Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Downtown Indy to host manufacturing conference
Wisconsin-based venture firm and startup accelerator gener8tor will next week host the OnRamp Manufacturing Conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the two-day conference will highlight innovations and leaders in the manufacturing industry. gener8tor says more than 50 startups and 30 corporate sponsors...
Country's 1st sustainable shrimp farm to bring 65 new jobs to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Up to 65 new jobs are coming to central Indiana by the end of 2025 with the first sustainable shrimp production operation in the nation, the company said in a news release. Atarraya, Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, plans to invest up to $4.8 million for the facility,...
Inside Indiana Business
23 PAIR honors young professionals, plants Hoosier roots
23 pairs of chromosomes are the building blocks of human biology, and BioCrossroads is using that as inspiration to recognize 23 young leaders shaping Indiana’s future life sciences sector. Called 23 PAIR (Promising Achievers in Innovation and Research), the annual program recently announced its first “class” of award winners, but organizers say its mission goes far beyond just recognition. Ongoing programs designed for the professionals aim to showcase the depth and breadth of Indiana’s life sciences sector, sparking connections that BioCrossroads hopes will grow the industry and retain promising talent.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thebutlercollegian.com
Shein warehouse comes to Indiana
Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.
Inside Indiana Business
Ball State approves land transfer for new homes
The Ball State University Board of Trustees on Friday approved the transfer of more than 12 acres of land to the Muncie Redevelopment Commission. The university says the property will help the city as it looks to develop up to 40 new homes. The land is located northwest of the...
Current Publishing
Developer plans $57M apartment project in Westfield
An Indianapolis real estate development company plans to build a $57 million apartment community in Westfield near Grand Park. TWG, which specializes in commercial, market rate, affordable and senior housing developments, plans to build a 240-unit apartment complex known as Grand Park Village. The multi-family project will encompass multiple buildings and will be built directly south of Grand Park.
RELATED PEOPLE
Current Publishing
Carmel aviation entrepreneur to enter Hall of Fame
Michael Pittard only recently learned of the existence of the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame. “I wasn’t even aware they had a Hall of Fame. When my son, Jeff, said he sent in a letter to nominate me, I was surprised,” said Pittard, who goes by the nickname Mick.
Inside Indiana Business
Report: The Natty exceeded Indy expectations
The numbers are in, and organizers say the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game in Indianapolis exceeded expectations, both in terms of economic impact and media exposure. A report from Maryland-based Rockport Analytics suggests the overall economic output of the event was $156.6 million, above the projected $150 million the four-day event in January was expected to generate.
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
Inside Indiana Business
Greensburg event center acquired
Greensburg-based Rowles Event Services, in partnership with Russ Hubler Automotive Group, has acquired Highpoint Events Centre in the Decatur County city. The indoor facilities are used for weddings and other events, but the broader 15-acre campus includes an apple orchard, pumpkin patch and other gardens. Eric and Alyssa Rowles will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Inside Indiana Business
Teacher apprenticeship program receives federal approval
The Indiana Department of Education on Thursday announced the state’s first registered apprenticeship program focusing on teachers has received approval from the U.S. Department of Labor. The state says the program, which is beginning as a pilot in Hamilton County, will give high school students a pathway to teaching and is the first of its kind in the country to concentrate on special education.
Fox 59
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
Inside Indiana Business
Herron-Riverside partners with Praxair for high-tech lab
Students at Herron-Riverside High School in Indianapolis will soon be able to learn about 3D printing, automation technologies and other innovations on campus. The college preparatory school is partnering with Praxair Surface Technologies to open a new design and automation lab. The school says the Linde Design and Automation Lab...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wibqam.com
Indianapolis woman claims to find ants in restaurant coffee
INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis teacher got an extra surprise in her coffee Monday morning. Ants. Angela Covell-Tipton went to the Panera Bread on N. Keystone Avenue in the Glendale Shopping area. She said that first the Panera employee handed her a black coffee, which was the wrong order. She told the employee she ordered cream and sugar and that the employee could just hand her the cream and sugar. The employee allegedly said no to her and that they’d fix it.
Deceased taxpayers receiving Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments
The state of Indiana is sending Automatic Taxpayer Refund checks to deceased people, leaving some families unsure about what to do with them.
cbs4indy.com
Nickel Plate Trail expanding into Noblesville and Indianapolis
FISHERS, Ind. — Plans have been finalized for a major expansion of the Nickel Plate Trail. Currently the trail runs through most of Fishers but will soon stretch into Indianapolis and north into Noblesville. People like Glenn Engel use the trail several times a week to walk his dog.
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
Comments / 0