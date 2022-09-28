Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022 Power Rankings: USMNT tumble after awful month; Brazil, Argentina the favorites
In 52 days' time the World Cup begins. For many of those competing in Qatar there will be no more international fixtures between now and their first game at the tournament. The time for experimentation, blooding fringe players and honing the starting XI is gone. Game faces on, we're in the big time now.
FIFA・
ESPN
Projecting Mexico's World Cup roster: Who is leading the chase for Qatar 2022?
So begins the exciting yet uneasy countdown to Qatar 2022 for the Mexico men's national team, who aren't in the best run of form with two wins in their last seven games. With criticism surrounding El Tri due to a rocky run through World Cup qualifying and sluggish performances this year, manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino and his squad took one step forward and two steps back this month in California-based World Cup warmup friendlies after narrowly defeating Peru 1-0 and collapsing against Colombia in a 3-2 defeat.
ESPN
Luis Suarez: MLS an option after World Cup but return to Europe won't happen
Luis Suarez has said Major League Soccer is "one of the options I see as being most likely" for his next move, and ruled out a return to European football. Suarez, 35, is now back at Nacional in Uruguay -- after joining on a free transfer from Atletico Madrid in July -- and has scored four goals in eight league appearances this season.
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
Jesse Marsch responds to Chelsea interest in sporting director Victor Orta
Jesse Marsch has spoken on reports linking Leeds' Victor Orta to Chelsea.
Yardbarker
Report: PSG’s Projected Starting 11 for the Ligue 1 Home Fixture vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain is set to return to action on Ligue 1 matchday nine with a home fixture against OGC Nice. PSG comes into this fixture with a few minor injury concerns. For one, midfielder Marco Verratti was not included in the squad list for the contest due to a calf injury.
Yardbarker
Fran Kirby Reacts To Another Goal & Victory With Chelsea
Chelsea Women came back from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 and take them up to fourth in the table, with only goal difference separating those at the top. Dagný Brynjarsdóttir gave the Hammers the lead through a corner in the third minute before Fran Kirby found the equaliser late into the first half. Then, goals from Sam Kerr and Millie Bright secured all three points at Kingsmeadow in the second 45'.
Wayne Rooney says Taxi Fountas 'is struggling mentally' with being accused of using the n-word in a row with Inter Miami's Damion Lowe and will miss DC United's next game while an investigation continues
Taxi Fountas will stay in his native Greece with family over the weekend while an investigation into whether he racially abused an opponent in an MLS game continues. Fountas has denied using the n-word in an exchange with Damion Lowe of Inter Miami. The incident is alleged to have happened in the second half of the game on Sep. 18 and Wayne Rooney, Fountas's coach at DC United, substituted him off in the aftermath.
RB Leipzig vs Bochum LIVE: Bundesliga team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as RB Leipzig take on Bochum in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema set for Real Madrid return against Osasuna
Karim Benzema looks set to return to action for Real Madrid in time for their weekend clash with Osasuna. Los Blancos welcome Osasuna to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on their return to domestic duty, following the international break, with Benzema back fit. Benzema has been sidelined since September 6, after...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City To Battle Barcelona For Young Columbian
As per reports from SPORT, Manchester City could potentially swoop in under the noses of Barcelona for 21-year-old attacker Daniel Ruiz. Xavi's side are said to be huge admirers of the winger from Millonarios FC in the Liga Dimayor but Pep Guardiola's Man City also have their eyes set on the player.
Former Man Utd star Nani’s dream five-a-side team features Cristiano Ronaldo who he jokes taught ‘everything’
NANI joked he taught Cristiano Ronaldo everything he knows as he named his dream five-a-side team. The Portuguese star, 35, put himself as the coach and included three Manchester United legends in his squad. Nani, who played at Old Trafford from 2007 until 2015, revealed his dream team on the...
Yardbarker
Ballon d'Or: Former winner Kaka makes intriguing claim about Benzema's chances of winning 2022 award
Karim Benzema is the undeniable favorite to win the Ballon d'Or 2022, which will take place on October 17 in Paris. Find out what Kaka, a player who has already won the Ballon d'Or in 2007, has to say about the odds of the Frenchman grabbing the big prize. The...
ESPN
El Tri boss Gerardo Martino hits back at critics in 'peculiar' Mexico system
Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino hit back at criticism after his team failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 friendly loss to Colombia on Tuesday, instead focusing on what he believes are structural issues in the country's program. "[Soccer in] Mexico is peculiar," Martino said, alluding to...
