Indiana woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve corn stand over several weeks, which resulted in a $2,000 loss for the business owners, according to court documents. Teresa Lynn Kiner, 67, of Greenfield, was arrested and charged with 18 Level 6 felony...
Man arrested in fatal drunk driving crash was on probation for previous DUI
INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit early Saturday morning ended in a fiery fatal crash on the city’s northwest side. Just before 3 a.m., IMPD said officers saw a silver Pontiac hit a pedestrian and keep going near 62nd and Michigan Road. “Officers attempted a traffic stop on that...
Missing teen a suspect of armed robbery
Greenfield police issue alert about missing teenager who may have committed an armed robbery. Prepare a budget before you Christmas shop, experts …. Man convicted in 2020 murder of roommate at Indianapolis …. Indy man arrested accused of murder of 24-year-old …. IMPD officer involved in crash with suspected impaired...
50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
Greenfield police: Teen runaway suspected of armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police in Greenfield are looking for a teenage runaway who may have committed an armed robbery while he was missing. The Greenfield Police Dept. first put out an alert about Noah Harris on Sept. 23. The department released a missing child poster stating 17-year-old Harris was last seen leaving his home on Sept. 22 after an argument with family.
Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
Indy man sentenced to more than 19 years for pair of August 2020 armed robberies
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to two robberies and brandishing a firearm.
Convicted felon sentenced to 32 months after police find firearm, rounds during compliance check
INDIANAPOLIS — A man once convicted of armed robbery was sentenced to 32 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The U.S Attorney Office Southern District of Indiana said police went to the home of 25-year-old Bryan Glass in February 2020 for a community corrections compliance check.
IMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting inside east side barber shop
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead, and two other people are injured after a shooting inside a barber shop on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD said an officer was patrolling the area of East 10th Street and North Bosart Avenue when...
IMPD officer involved in crash with suspected impaired driver; ‘Reminder of why NOT to drink and drive’
INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer is recovering from injuries suffered during a crash with a driver police suspect was impaired on Indy’s south side. Following the crash, the department warned about the dangers of drinking and driving. IMPD said a vehicle failed to yield to traffic on S....
Pair of suspects investigated for a series of robberies released from jail hours after arrested
INDIANAPOLIS – A pair of suspects being investigated for a series of strong-armed robberies in Indy are back on the streets. According to court records, the two suspects were under surveillance by IMPD’s covert robbery detectives when they snatched a woman’s purse outside a Walmart over the weekend.
1 dead, 3 hurt after hit-and-run led to police chase, vehicle fire
INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead after a hit-and-run led to a police chase and ended in a fatal crash and vehicle fire early Saturday morning. Police say the incident occurred just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of 62nd Street & Michigan Road on Indy’s northwest side.
25-year-old man arrested after grandmother, granddaughter shot at Avon home
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a grandmother and granddaughter Wednesday afternoon at the home where he lives, police say. Brandon Clark was charged with recklessness with a deadly weapon. Authorities say he is related to the two victims but...
Man arrested on charges of invasion of privacy
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested after police say he violated a protective order. Police arrested 46-year-old Walter Nelson on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 13, 2021, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call from a woman requesting to speak to an officer in the 12289 block of Tunnelton Road about a protection order violation.
4-year-old girl, grandmother shot at home in Avon, man arrested in connection to case
AVON, Ind. — A woman and child were injured and a third person is under arrest in connection to a shooting in Avon early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Avon Police Department, officers responded to a report of two people shot in the 7300 block of Glensford Drive just before 12:45 p.m.
Indiana man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl
Alfred A. Cooke, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration-Merrillville, Indiana, and U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson of the Northern District of Indiana announced that Erasmo Martinez, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio on his plea of guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.
Neighbors on edge after Irvington home shot at 4 times in 2 months
INDIANAPOLIS — For the fourth time in less than two months, neighbors say someone has driven through an Irvington neighborhood and fired shots at a home. The most recent incident happened about a week ago and people who live in that area said they’re terrified. “He just comes...
WGCL News — A Court Date Has Been Set For A Fatal Hit And Run
An initial court hearing has been set for Madelyn Howard, the 22-year-old woman who has been charged with three felony counts in connection with a fatal hit and run incident in Bloomington earlier this month. She’s scheduled to be in court Friday morning on charges of reckless homicide, allegedly operating...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Saturday night in a three-car crash on the city’s north side that sent two others to the hospital. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 9:15 p.m. to the 4700 block of Michigan Road, near the intersection of Michigan and Cold Spring Road, for a car crash.
