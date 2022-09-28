Talmadge Bridge to remain open, Sidney Lanier to close Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Talmadge Bridge will remain open to traffic due to a shift in Hurricane Ian’s projected path, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The Sidney Lanier Bridge will still remain closed on Thursday due to possible gale-force winds.

Houlihan Bridge will also close for maritime traffic, effective immediately, however, will remain open for vehicular traffic, GDOT said.

The Coastal Empire should begin feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian starting Thursday night.