calbears.com
No. 2(T) Bears Visit No. 8 UC Santa Barbara
NO. 2(T) CAL AT NO. 8 UC SANTA BARBARA | CAMPUS POOL | SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. The No. 2(T) Cal men's water polo team hits the road this week for a visit to No. 8 UC Santa Barbara. The Bears took third place at the MPSF Invite at Stanford last weekend, moving to 11-1 on the season. The second round of the tournament saw Cal de- feat the Gauchos 16-6 in their first meeting this season. UCSB enters the game at 7-8, with four wins over ranked opponents. The Gauchos went 1-3 at the MPSF Invite, beating No. 11 Pepperdine in the first round. Cal leads the nation in goals scored, with 234 through the first 12 games.
Bears Score Twice To Take Down Aggies
BERKELEY – California field hockey defeated UC Davis 2-1 in a tightly contested match under the lights at Underhill Field on Friday night. "We always expect a battle, and it was just like that" Donna Fong Director of Field Hockey Shellie Onstead said about the night's action-packed game. The...
Bears Offense Quiet In Loss To Cougs
BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-6, 0-3 Pac-12) welcomed Washington State to Haas Pavilion on Friday night, hoping to break a streak of four straight losses to the Cougars. On this night, it was not to be – the Cougs dominated almost the entire match, sweeping the Bears, 3-0, to improve to 10-4 (2-1 Pac-12) on the season.
Cal Men, Women Fall Short In Big Match
WOODSIDE, Calif. – California's pairings of Aaron Du and Cristina Ochoa and Sampson Zheng and Jieming Yang earned match victories, but it was Stanford that came away with the team win in the Big Match on Thursday afternoon at Menlo Country Club. Six pairs consisting of one man and...
Bears Host WSU, No. 17 UW At Haas
BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-5, 0-2 Pac-12) faces a tough test in its second week of Pac-12 play as it prepares to host Washington State (9-4, 1-1 Pac-12) and No. 17 Washington (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Haas this weekend. The Bears hope to get their first conference win of the season, having opened up Pac-12 play last week with tight losses against then-No. 5 Stanford and Oregon State, the latter of which went to five sets.
Cal Falls In Big Clasico
STANFORD, Calif. – Fahmi Ibrahim scored for the second consecutive game, but his goal wasn't enough as the Cal men's soccer team lost to sixth-ranked Stanford, 5-1, on Thursday night at Cagan Stadium. The Golden Bears' record now stands at 3-3-3 (1-2-0 in the Pac-12). Stanford improved to 6-0-3...
Rivalry Renewed
BERKELEY – Walter Chun noticed that his team's qualifying rounds felt a bit different lately. That's what happens when school pride, bragging rights – and a win streak – are on the line. The California men's and women's golf teams will join forces on Thursday afternoon to...
Tip Times, TV Details Finalized For 2022-23 Slate
SAN FRANCISCO – Tip-off times and television network information for the 2022-23 California men's basketball schedule were released by the Pac-12 Conference on Thursday. The Golden Bears' 31-game regular-season slate will be primarily featured on the Pac-12 Network, with 21 contests confirmed to air on the conference's flagship network. Four Pac-12 contests – vs. Stanford, at Washington State, at Stanford and at Utah – will be televised on ESPN2 or ESPNU. Another pair of conference road games at USC and Oregon will be broadcasted on FS1.
