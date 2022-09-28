Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Michigan Basketball trending in wrong direction with key 2023 targets
Isaiah Collier and Papa Kante have been top-tier targets for Michigan basketball in the 2023 recruiting class but things are trending in the wrong direction. It’s hard to believe but it’s officially Michigan basketball season. The Wolverines held their first practice earlier this week and in terms of the 2023 recruiting class, the timing is important.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Women’s Feather Bowling League returns after 40 years on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – For the first time in 40 years, a women’s Feather Bowling team has returned to Cadieux Cafe. There was an eruption of energy and excitement 40 years in the making. “Everybody starts telling me, ‘Hey Kathy, they finally got a league,’” said Kathleen Maiale....
1051thebounce.com
Major Detroit Road Closures Set for This Weekend
It’s going to be a busy weekend in Detroit, and guests are being asked to plan accordingly. That’s especially true because we metro Detroit will have some major road closures this weekend. Because of all the events set for The District Detroit, guests are encouraged to secure advanced parking online at ParkDistrictDetroit.com.
wcsx.com
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ahealthiermichigan.org
Swimmer’s Death Spurs Program to Support Student-Athletes’ Mental Health
As parents of collegiate athletes, Jill and Steve Miskelley understand the stress that can come with playing sports at a high competitive level. Both their children struggled with depression and anxiety at times. For their son, Ian, a swimmer at the University of Michigan, the results were dire. His struggles with mental health led to his death by suicide at age 19 in 2020.
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Northern Michigan faces frost, hard freeze — but metro Detroit likely to dodge it
A week into fall, forecasters are predicting a Michigan frost and hard freeze, a warning to gardeners and growers mostly in the central and northern part of the state, with the Upper Peninsula seeing overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s. The good news for metro Detroiters, however, is they are...
Livonia elementary school principal says 2nd grader brought knife to school, pulled it out on the playground
Some Livonia elementary school parents were on edge Wednesday after learning a young student brought a knife to school on Tuesday. The principal at Cleveland Elementary School says no one was injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
onedetroitpbs.org
‘Detroit Remember When’ Documentary Details Radio Legend Dick Purtan’s Rise to Notoriety in Detroit
Detroit radio fans likely know the name Dick Purtan, the Detroit radio legend and community philanthropist known for his whimsical mix of radio satire, one-liners and deadpan jokes, but do you know how the Detroit radio legend made his way to the Motor City? Before gaining fame at Detroit’s WKNR “Keener 13” station, Purtan found his start at stations in Buffalo, NY, Jacksonville, FL and Cincinnati.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1051thebounce.com
Ten Great Michigan Haunted Attractions
It’s the best time of the year, haunted house time! Michigan has no lack of horror fans and ways to enjoy Halloween. And one of those best activities is visiting a haunted house (or barn, farm, forest, etc). In addition to the ones I am aware of, bestthingsmi.com and michiganhauntedhouses.com have some great haunted attractions to check out.
GM to move its historical archives and vehicles out of Sterling Heights
General Motors will move its Heritage Center — which holds its archives and historical vehicles — from Sterling Heights to a bigger property it owns in Grand Blanc. The move will happen in phases as GM renovates the Grand Blanc facility, which was once the automaker's Customer Care and Aftersales headquarters, GM said Thursday. ...
Find real gold, jewelry in a treasure hunt coming to Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A real treasure hunt is coming to Washtenaw County. Johnny’s Treasure Quest is burying jewelry with a retail value of $5,100 in one random location in the county, with the first clue on where to find it coming at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Johnny...
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
HometownLife.com
Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good
The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit
Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
Thieves Lead Cops Into Detroit on the Slowest High-Speed Chase Ever
This had to be one of the slowest 'High-Speed' chases in history as thieves hauling construction equipment on I-75 led cops into the city of Detroit. If OJ Simpson taught us one thing in 1994, it's that not all police chases happen at a high rate of speed. The incident...
Comments / 0