ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
fox32chicago.com

2 men shot on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Two men were shot on the Near West Side Friday afternoon. At about 1:20 p.m., two men, ages 30 and 46, were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Jackson when they both were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 30-year-old man was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in vehicle in Chicago's Little Village

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while sitting in a car in Chicago's Little Village Saturday morning. Police say the woman, 20, was sitting the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 2400 block of South California Ave around 12:11 a.m. when she was shot by a person in a green Jeep.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Magnificent Mile#Road Closures#Grand Avenue#Lasalle Street#Columbus Drive
CBS Chicago

Ramp from outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to outbound Stevenson Expressway closed due to fire damage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The ramp from the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to the outbound Stevenson Expressway has been closed as a result of fire damage overnight.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports a hot and sooty fire under the ramp around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday might have damaged the beams and deck.The Illinois Department of Transportation said it is inspecting the damage and evaluating any needed repairs. It's unclear how long the ramp closure will last.A detour will take drivers from the outbound Dan Ryan to the exit for the inbound Stevenson to King Drive, where they can reenter the outbound Stevenson.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 31, shot inside South Loop residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot inside of a residence in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon. At about 3:59 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside of a residence in the 2000 block of South Michigan when he was shot in the shoulder, police said. The man was transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Multiple vehicles involved in catastrophic crash in Western Springs; one confirmed dead

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) -- At least six vehicles were involved in a crash in Western Springs late Thursday afternoon, and one person was confirmed dead.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl called it one of the worst crashes on a surface street that he has seen in as long time.The crash occurred on Ogden Avenue near Gilbert Avenue, close to Nazareth Academy.Habermehl reported at least three of six cars sustained catastrophic damage. One cluster of four wrecked and mangled cars was seen lying in the roadway with the heaviest damage, while two other cars were seen a little farther down the road.At least one car caught fire after the crash. Firefighters had to use a dry chemical to extinguish the fire.The Village of Western Springs confirmed Thursday evening that one person died in the crash. The victim was later identified as Joseph P. Mankiewicz, 44 of Chicago. Three other people were hospitalized, two in serious condition.It remained unclear late Thursday what caused the crash.Anyone with information is asked to call the Western Springs Police Department's Detective Division at 708-246-1800, extension 159 or 160.
WESTERN SPRINGS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, seriously wounded in Jefferson Park home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded inside a residence Wednesday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 27-year-old was inside a home around 11:11 p.m. in the 5500 block of North McVicker Avenue when someone he knew pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot dead inside home on Chicago's Near South Side

CHICAGO - A man was found shot dead inside a home on Chicago's Near South Side on Saturday morning. Chicago police said the man was inside a residence on South Michigan Avenue near Cullerton around 11:40 a.m. The body had a gunshot wound to the head. No one is in...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 killed, 1 critical in 4-way car crash on I-294 near Markham

MARKHAM, Ill.— Two people were killed and one is in critical condition in a four-way car crash that resulted in an explosion Friday night in Markham, police said. According to officials, a person in a Dodge Charger was travelling at high speeds on 159th street near the I-294 Markham overpass, jumping the curb which resulted […]
MARKHAM, IL
NBC Chicago

Commuters Could See Traffic Woes as Fire Causes Emergency Closure of Dan Ryan, Stevenson Ramp

Thousands of commuters who use a ramp connecting two major Chicago expressways may run into traffic problems the next few days, or possibly weeks. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the ramp, in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood that connects the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (Interstate 90/94) to the outbound Stevenson Expressway (Interstate 55) closed Thursday due to a trash and brush fire Wednesday that caused "significant damage" to the ramp's steel beams.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 40, shot while walking on Near West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning on the Near West Side. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street when someone started shooting in his direction, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events

CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city.  And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy