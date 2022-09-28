Read full article on original website
Amherst Rolls Nekoosa, Remains Tied for CWC-Large Lead
The Amherst Falcons handled Nekoosa, picking up a 38-0 win to remain tied atop the CWC-Large with Stratford at 5-0. Mathew Glodowski ran for three touchdowns and threw for another. Glodowksi had 9 carries for 156 yards scoring on touchdown runs of 1, 6 and 6 yards. Glodowski also three...
Colby Football Moves to 7-0 with Win over Marathon
The Colby Hornets Football team took a 28-8 lead at halftime and went on to defeat Marathon 35-14 in Marawood Conference Football. The win improves Colby’s record to 7-0. Tevin Rue had 9 carries for 159 yards. Caden Healy added 126 yards on 19 rushes. Colby rushed for 306 yards on 42 carries.
Stratford Football Crushes W-F for fifth straight win
The Stratford Tigers whipped Weyauwega-Fremont for their fifth straight win, 52-8. Stratford led 45-8 at halftime. Stratford had touchdown runs of 5, 25, 4 and 53 yards from Koehler Kilty, who collected 168 yards on 14 carries. Connor Weigel had two rushing touchdowns(37 and 45 yards) and Braeden Schueller(22 yards)...
Mosinee Volleyball Dumps Lakeland
Mosinee defeated Lakeland 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 in GNC Volleyball.
Neillsville Volleyball Upends Spencer
Spencer fell to Neillsville in Cloverbelt Conference Volleyball, 16-25, 18-25 24-26.
Wisconsin Rapids Edges Rhinelander in Girls Tennis
Wisconsin Rapids edged Rhinelander in girls tennis, 4-3. Rapids had wins from Hayley Jensen and Corinne Sazama at #3 and #4 singles, and also had wins at #1 Doubles(Teagann Bondioli, Jenna Wendtland) and #3 Doubles(Sawyer Holberg and Annabelle Ross) Pickin up wins for Rhinelander were Tori Riopel and Kelsey Winter...
Mosinee Football Crushes Antigo
Mosinee-Keagan Jirschele 1 run (Noah Stencil kick), 7:27. Mosinee-Gavin Obremski 1 run (Davin Stoffel pass from Obremski), 7:02. Mosinee-Ethan Denesha 3 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick), 0:37. Third Quarter. Mosinee-Barnes Bunkelman 1 run (Stencil kick), 8:21. Mosinee-Stoffel 2 pass from Obremski (Stencil kick), 1:10. Mosinee leaders:. Rushing: Obremski 11-45, Jirschele...
Lavicka and Hartwig Lead Athens Past Prentice in Marawood Volleyball Win
Athens defeated Prentice in Marawood Conference Volleyball, 25-14, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23 Jazelle Hartwig had 20 kills to lead Athens. Addison Lavicka collected 27 assists and Savannah Epping had 27 digs for the Bluejays.
Newman Volleyball Falls to Edgar
The Lady Cards competed on home court against Edgar Tuesday night with a disappointing loss of 0-3. Even with a confident lead in the first set and an unfortunate injury that sidelined one of Edgar’s starting players, we didn’t execute and capitalize on our momentum. We slipped into some serious serve receive errors that plagued us in set 2 as well. We dropped the first set 24-26 and couldn’t recover enough to battle Edgar’s pointed serves and scrappy defense. The girls tried valiantly the remainder of the match, but without our consistent passing, our offense had little impact on our opponent.
Thorp Football Demolishes Athens, Moves to 6-0
The Thorp Cardinals stomped Athens in 8-Player Football, 70-0. Thorp took a 42-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to the win. Thorp outgained Athens 450 yards to 84 yards. Thorp had 17 first downs, giving up just 2 first downs. Aiden Rosemeyer had four touchdown passes of 38,...
Spencer Volleyball Defeats Greenwood
Spencer defeated Greenwood in Cloverbelt Conference volleyball, 25-22, 25-21, 25-13. Pancakes or Waffles! We feature top area athletes with our world-renowned feature. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE. College Athlete Roundup! We want to recognize student-athletes from the area who are competing at...
Abbotsford Volleyball Shuts Down Rib Lake
25-16, 25-13, 25-12 Haylee Soyk 11 kills 8 digs.
Columbus Catholic Runs Past Gresham/Bowler
The Columbus Catholic boys defeated Gresham/Bowler 8-0 in soccer Thursday afternoon. 00:51 Nathan Nemitz (Charlie Moore) 07:30 Mason Edwards (unassisted) 16:55 Mason Edwards (Charlie Moore) 19:27 Nathan Nemitz (Brandon Lang) 34:31 Nathan Nemitz (unassisted) 36:08 Alex Edwards (unassisted) 38:42 Alex Edwards (unassisted) 55:12 Lucas Kreklau (Alex Edwards) Lucas’s first career...
Mosinee Volleyball Defeats Antigo in 5 Set Thriller
Mosinee defeated Antigo 23-25, 18-25, 27-25, 25-15, 15-13 Antigo had match points at 24-23 and 25-24 in set three and led 13-12 in set five. Pancakes or Waffles! We feature top area athletes with our world-renowned feature. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE.
Watchlist Semifinalists Named for Wisconsin’s Top Senior Offensive Lineman, Includes Wausau West’s Brandt Rice
WSN has produced its Watchlist for Wisconsin's Top Senior Offensive Lineman, the Joe Thomas Award. Brandt Rice of Wausau West has been named a semifinalist.
Mosinee Boys Soccer Crushes Amherst
Mosinee crushed Amherst in boys soccer by a score of 8-2. Mosinee’s improving passing was on display at Amherst on a cool Tuesday evening. Combined with early goals in both halves, forged a complete team victory. The game began with Mosinee immediately pressuring the Amherst goal. While a shot...
Marshfield History Museum Inducts Fred Beell Plaque
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield History Museum, located in the basement of Second Street Community Center, held a ceremony Wednesday to officially induct the Fred Beell Hall of Fame plaque into the exhibit dedicated to him. Beell is the only Marshfield Police Department officer to have been killed in the line of duty, after responding to a robbery at Marshfield Brewing Company in 1933 (Read more here).
Marshfield Fire & Rescue to Receive $111,000 State Grant Funding
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department recently learned it will receive $111,000 in state grant funding, a part of the $32 million in state emergency medical services (EMS) Flex Grants. “COVID-19 put a strain on Emergency Medical Services everywhere, and many ambulance services are still...
Male Suspect Arrested in Furniture Scam
GREENFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A male suspect was taken into custody on 09-20-22 via Greenfield Police Department, following another attempted fraud to a business. On 08-24-22, Officers received a report that a male and female had entered Mall Furniture in Marshfield, WI and fraudulently purchased various furniture items. On...
