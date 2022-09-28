The Lady Cards competed on home court against Edgar Tuesday night with a disappointing loss of 0-3. Even with a confident lead in the first set and an unfortunate injury that sidelined one of Edgar’s starting players, we didn’t execute and capitalize on our momentum. We slipped into some serious serve receive errors that plagued us in set 2 as well. We dropped the first set 24-26 and couldn’t recover enough to battle Edgar’s pointed serves and scrappy defense. The girls tried valiantly the remainder of the match, but without our consistent passing, our offense had little impact on our opponent.

