Brent D. Miller passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 66. Brent was born on February 5, 1956 to Lawrence and Marjora Miller. He graduated high school in 1974, and went on to Hesston College. While attending in 1977, he was involved in a car accident that bound him to a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

