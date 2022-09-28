Read full article on original website
DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA’s offseason is a time for speculation. When the league’s teams aren’t playing games with measurable results, we can only guess what decisions they might make. For that reason, the league’s rumor mill churns overtime throughout the summer. Eventually, observers will reach some form of consensus over what’s more or less likely to occur.
LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”
Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
Tom Thibodeau again argues against Julius Randle/Obi Toppin pair: 'It's not only the numbers, I actually watch the games'
Tom Thibodeau was again asked about a potential Julius Randle/Obi Toppin pairing, while being informed of their favorable stats together, but Thibodeau shot down the stats.
Chris Paul on Kevin Durant, Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns are in day three of training camp, and Chris Paul was available to the media to answer some questions on the offseason. When asked on his thoughts around Kevin Durant and Jae Crowder, Paul offered up a steadfast opinion. “I think you learn in this league you...
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player They Just Signed
The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on forward Kaiser Gates, who they recently signed on September 30.
Jazz Hiring Jeff Hornacek May Signal PR Damage Control
What was the Utah Jazz's true motivation for hiring Jeff Hornacek?
Joel Embiid And PJ Tucker React To Jimmy Butler Calling Tucker A “Traitor”: “He Went To The Good Side, Where There Are Good People…”
PJ Tucker has been a very coveted player in the past two offseasons. The 2021 NBA champion was a sought-after asset after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the championship last year. He went to the Miami Heat, where things didn't go in their favor, but Tucker also left his mark there.
As Aaron Judge looks to surpass Roger Maris, Nets’ Kyrie Irving roots for ‘clean’ Yankees slugger
NEW YORK -- Kyrie Irving has never been shy about expressing his opinions on controversial subjects -- and now that extends to Major League Baseball and its home run record, too. The Nets’ star grew up a Yankees fan is rooting for Aaron Judge as the slugger looks to surpass...
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Report: Boston Celtics add 6-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin
In the wake of injuries to Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari, the Boston Celtics will sign six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin to a one-year, $2.7 million veteran minimum contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The injury-plagued Griffin averaged 6.4 points (on 43/26/72 shooting splits), 41. rebounds and 1.9 assists in...
2022 NBA Draft Review: New York Knicks
After reaching the NBA Playoffs in 2021, the New York Knicks just missed out qualifying last season with a 37-45 record due to injuries. However, the Knicks will look to get back on track this season after signing free agent guard Jalen Brunson.
Brooklyn Nets Sign Former Xavier Star
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced the signing of Kaiser Gates.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo praises New York with contract decision looming
NEW YORK — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has a $16-million decision to make this offseason. He could opt into the second year of his deal in New York. Or he could become a free agent and seek a bigger payday. On Friday, Rizzo said he won’t allow the...
New York Knicks head coach against any lineup with Julius Randle and Obi Toppin again this season
Even though some fans are for New York Knicks lineups that include Julius Randle and Obi Toppin, the team’s head
3 reasons Grizzlies won’t win 2023 NBA championship
The Memphis Grizzlies are a young team that seems like it is on the verge of greatness. Ja Morant and company ended a three-year playoff drought in 2021 and in 2022, won the franchise’s first playoff series since 2017. That ahead-of-schedule finish for a young Memphis team has fans excited and thinking of a Grizzlies championship in the future. Unfortunately for the Memphis faithful, a Grizzlies NBA Finals appearance is probably not in the cards at the end of this season. Here are three reasons why the Grizzlies won’t make the 2023 NBA Finals or win an NBA championship this season.
OKC Thunder agrees to send Derrick Favors to Houston Rockets in eight-player trade
Thunder agrees to eight-player trade with Rockets The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to remake the roster ahead of Monday's preseason opener. Two days after sending Vit Krejci to the Atlanta...
Knicks announcer Mike Breen loses Long Island home to massive fire
Legendary Knicks and NBA announcer Mike Breen lost his Long Island home to a massive house fire, TMZ reported on Thursday. The home was seen in photos and video completely engulfed in flames, with the roof collapsing as the fire overtook the entire home. Nobody was home during the incident,...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Says Former Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder Has Been His ‘Pro Bono Coaching Consultant’
Darvin Ham will soon make his head-coaching debut in the NBA, ushering in a new era at the Los Angeles Lakers. And the former Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks assistant is facing a daunting task in the upcoming season as he will be trying to restore the franchise after a dreadful 2021-22 campaign.
Luke Kornet Suffers Ankle Sprain at Celtics Practice
With Robert Williams not expected to resume basketball activities for 8-12 weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, and Danilo Gallinari likely out for the season due to a torn ACL, there's an opportunity for Luke Kornet to earn a more significant role this season. In 2021-22, in 12 games with the Celtics, he averaged seven minutes per contest while producing 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds.
