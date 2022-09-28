ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Comments / 3

Related
Fox 59

Missing teen a suspect of armed robbery

Greenfield police issue alert about missing teenager who may have committed an armed robbery. Prepare a budget before you Christmas shop, experts …. Man convicted in 2020 murder of roommate at Indianapolis …. Indy man arrested accused of murder of 24-year-old …. IMPD officer involved in crash with suspected impaired...
GREENFIELD, IN
Fox 59

50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Columbus, IN
Columbus, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox 59

Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Greenfield police: Teen runaway suspected of armed robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield are looking for a teenage runaway who may have committed an armed robbery while he was missing. The Greenfield Police Dept. first put out an alert about Noah Harris on Sept. 23. The department released a missing child poster stating 17-year-old Harris was last seen leaving his home on Sept. 22 after an argument with family.
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHI

Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docs#Gps#Police#Violent Crime#Gleaners Food Bank#Community Cupboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
WISH-TV

25-year-old man arrested after grandmother, granddaughter shot at Avon home

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a grandmother and granddaughter Wednesday afternoon at the home where he lives, police say. Brandon Clark was charged with recklessness with a deadly weapon. Authorities say he is related to the two victims but...
AVON, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested on charges of invasion of privacy

BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested after police say he violated a protective order. Police arrested 46-year-old Walter Nelson on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 13, 2021, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call from a woman requesting to speak to an officer in the 12289 block of Tunnelton Road about a protection order violation.
MITCHELL, IN
kttn.com

Indiana man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

Alfred A. Cooke, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration-Merrillville, Indiana, and U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson of the Northern District of Indiana announced that Erasmo Martinez, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio on his plea of guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Court Date Has Been Set For A Fatal Hit And Run

An initial court hearing has been set for Madelyn Howard, the 22-year-old woman who has been charged with three felony counts in connection with a fatal hit and run incident in Bloomington earlier this month. She’s scheduled to be in court Friday morning on charges of reckless homicide, allegedly operating...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Saturday night in a three-car crash on the city’s north side that sent two others to the hospital. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 9:15 p.m. to the 4700 block of Michigan Road, near the intersection of Michigan and Cold Spring Road, for a car crash.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy