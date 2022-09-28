ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ESPN

Projecting Mexico's World Cup roster: Who is leading the chase for Qatar 2022?

So begins the exciting yet uneasy countdown to Qatar 2022 for the Mexico men's national team, who aren't in the best run of form with two wins in their last seven games. With criticism surrounding El Tri due to a rocky run through World Cup qualifying and sluggish performances this year, manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino and his squad took one step forward and two steps back this month in California-based World Cup warmup friendlies after narrowly defeating Peru 1-0 and collapsing against Colombia in a 3-2 defeat.
MLS
ESPN

Luis Suarez: MLS an option after World Cup but return to Europe won't happen

Luis Suarez has said Major League Soccer is "one of the options I see as being most likely" for his next move, and ruled out a return to European football. Suarez, 35, is now back at Nacional in Uruguay -- after joining on a free transfer from Atletico Madrid in July -- and has scored four goals in eight league appearances this season.
MLS
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Fran Kirby Reacts To Another Goal & Victory With Chelsea

Chelsea Women came back from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 and take them up to fourth in the table, with only goal difference separating those at the top. Dagný Brynjarsdóttir gave the Hammers the lead through a corner in the third minute before Fran Kirby found the equaliser late into the first half. Then, goals from Sam Kerr and Millie Bright secured all three points at Kingsmeadow in the second 45'.
SOCCER
Gregg Berhalter
James Sands
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney says Taxi Fountas 'is struggling mentally' with being accused of using the n-word in a row with Inter Miami's Damion Lowe and will miss DC United's next game while an investigation continues

Taxi Fountas will stay in his native Greece with family over the weekend while an investigation into whether he racially abused an opponent in an MLS game continues. Fountas has denied using the n-word in an exchange with Damion Lowe of Inter Miami. The incident is alleged to have happened in the second half of the game on Sep. 18 and Wayne Rooney, Fountas's coach at DC United, substituted him off in the aftermath.
MLS
The Independent

RB Leipzig vs Bochum LIVE: Bundesliga team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as RB Leipzig take on Bochum in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema set for Real Madrid return against Osasuna

Karim Benzema looks set to return to action for Real Madrid in time for their weekend clash with Osasuna. Los Blancos welcome Osasuna to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on their return to domestic duty, following the international break, with Benzema back fit. Benzema has been sidelined since September 6, after...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City To Battle Barcelona For Young Columbian

As per reports from SPORT, Manchester City could potentially swoop in under the noses of Barcelona for 21-year-old attacker Daniel Ruiz. Xavi's side are said to be huge admirers of the winger from Millonarios FC in the Liga Dimayor but Pep Guardiola's Man City also have their eyes set on the player.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

El Tri boss Gerardo Martino hits back at critics in 'peculiar' Mexico system

Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino hit back at criticism after his team failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 friendly loss to Colombia on Tuesday, instead focusing on what he believes are structural issues in the country's program. "[Soccer in] Mexico is peculiar," Martino said, alluding to...
SOCCER

