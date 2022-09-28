ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wife Surprising Husband With Foster Dog Will Make You Cry

Who doesn’t love a heartwarming video where we see a dog get his final home? Fortunately, there is no shortage of these videos on TikTok! We love seeing dogs and humans bond through a special connection. It’s even better when two separated pals are finally reunited. This was...
PETS
Vice

Is It Ever a Good Idea To Date Your Friends?

There are lots of fish in the sea. But should you start with the ones you know? Whether or not dating a friend is a good idea is a question many people ask but few answer easily. Romano Santos. The pro, of course, is that you likely know your friend...
RELATIONSHIPS
Tara Blair Ball

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end of my marriage.

My affair wasn’t the beginning of the end, but it was the end of the end. I went to a work conference in a town five hours away with Simon, a colleague I knew only casually. It’s normal to hang out with other colleagues at these things, and I didn’t think anything of it when he told me he wanted to skip a session to check out a local bookstore. I went with him. We walked around the city and talked. Things were easy and comfortable and light.
MLive

Dr. June: After 2 years respecting my wishes, boyfriend now decides he wants marriage, kids

Dear Dr. June: I told my boyfriend I don’t want to get married or have children in the first couple of months of us dating. He said no problem but now it’s been two years and he decided that he does want get married. At least have one child. My feelings have not changed and I don’t know what to do. I love him and we have a good relationship other than this. Thoughts? Signed, Erline.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thetylerloop.com

A Quick Happiness Fix: Do A Good Deed

I enjoyed Brownies and Girl Scouts. The distinct uniform, the endless badges to earn, and all the knowledge and learning that went with them. But most of all, I liked the ethos that we looked out for one another and out into our broader community to be of service. We were encouraged to do good deeds. Later on as a Girl Scout Leader, I tried to instill this in my girls. They sold cookies for 3 years to pay for their trip to Costa Rica. We had a girl join the troop in the last year of this fundraising. She worked hard toward the goal but would not be able to make it up completely. Our top 2 sellers met their goals and then continued to sell until the new girl had met her goal. I was so proud of them. They came up with that on their own. It made them really happy.
ADVOCACY
Scary Mommy

That First Year Of Marriage Is No Cakewalk — Especially In A Blended Family

The morning after the first night I spent with my now-husband, I became acutely aware that I was on the edge of falling in It, and fast. Perched on the kitchen counter wearing his flannel button-up, I admired how his thin T-shirt pulled across his shoulder blades as he ground coffee beans. The autumn sun filtered picturesquely through the window, and I thought to myself, “Self, you’ve done it now — this is It.” And it was. Falling in love with him was the easiest, most incredible time of my life. I was so enamored, enchanted, brimming with hope and wine (and lust), that I am grateful now for the silly phone photos I snapped periodically, otherwise the entire chapter would just be a love-dazed, Edison-light lit blur. I didn’t know heirloom quality love, the falling in love scene from “Shakespeare in Love” kind of love actually existed, yet there I was, completely immersed in it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

