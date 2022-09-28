I enjoyed Brownies and Girl Scouts. The distinct uniform, the endless badges to earn, and all the knowledge and learning that went with them. But most of all, I liked the ethos that we looked out for one another and out into our broader community to be of service. We were encouraged to do good deeds. Later on as a Girl Scout Leader, I tried to instill this in my girls. They sold cookies for 3 years to pay for their trip to Costa Rica. We had a girl join the troop in the last year of this fundraising. She worked hard toward the goal but would not be able to make it up completely. Our top 2 sellers met their goals and then continued to sell until the new girl had met her goal. I was so proud of them. They came up with that on their own. It made them really happy.

ADVOCACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO