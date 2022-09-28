Read full article on original website
Related
Road Closures for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon
With the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon slated for Oct. 9, a series of street closures and reroutes will be in effect throughout the week. Here's a look at what commuters can expect, whether or not they're coming to the city for the marathon. Closures starting Monday include:. Balbo...
Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
A reckless left-turning driver killed Sylwia Wagner-Jarosz, 43, on bike in Arlington Heights
Update 9/30, 9:00 AM: Tragically, the bike rider has died from her injuries. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Sylwia Wagner-Jarosz, 43. The post has been updated accordingly. As I’ve recently discussed, all too often when drivers fail to yield to other road users when making...
Woman ID'd as bicyclist fatally injured in Arlington Heights crash on Lake Cook Road
A woman has died after an Arlington Heights crash involving two cars and a bicycle Thursday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed in crash in Western Springs that injured 3 others, involved 6 vehicles ID'd
The badly mangled vehicles involved were scattered across four lanes of Ogden Avenue in varying states of extreme damage after the incident.
fox32chicago.com
2 men shot on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two men were shot on the Near West Side Friday afternoon. At about 1:20 p.m., two men, ages 30 and 46, were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Jackson when they both were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 30-year-old man was shot...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in vehicle in Chicago's Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while sitting in a car in Chicago's Little Village Saturday morning. Police say the woman, 20, was sitting the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 2400 block of South California Ave around 12:11 a.m. when she was shot by a person in a green Jeep.
CFD pulls body of man from lake in Rogers Park: Chicago police
The 54-year-old was found Friday morning, according to officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Woman dies after found unresponsive at Lake View bar
CHICAGO - A woman was found unresponsive at a bar on Chicago's North Side in Lake View Saturday morning. Police say a woman, 27, was found unresponsive at a bar in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 4:42 a.m. The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center...
Ramp from outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to outbound Stevenson Expressway closed due to fire damage
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The ramp from the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to the outbound Stevenson Expressway has been closed as a result of fire damage overnight.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports a hot and sooty fire under the ramp around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday might have damaged the beams and deck.The Illinois Department of Transportation said it is inspecting the damage and evaluating any needed repairs. It's unclear how long the ramp closure will last.A detour will take drivers from the outbound Dan Ryan to the exit for the inbound Stevenson to King Drive, where they can reenter the outbound Stevenson.
Man, 31, shot inside South Loop residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot inside of a residence in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon. At about 3:59 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside of a residence in the 2000 block of South Michigan when he was shot in the shoulder, police said. The man was transported to an...
Multiple vehicles involved in catastrophic crash in Western Springs; one confirmed dead
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) -- At least six vehicles were involved in a crash in Western Springs late Thursday afternoon, and one person was confirmed dead.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl called it one of the worst crashes on a surface street that he has seen in as long time.The crash occurred on Ogden Avenue near Gilbert Avenue, close to Nazareth Academy.Habermehl reported at least three of six cars sustained catastrophic damage. One cluster of four wrecked and mangled cars was seen lying in the roadway with the heaviest damage, while two other cars were seen a little farther down the road.At least one car caught fire after the crash. Firefighters had to use a dry chemical to extinguish the fire.The Village of Western Springs confirmed Thursday evening that one person died in the crash. The victim was later identified as Joseph P. Mankiewicz, 44 of Chicago. Three other people were hospitalized, two in serious condition.It remained unclear late Thursday what caused the crash.Anyone with information is asked to call the Western Springs Police Department's Detective Division at 708-246-1800, extension 159 or 160.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, seriously wounded in Jefferson Park home
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded inside a residence Wednesday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 27-year-old was inside a home around 11:11 p.m. in the 5500 block of North McVicker Avenue when someone he knew pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot dead inside home on Chicago's Near South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found shot dead inside a home on Chicago's Near South Side on Saturday morning. Chicago police said the man was inside a residence on South Michigan Avenue near Cullerton around 11:40 a.m. The body had a gunshot wound to the head. No one is in...
2 killed, 1 critical in 4-way car crash on I-294 near Markham
MARKHAM, Ill.— Two people were killed and one is in critical condition in a four-way car crash that resulted in an explosion Friday night in Markham, police said. According to officials, a person in a Dodge Charger was travelling at high speeds on 159th street near the I-294 Markham overpass, jumping the curb which resulted […]
Commuters Could See Traffic Woes as Fire Causes Emergency Closure of Dan Ryan, Stevenson Ramp
Thousands of commuters who use a ramp connecting two major Chicago expressways may run into traffic problems the next few days, or possibly weeks. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the ramp, in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood that connects the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (Interstate 90/94) to the outbound Stevenson Expressway (Interstate 55) closed Thursday due to a trash and brush fire Wednesday that caused "significant damage" to the ramp's steel beams.
43-year-old cyclist hit by truck, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in NW suburbs
A 43-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday after a truck struck her as she waited to cross Lake Cook Road, Arlington Heights police said. The condition of the woman, from unincorporated Arlington Heights, is unknown.
Man, 40, shot while walking on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning on the Near West Side. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street when someone started shooting in his direction, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the...
Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events
CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city. And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
Man charged in in wine bottle attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train, CPD announce
A man is charged for a violent armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train that was captured on horrific video.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0