildup in recent weeks is getting another look from the city’s Department of Public Infrastructure. The North End intersection where Ashley Boulevard and Acushnet Avenue merge in front of Pa Raffa’s has seen longer than usual wait times as of late. The two roads each have a traffic light at the juncture and then another light is just a short distance ahead before the Cumberland Farms entrance.
Stoughton Police Chief: Investigation Found Officers Exploited Young Teen
STOUGHTON — Stoughton's police chief said Friday that an internal investigation has uncovered "serious misconduct" by three former officers who had inappropriate relations with a teen who later died. According to Chief Donna McNamara, one ex-officer, Matthew Farwell, began a relationship with Sandra Birchmore when he was 27 and...
Taunton Man To Serve 37 Months on Gun Charge
A Taunton Man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The U.S Attorney's Office says 30-year old Jerrod Lee appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Boston and was sentenced by Judge Indira Talwani to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
Lakeville Woman’s Death in Taunton Being Investigated as Suspicious
TAUNTON — Authorities are investigating the death of a 26-year-old Lakeville woman as suspicious after she died in Taunton on Wednesday night, according to a release from the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Taunton police were called to an apartment at 52 Tremont St. at around 11 p.m. Wednesday,...
Calling All Ghosts and Ghouls: New Bedford’s South End Halloween Parade Is On the Way
There's a spooky parade returning to New Bedford that you won't want to miss, so grab your costumes and your walking shoes. The 53rd annual South End Halloween Costume Parade will return after a two-year hiatus on Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m. The parade will start at Hazelwood Park and march to Clegg Field off of Brock Avenue. This event will include candy, hot cocoa and a costume competition for all ages.
