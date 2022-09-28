ASU Theatre Presents: “Carrie: The Musical”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University Theatre will present “Carrie: The Musical” for its first fall 2022 stage production. The show is set to open on Thursday, Oct. 6, in the ASU Modular Theatre inside the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building located at 2602 Dena Drive.

Show times will be at 8 p.m. each night Oct. 6-8 and 13-15, with a matinee finale performance on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.

Based on the 1974 novel by Stephen King, “Carrie: The Musical” is set in the small town of Chamberlain, Maine and focuses on Carrie White, a teenage outcast who longs to fit in.

At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she’s dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie has just discovered she has a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it.

Tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for non-ASU students, and free for ASU students, Arts at ASU subscribers and ASU activity card holders. Tickets are now available for purchase online at asurams.hometownticketing.com/embed/all or through the ASU box office in the Carr EFA Building.

For reservations and/or ticket information through the ASU box office, call 325-942-2000. The box office is open 3-6 p.m. on weekdays in the Carr EFA Building.

