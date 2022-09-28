ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”

Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
Yardbarker

Chris Paul on Kevin Durant, Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns are in day three of training camp, and Chris Paul was available to the media to answer some questions on the offseason. When asked on his thoughts around Kevin Durant and Jae Crowder, Paul offered up a steadfast opinion. “I think you learn in this league you...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Cam Reddish
Yardbarker

The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice

Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Report: Boston Celtics add 6-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin

In the wake of injuries to Robert Williams III and Danilo Gallinari, the Boston Celtics will sign six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin to a one-year, $2.7 million veteran minimum contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The injury-plagued Griffin averaged 6.4 points (on 43/26/72 shooting splits), 41. rebounds and 1.9 assists in...
BOSTON, MA
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: New York Knicks

After reaching the NBA Playoffs in 2021, the New York Knicks just missed out qualifying last season with a 37-45 record due to injuries. However, the Knicks will look to get back on track this season after signing free agent guard Jalen Brunson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The New York Knicks#The Dallas Mavericks
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Grizzlies won’t win 2023 NBA championship

The Memphis Grizzlies are a young team that seems like it is on the verge of greatness. Ja Morant and company ended a three-year playoff drought in 2021 and in 2022, won the franchise’s first playoff series since 2017. That ahead-of-schedule finish for a young Memphis team has fans excited and thinking of a Grizzlies championship in the future. Unfortunately for the Memphis faithful, a Grizzlies NBA Finals appearance is probably not in the cards at the end of this season. Here are three reasons why the Grizzlies won’t make the 2023 NBA Finals or win an NBA championship this season.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
msn.com

Knicks announcer Mike Breen loses Long Island home to massive fire

Legendary Knicks and NBA announcer Mike Breen lost his Long Island home to a massive house fire, TMZ reported on Thursday. The home was seen in photos and video completely engulfed in flames, with the roof collapsing as the fire overtook the entire home. Nobody was home during the incident,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Luke Kornet Suffers Ankle Sprain at Celtics Practice

With Robert Williams not expected to resume basketball activities for 8-12 weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, and Danilo Gallinari likely out for the season due to a torn ACL, there's an opportunity for Luke Kornet to earn a more significant role this season. In 2021-22, in 12 games with the Celtics, he averaged seven minutes per contest while producing 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds.
BOSTON, MA
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy