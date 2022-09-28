Read full article on original website
Swanton @ Bryan Girls Soccer
BRYAN – Kailee Thiel scored twice and Macy Burton added two assists to help Bryan blank Swanton 3-0. Swanton (4-7-2, 1-1-2 NWOAL) – no statistics. Bryan (10-3, 4-0 NWOAL) – Goals: Kailee Thiel 2, Tabithah Taylor; Assists: Macy Burton 2, Ella Voigt. Click below for a free...
FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Archbold Beats Evergreen 41-0 For Second Straight Shutout
METAMORA – Archbold started fast as Jack Hurst returned the game’s opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and Archbold never looked back in a 41-0 win. Following a three and out by the Evergreen offense, the Bluestreaks drove 63 yards in just six plays ending with a Carson Dominique five-yard touchdown run to make it 13-0 at the 6:23 mark of the first half.
Archbold @ Evergreen Football
Division II Boys Golf Sectionals
In the Division II sectional at Heatherdowns Country Club in Toledo, the Bryan Golden Bears topped the six NWOAL teams competing with a 338 to grab the last spot for districts. Drew Dauber fronted Bryan with a 78 to tie for third and Noah Huard turned in an 80 to...
High School Football Roundup For September 30th, 2022
DELTA – Bryar Knapp found the end zone twice on offense and added a pick-six on defense as Delta overwhelmed Swanton 70-7 in the battle for the Iron Kettle. The Panthers rolled up 420 yards rushing led by Knapp’s 122 yards on just six carries and Jeremiah Wolford added 119 yards on 13 attempts.
WILLIAMS COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Liberty Center Improves To 7-0 By Rolling Past Bryan 49-7
LOOKING DOWN FIELD … Bryan quarterback Jase Kepler rolls out to throw a pass in the first quarter. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS) Liberty Center played a flawless game both offensively and defensively, garnering 546 total yards on offense, while the Tigers defense held Bryan to just 179 total yards.
DIVISION II & III BOYS GOLF SECTIONALS: Area Teams & Individuals Qualify For District Tournament
WAUSEON – The co-champions of the BBC were the top two teams in the Division III sectional at Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon. Montpelier put together a school sectional record 321 led by individual sectional champion Jaxon Richmond’s 73 (+1) as the Locos earned their fourth straight trip to the district tournament.
Liberty Center @ Bryan Football
Liberty Center played a flawless game both offensively and defensively, garnering 546 total yards on offense, while the Tigers defense held Bryan to just 179 total yards. The result was a 49-7 win for Liberty Center, which improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the NWOAL. Bryan dipped to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the NWOAL.
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 7
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two huge games are a part of the Week 7 September 30th edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday. In the NLL, Perrysburg (5-1) travels to Anthony Wayne (6-0). The league title, in all likelihood, will be on the line. Also, in the Northern Buckeye Conference, two undefeated teams match up with Elmwood at Eastwood.
Swanton @ Delta Football
Homer, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Toledo's Giovanni DeSantis goes from linebacker to cheerleader
TOLEDO, Ohio — In high school, Giovanni DeSantis was a really talented linebacker at Central Catholic. He could have played in college at some smaller schools, but he chose a different path. That doesn’t mean he’s left the sideline. He might have hung up the cleats after...
2022 Edon Homecoming Festivities
Edon High School celebrated Homecoming Night prior to their football game with Hilltop on September 30. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
See photos from Jackson High homecoming parade and game against Tecumseh
JACKSON, MI -- Jackson and Tecumseh combined for 64 points. And that was just the first half at Dungy Field of the homecoming football game at Jackson High School on Friday, Sept. 30. The scoring and track meet feel continued in the second half as Tecumseh won the game, 69-46.
Local football coach on paid leave amid investigation into program
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local high school head football coach is on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into the football program, district officials tell 13abc. Coach Kenneth Krouse with Tinora Senior High School in Defiance is on paid leave while the investigation plays out, according to the Superintendent with Northeastern Local Schools in Defiance. The district did not disclose the nature of the investigation at this time.
A big win for a small local business means a trip to OSU for this weekend’s game
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an incredible opportunity for some die-hard Ohio State fans who own a small business in Wood County. They’ll be on the field for this weekend’s game against Rutgers and it doesn’t end there. Green Edge is a Perrysburg-based landscaping and concrete...
Brent Miller (1956-2022)
Brent D. Miller passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 66. Brent was born on February 5, 1956 to Lawrence and Marjora Miller. He graduated high school in 1974, and went on to Hesston College. While attending in 1977, he was involved in a car accident that bound him to a wheelchair for the rest of his life.
Jack Hageman (1933-2022)
Jack R. Hageman, age 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Mr. Hageman was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in United States Air Force and the United States Navy. He was employed at IBEW as an electrician...
Robert Rathburn, II (1949-2022)
Robert William Rathburn, II, age 73, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was a home health aide for CLASS in Napoleon. Robert was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233 and, as a former truck driver, enjoyed hanging out at the truck stop in Napoleon.
Richard Fackler, Jr. (1937-2022)
Richard Fackler Jr., 84, of Camden, Michigan passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Evergreen Healthcare in Montpelier. He was born on December 5, 1937 in Amboy Township, Michigan to Lavohn Richard and Goldie May (Traxler) Sr. Richard graduated from Pioneer High School in 1955. On October 24, 1958 in...
