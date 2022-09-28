ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Fitchburg Woman Trapped in Florida Shares Hurricane Ian Concerns

Strong winds and deadly storm surge from Hurricane Ian threatened the lives of a Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman, her husband, and others in Naples, Florida -- one of the hardest hit areas -- on Wednesday. “As you can see the road is filling up,” Tricia Erwin said, while panning her phone...
FITCHBURG, MA
nbcboston.com

Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail

Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
PLYMPTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Beverly, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Beverly, MA
Lifestyle
State
Rhode Island State
nbcboston.com

‘Terror, Trauma and Rage': Worker Reports Noose Found at Union Office Desk

Rich Summers was hired as a union representative in March 2020 at the National Association of Government Employees in Quincy, Massachusetts. The position at NAGE took him on the road to meet with government employees at RMV branches around the state. "I loved the job," Summers told the NBC10 Investigators...
QUINCY, MA
nbcboston.com

Truck Strikes Pedestrian on Bike in Charlestown

A bicyclist was hospitalized Wednesday night after being hit by a truck in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, police siad. The Boston Police Department was called to the scene around 7:15 p.m. and found a truck had struck a pedestrian. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Car Amid Pileup

A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people in another vehicle were hurt as other vehicles crashed at...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Chelsea Looking to Hire Emergency Dispatchers

Attention Chelsea residents – if you’re looking for a job that makes a difference, this may be your chance. The city of Chelsea is looking to fill two emergency dispatcher positions. The director of the emergency call center said they’re not dealing with a staffing shortage overall, but...
CHELSEA, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
nbcboston.com

Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle in Boston

A person riding a bike was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Boston, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital following the collision, which happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Massachusetts Ave. at Commonwealth Ave., police and EMS confirmed. There was no immediate word on their injuries.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Dynamics#Into The Ocean#Swimming#Obtaining
nbcboston.com

COVID Wastewater Metrics Trending Up in Greater Boston

The amount of COVID-19 being detected in Greater Boston's wastewater has been on the rise recently, as the weather begins to get colder and wintertime approaches. Data that was updated Wednesday from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority shows the amount of virus copies per milliliter of wastewater is trending upward in communities on both the north and south systems, according to samples collected through Monday.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Child Struck While Riding Bike in Peabody

A child was struck while riding a bike Thursday morning in Peabody, Massachusetts, according to authorities. The child was taken to a nearby hospital following the crash, which happened near the corner of Northend Street and Driscoll Street, according to the Peabody Police Department. The severity of their injuries is still unknown.
PEABODY, MA
nbcboston.com

Cohasset Woman's Dog Attacked in Her Own Backyard: ‘It's Concerning'

A Massachusetts woman is grateful her dog is okay after a coyote attacked the 14-pound Dachshund Thursday morning in the backyard of her Cohasset home. Amy Martin says "Tsuki" is stitched up and scarred, but home resting after the "scary" incident. She says Tsuki was outside in her fenced-in yard with her boyfriend when a coyote appeared out of nowhere around 8:15 a.m.
COHASSET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
nbcboston.com

Lawsuit Alleges Man, 39, Died Due to Neglect While in Boston Police Custody

Thirty-nine-year-old Cristhian Geigel died while in police custody at a Boston precinct, according to a new lawsuit filed this month by Geigel’s family. The lawsuit claims Geigel was showing obvious signs of opioid intoxication, and police officers at the D-4 station did nothing about it. “He was completely neglected...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fiery Crash on Mass. Pike in Weston

A wrong-way driver crashed into a tractor trailer early Saturday morning on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston, causing the truck to burst into flames and several lanes of the highway to shut down, state police said. Massachusetts State Police received a call around 3 a.m. reporting someone driving the wrong...
WESTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Indicted in Connection With Fire That Killed 4 in Worcester

A woman has been indicted on second-degree murder charges in connection with a fire in Worcester in May that killed four men, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said Thursday. The men, 47-year-old Joseph Garchali, 53-year-old Christopher Lozeau, 29-year-old Marcel Fontaine and 41-year-old Vincent Page, were killed when the building...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Found Dead in Millbury Home; Man Who Called Police Facing Charges

A person was found dead at a home in Millbury, Massachusetts, Saturday, prosecutors said, as state and local authorities began an investigation into what happened. A representative for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early's Office initially confirmed the ongoing death investigation, and more details were provided later Saturday night at a press conference with Early and Millbury police.
MILLBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy