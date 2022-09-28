SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue by October 17th. Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO