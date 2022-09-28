Read full article on original website
Related
Molly Ringwald’s Role as Shari on ‘Dahmer’ Is Just The Beginning of Her Time in Ryan Murphy’s Universe
There are a countless number of stunning performances in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. But there is one recurring character who has likely been making viewers pause. Yes, that is Molly Ringwald in Dahmer. And this is just the beginning of her time in Ryan Murphy’s extended universe. Consider this your guide to who exactly Ringwald is playing in this miniseries and where you can expect to see her next. Who Does Molly Ringwald Play in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story? The former queen of ’80s comedies portrays Shari Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer’s stepmother. Lionel Dahmer (played by Richard Jenkins)...
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: A Look At Evan Peters’ Intense Transformation
DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is the surprise Netflix drop of September 2022. Ryan Murphy’s latest series for the streaming service has American Horror Story vet Evan Peters starring as Jeffrey Dahmer, the infamous serial killer who became known for cannibalism. The drama series will be available to stream on September 21.
‘American Horror Story’ Teases NYC-Set Season with Chilling New Posters, Cast Reveals
American Horror Story is heading to the city that never sleeps for its latest installment — which is sure to keep viewers up all night. The Ryan Murphy series revealed the title of Season 11, American Horror Story: NYC, today, and spilled the spooky show’s all-star cast while lightly teasing the chilling premise of the upcoming episodes. This season, we can expect to see the return of AHS veterans like Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare and Patti LuPone. But Murphy is also bringing new blood into his horror powerhouse, tapping Charlie Carver and Joe Mantello for AHS: NYC. Not...
Sandra Oh, Judith Light, Mary-Louise Parker and More Star in Emotional Trailer for 'The Same Storm'
The Same Storm debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last year and is in select theaters Oct. 14 A jam-packed cast pulled off an emotional new movie from home. PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the first trailer for The Same Storm, which was filmed entirely using iPhones and laptops during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The starry cast includes Sandra Oh, Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Judith Light, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Elaine May, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, Rhenzy Feliz, Brittany Bradford, Raul Castillo, Raza Jaffrey, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Camila Perez, David...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tvinsider.com
‘The Watcher’: Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series Debuts Sinister New Trailer & Premiere Date (VIDEO)
Following a campy teaser featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Netflix revealed a new official trailer for its upcoming limited series by Ryan Murphy, The Watcher. Announced alongside the footage at the streaming service’s virtual fan event TADUM was the key art and official release date of October 13. “After the Brannock...
digitalspy.com
The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series
Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
'American Horror Story' Confirms Season 11 Premiere Date, Theme
American Horror Story is taking over the Big Apple. FX shared details of the long-running anthology horror series' upcoming 11th season and set the premiere date. The new season will be titled AHS: NYC and will debut on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Two episodes will be released each Wednesday over five weeks and will also be available to stream on Hulu.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Netflix releases star-studded first trailer for new true-crime thriller series The Watcher
Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, and Bobby Cannavale? Sign us up
CCH Pounder Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’
CCH Pounder has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max limited series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned. Pounder is the latest addition to the ensemble cast, joining previously announced stars Zazie Beetz, Dennis Quaid, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Jharrel Jerome, and Sheyi Cole. Per the official description of the six-episode series, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Pounder is best known for playing Claudette Wyms in the groundbreaking FX cop drama “The Shield.” She earned an Emmy nomination for her work in the show in 2005....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley Board Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘And’
Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley are set to star in Yorgos Lanthimos’ next movie, And. The director of The Favourite and The Lobster will helm the film based on a script developed by Element Pictures and Film4 and penned by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou. The storyline for And remains under wraps, but the film reunites the filmmaker with Element Pictures, Searchlight and Film4 following their collaboration on the Oscar-winning The Favourite and Poor Things, now in postproduction. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Sanctuary' Review: Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott Are Electric in a Riveting Two-HanderWalter Hill on 'The Warriors,' 'Aliens' Sequels With Sigourney...
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
Collider
Paul Bettany Joins Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Robert Zemeckis' 'Here'
Actor Paul Bettany (Wandavision) has joined the cast for director Robert Zemeckis' newest project, Here, by Miramax, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. Sony Pictures will distribute the film, which is set to be released in theaters on a currently undetermined date. Bettany joins the cast, including Tom Hanks...
Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’
The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV Fanatic
Jack Ryan Season 3 (Finally!) Gets a Premiere Date
Prime Video has confirmed when the long-delayed third season will get underway. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, is premiering on Prime Video on Wednesday, December 21. All eight episodes of the global hit will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Amazon's Jack Ryan gets a new release date - almost 3 years after its last season
It's already been renewed for season 4
Season 3 Premiere Date Announced For ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ On Prime Video
The third season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will be back on Prime Video this winter! Click inside to find out more!
ComicBook
First Look at Bob Odenkirk's New AMC Series Straight Man
Following the conclusion of Better Call Saul, AMC has released the first official photos from Primetime Emmy nominee Bob Odenkirk's new TV series with the cable network, Straight Man. Previously given a series order by the network ahead of Better Call Saul's finale, the show is set to arrive next year. When announcing it AMC described the series as a "mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt." Check out the first photos below.
Comments / 0