Read full article on original website
Related
Texas lawyer wins subpoena fight against Georgia prosecutors investigating Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team have lost a legal challenge to force a Texas podcaster who played a role in the Trump campaign's legal efforts to testify before a special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
MSNBC
Everyone involved in this pro-Trump brief should know better — including Ken Paxton
There’s a classic story often used to define the Yiddish word “chutzpah”: A boy is accused of murdering his parents, only to turn around and beg for mercy because he’s (now) an orphan. But future generations may instead use a (real) story of Texas, and a friend of the court brief produced by the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton last week.
Texas court confirms the attorney general can’t unilaterally prosecute election cases
AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton‘s last-ditch attempt to regain the power of his office to unilaterally prosecute election cases was rejected by the state’s highest criminal court Wednesday. The Court of Criminal Appeals instead upheld its previous ruling that says that the attorney...
Special master ruling shows Trump’s takeover of courts has started to sting
Aileen Cannon, who Trump nominated in 2020, granted his wish over the Mar-a-Lago search – a maverick decision that is the thin end of the wedge
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump grand jury: Dallas lawyer wins subpoena battle with Fulton DA’s office
Fulton County prosecutors have lost a legal skirmish to get an out-of-state witness to testify before the Fulton County ...
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
Breyer warns Supreme Court justices: Rigid opinions could ‘bite you in the back’
Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer warned current justices in his first televised interview since leaving the court this summer that writing opinions “too rigidly” can “bite you in the back.”. “You start writing too rigidly and you will see, the world will come around and bite...
Texas Federal Court Strikes Down Felon-In-Possession Law- A View of What’s to Come After the Bruen Decision
Beckley, WV (LOOTPRESS)- The Second Amendment is not a “second class right.” No longer can courts balance away a constitutional right. After Bruen, the Government must prove that laws regulating conduct covered by the Second Amendment’s plain text align with this Nation’s historical tradition.- U.S. v. Quiroz, 2022 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 168329.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ken Paxton heroically runs from subpoena. Here's a new political ad embracing his bravery.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fleeing a subpoena shows the Republican Party’s new approach to law and order: Consequences for thee, not for me.
Prepare for Another Blockbuster Supreme Court Term
The Supreme Court will hear major cases this term on affirmative action, voting rights, and immigration policy.
thecentersquare.com
21 Attorneys General want U.S. Supreme Court to uphold immigration law
(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is leading a group of 21 attorneys general in an amicus brief regarding federal immigration law. The attorneys general are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to uphold a federal statute to enforce federal immigration law in United States v. Hansen.
Missouri AG Schmitt signs onto brief backing Trump in legal battle with DOJ over documents
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday signed onto a brief that backs former President Donald Trump in his ongoing legal dispute with the Department of Justice over classified documents seized by the FBI at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Schmitt’s decision to involve Missouri in the court fight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling
TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
Charter must pay murder victim's family $1.15 billion, Texas judge rules
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Charter Communications (CHTR.O) must pay $1.15 billion to the family of an 83-year-old woman who was murdered by one of its off-duty cable technicians, a Texas judge has ruled.
Judge rules Texas attorney general does not have to appear at hearing on abortion lawsuit after affidavit alleges he ran from person serving subpoena
A Texas judge ruled Tuesday that state Attorney General Ken Paxton does not have to appear at a hearing related to abortion access lawsuit after an affidavit alleged that he ran away twice from a person who was serving him a subpoena related to the lawsuit.
New York Attorney General Letitia James Seeks 2023 Trial Date For Trump Fraud Lawsuit
The New York attorney general’s office wants to accelerate its tax-fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his three eldest children, and “set a trial date before the end of 2023.”. The office of Attorney General Letitia James told a New York judge on Thursday that it...
Washington Examiner
MyPillow, bump stocks, filter teams: Supreme Court justices return to deliberate petitions
Nearly three months after the last consequential Supreme Court term, justices have returned to Washington, D.C., for their first closed-door conference of the fall term. The nine justices, including the newest member of the high court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, convened privately on Wednesday for the annual "long conference" to review cert petitions that were filed over the summer. But before deliberating on which petitions to take up for the term, they likely discussed the status of the unprecedented leaked draft opinion investigation while deciding whether to continue audio broadcasts of oral arguments this term.
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
The 23-year-old suspect burned the cross in front of his Black neighbors because of their race, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Ninth Circuit says California's ban on private ICE detention facilities is unconstitutional
The Ninth Circuit appeals court this week reaffirmed its decision to overrule a California law that that would have outlawed private immigration facilities.
Texas woman charged with threatening judge who approved Trump special master request
A Houston-area woman is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening Judge Aileen Cannon, the federal judge who approved the appointment of a special master to review items seized by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's primary residence. In an affidavit dated Sept. 6,...
Comments / 0