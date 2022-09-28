ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 8

Koko Moe
3d ago

I'll buy one gallon of gas with it or a whopper with cheese 😆

Reply(1)
11
Related
wmay.com

Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment

(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
CBS Chicago

The Illinois biometric law companies violate, resulting in big payouts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, you and thousands of others in Illinois may be expecting a check from Google thanks to a $100 million class action lawsuit.It's far from the first lawsuit of its kind, and as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, certainly not the last, thanks to a special law here in Illinois.It's the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. It's not that companies can't use technology that collects this type of information. It's that they have to tell you about it. Biometric data helps make our fast-paced world even faster. Buying a cup of coffee with your finger...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Comed#Illinois Comed Customers#Illinois House#Icc
advantagenews.com

Lawmaker's plan reduces Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down

Illinois has some of the highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat percentage of 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment and a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

All Indiana State Tax Rebate Payments Mailed Out, Auditor Says

All Indiana state tax rebate payments from the state’s budget surplus have been printed and mailed, Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz said. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement Thursday. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021 should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC Chicago

tax rebate

All Indiana state tax rebate payments from the state’s budget surplus have been printed and mailed, Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz said. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement Thursday. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in...
INDIANA STATE
walls102.com

Illinois Department on Aging reminds retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue by October 17th. Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois Department of Insurance returns millions from lost insurance policies

CHICAGO – If you believe that you’re the beneficiary of a deceased relative’s lost or missing life insurance policy, but you don’t know where to start your search, the Illinois Department of Insurance can help. This year, IDOI has already helped consumers find and collect more than $7.9 million from lost or unclaimed life insurance policies, using their Life Policy Locator. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners reports that millions of dollars in life insurance benefits remain unclaimed each year. While Illinois law does require insurance companies to attempt to find the beneficiaries of deceased policyholders when life insurance proceeds remain unpaid, IDOI’s Life Policy Locator website can assist consumers who want to begin the search on their own and insurance.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois

Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy