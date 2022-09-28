Read full article on original website
Koko Moe
3d ago
I'll buy one gallon of gas with it or a whopper with cheese 😆
wmay.com
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
Everything To Know About The Google Class-Action Settlement For Illinois Residents
Earlier this week, a judge approved a multi-million dollar class-action settlement involving Google over a violation of Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act, resulting in eligible Illinois residents eventually receiving checks. While the $100 million settlement has been given final approval, it could still be quite some time until residents see checks...
WAND TV
Pritzker instructs Illinois Department of Revenue to temporarily suspend fuel tax
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker has instructed the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) to temporarily suspend the international fuel tax agreement (IFTA) licensing requirements for 30 days, to allow those assisting with Florida’s hurricane relief efforts to provide help without having to register and pay fuel tax in Illinois.
How Much Illinoisans Could Get After Google Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement Approved
Illinois residents could soon receive their payouts as part of the multi-million dollar Google class-action lawsuit settlement that was approved this week. The $100 million settlement, which was pre-approved in the spring, was given final approval by Cook County Judge Anna Loftus during a hearing Wednesday. The lawsuit, which mirrors...
What You Need To Know About The Class-Action Complaint Filed Against Walmart
Last month, a class-action complaint was filed against Walmart under the same legislation that speared a $650 million settlement with Facebook. The complaint, filed on Sept. 1 by Illinois resident James Luthe, alleges that the store's video surveillance obtains biometric data of its customers. This would be in violation of...
geneseorepublic.com
Have you received your money? How to check the status of your Illinois tax rebate
Illinois' rollout of property and income tax rebates, where millions of Illinois taxpayers are eligible, began earlier this month and is expected to continue in the weeks to come. “My office will be working diligently to get these rebates into the hands of taxpayers," Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in...
The Illinois biometric law companies violate, resulting in big payouts
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, you and thousands of others in Illinois may be expecting a check from Google thanks to a $100 million class action lawsuit.It's far from the first lawsuit of its kind, and as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, certainly not the last, thanks to a special law here in Illinois.It's the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. It's not that companies can't use technology that collects this type of information. It's that they have to tell you about it. Biometric data helps make our fast-paced world even faster. Buying a cup of coffee with your finger...
Utility bills are increasing, causing inflation frustration | How you can get some relief
Do you qualify for utility assistance? One organization is looking to help.
Here’s how much you will receive if you filed a claim in Illinois’ Google settlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Now that the deadline has passed, we know how much Illinoisans whose pictures appeared on Google’s photo tool between 2015 and earlier this year will receive as a settlement check. Google will pay $100 million to settle a lawsuit in Illinois over its facial-recognition photo tool. According to the settlement website, residents […]
advantagenews.com
Lawmaker's plan reduces Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down
Illinois has some of the highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat percentage of 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment and a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
Judge Approves Google Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement for Illinois Residents
An Illinois judge this week approved a multi-million dollar settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving Google. The $100 million settlement, which was pre-approved in the spring, was given final approval by Cook County Judge Anna Loftus during a hearing Wednesday. The lawsuit, which mirrors one recently settled with Facebook that...
All Indiana State Tax Rebate Payments Mailed Out, Auditor Says
All Indiana state tax rebate payments from the state’s budget surplus have been printed and mailed, Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz said. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement Thursday. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021 should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
Illinois governors race: JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey go head-to-head in 1st candidate forum
The two candidates traded barbs along with their ideas on key topics for voters to consider with early voting now open and the election less than six weeks away.
Check the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebates, State Sen. Celina Villanueva Advises. Here's How
Roughly six million Illinois residents are eyeing the arrival of income and property tax rebates, and state sen. Celina Villanueva is urging those who are waiting to check the status of their rebates. Villaneuva assured residents in a statement Wednesday that "rebates are on the way," as the checks started...
tax rebate
walls102.com
Illinois Department on Aging reminds retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue by October 17th. Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.
walls102.com
Illinois Department of Insurance returns millions from lost insurance policies
CHICAGO – If you believe that you’re the beneficiary of a deceased relative’s lost or missing life insurance policy, but you don’t know where to start your search, the Illinois Department of Insurance can help. This year, IDOI has already helped consumers find and collect more than $7.9 million from lost or unclaimed life insurance policies, using their Life Policy Locator. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners reports that millions of dollars in life insurance benefits remain unclaimed each year. While Illinois law does require insurance companies to attempt to find the beneficiaries of deceased policyholders when life insurance proceeds remain unpaid, IDOI’s Life Policy Locator website can assist consumers who want to begin the search on their own and insurance.illinois.gov.
Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
Class Action Complaint Filed Against Walmart Under Same Illinois Law Behind $650 Million Facebook Settlement
A class action complaint was filed earlier this month against Walmart, alleging the retail giant violated Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act by improperly using "cameras and advanced video surveillance systems." James Luthe, an Illinois resident, filed the suit on Sept. 1, alleging that the store's video surveillance obtains biometric data of...
You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois
Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
