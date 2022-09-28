ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gozips.com

PR Marks Highlight Zips’ Efforts at Joe Piane XC Invitational

NOTRE DAME, Ind. - Sophomore Danielle Honaker (Ashland, Ohio) directed the efforts of the University of Akron cross country squad at the Joe Piane Cross Country Invitational hosted by Notre Dame on Friday, Sept. 30. Honaker traversed the 5K course in a team- and career-best time of 18:11.4, to direct...
AKRON, OH
gozips.com

Akron Falls to Buffalo

AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zips volleyball team fell 3-0 to the visiting Buffalo Bulls on Wednesday evening at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron fell by scores of 25-22, 25-16 and 25-17The Zips were led by Faith Johnson with 14 kills and a .360 hitting percentage. Lauren Latka anchored the defense with 17 digs.
AKRON, OH
gozips.com

Akron Primed for Joe Piane Invitational

AKRON, Ohio - The University of Akron cross country squad returns to action on Friday, Sept. 30, as the Zips travel to Notre Dame, Ind., to run at the Joe Piane Cross Country Invitational hosted by Notre Dame. The women's 5K Blue Race is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., followed by...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy