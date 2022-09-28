Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Fitchburg Woman Trapped in Florida Shares Hurricane Ian Concerns
Strong winds and deadly storm surge from Hurricane Ian threatened the lives of a Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman, her husband, and others in Naples, Florida -- one of the hardest hit areas -- on Wednesday. “As you can see the road is filling up,” Tricia Erwin said, while panning her phone...
Boston Area Hospitals at High Risk of Flooding During a Storm, Study Finds
Boston is one of the city's at highest risk of flooding at its hospitals in the event of a major storm, based on sea level rise predictions in the next century, according to a new study from Harvard. According to the study, which focused on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts,...
Were Warning Signs About Light Poles Ignored? Boston Residents Want to Know
Questions are being raised after a woman was hit by a light pole in Boston's Seaport this week, leaving her severely injured. Now residents want to know if warning signs were ignored. NBC10 Boston has learned the city of Boston was made aware of the conditions of the poles before...
Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail
Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
‘Terror, Trauma and Rage': Worker Reports Noose Found at Union Office Desk
Rich Summers was hired as a union representative in March 2020 at the National Association of Government Employees in Quincy, Massachusetts. The position at NAGE took him on the road to meet with government employees at RMV branches around the state. "I loved the job," Summers told the NBC10 Investigators...
Truck Strikes Pedestrian on Bike in Charlestown
A bicyclist was hospitalized Wednesday night after being hit by a truck in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, police siad. The Boston Police Department was called to the scene around 7:15 p.m. and found a truck had struck a pedestrian. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Car Amid Pileup
A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people in another vehicle were hurt as other vehicles crashed at...
Chelsea Looking to Hire Emergency Dispatchers
Attention Chelsea residents – if you’re looking for a job that makes a difference, this may be your chance. The city of Chelsea is looking to fill two emergency dispatcher positions. The director of the emergency call center said they’re not dealing with a staffing shortage overall, but...
Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle in Boston
A person riding a bike was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Boston, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital following the collision, which happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Massachusetts Ave. at Commonwealth Ave., police and EMS confirmed. There was no immediate word on their injuries.
New Date Set for Post Malone's TD Garden Concert That Was Postponed Last Weekend
The Post Malone concert that was postponed in Boston last weekend has a new date, TD Garden announced Friday. The show originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, has been rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 10, the Boston entertainment venue said. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date. The...
How to Rent the ‘Hocus Pocus' House in Mass. (and Get an Exclusive Look Inside)
If the idea of staying in the house from the Halloween movie favorite "Hocus Pocus" has you saying, "Come, we fly!" like a Sanderson sister, then Airbnb has something right up your alley. The witches themselves are inviting guests to book an Airbnb stay at a recreation of their spooky...
‘It Kills the Same People': Mass. Lawmaker Wants Stronger Regulation of Ghost Guns
Despite boasting some of the country’s strictest gun laws, the number of ghost guns in Massachusetts is growing. Ghost guns are manufactured firearms. Their individual parts are sold in kits to be assembled at home. Once assembled they function like any traditional firearm. What sets ghost guns apart and...
COVID Wastewater Metrics Trending Up in Greater Boston
The amount of COVID-19 being detected in Greater Boston's wastewater has been on the rise recently, as the weather begins to get colder and wintertime approaches. Data that was updated Wednesday from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority shows the amount of virus copies per milliliter of wastewater is trending upward in communities on both the north and south systems, according to samples collected through Monday.
Child Struck While Riding Bike in Peabody
A child was struck while riding a bike Thursday morning in Peabody, Massachusetts, according to authorities. The child was taken to a nearby hospital following the crash, which happened near the corner of Northend Street and Driscoll Street, according to the Peabody Police Department. The severity of their injuries is still unknown.
Mom, 2 Kids Struck By Vehicle While Crossing Street in Peabody; Driver Facing Charges
Two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday afternoon in Peabody, Massachusetts, police said. The kids were with their mom when all three were struck in the area of 106 Lynn Street near County Street, according...
Cohasset Woman's Dog Attacked in Her Own Backyard: ‘It's Concerning'
A Massachusetts woman is grateful her dog is okay after a coyote attacked the 14-pound Dachshund Thursday morning in the backyard of her Cohasset home. Amy Martin says "Tsuki" is stitched up and scarred, but home resting after the "scary" incident. She says Tsuki was outside in her fenced-in yard with her boyfriend when a coyote appeared out of nowhere around 8:15 a.m.
Lawsuit Alleges Man, 39, Died Due to Neglect While in Boston Police Custody
Thirty-nine-year-old Cristhian Geigel died while in police custody at a Boston precinct, according to a new lawsuit filed this month by Geigel’s family. The lawsuit claims Geigel was showing obvious signs of opioid intoxication, and police officers at the D-4 station did nothing about it. “He was completely neglected...
Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fiery Crash on Mass. Pike in Weston
A wrong-way driver crashed into a tractor trailer early Saturday morning on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston, causing the truck to burst into flames and several lanes of the highway to shut down, state police said. Massachusetts State Police received a call around 3 a.m. reporting someone driving the wrong...
Woman Indicted in Connection With Fire That Killed 4 in Worcester
A woman has been indicted on second-degree murder charges in connection with a fire in Worcester in May that killed four men, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said Thursday. The men, 47-year-old Joseph Garchali, 53-year-old Christopher Lozeau, 29-year-old Marcel Fontaine and 41-year-old Vincent Page, were killed when the building...
Person Found Dead in Millbury Home; Man Who Called Police Facing Charges
A person was found dead at a home in Millbury, Massachusetts, Saturday, prosecutors said, as state and local authorities began an investigation into what happened. A representative for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early's Office initially confirmed the ongoing death investigation, and more details were provided later Saturday night at a press conference with Early and Millbury police.
