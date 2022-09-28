NO. 2(T) CAL AT NO. 8 UC SANTA BARBARA | CAMPUS POOL | SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. The No. 2(T) Cal men's water polo team hits the road this week for a visit to No. 8 UC Santa Barbara. The Bears took third place at the MPSF Invite at Stanford last weekend, moving to 11-1 on the season. The second round of the tournament saw Cal de- feat the Gauchos 16-6 in their first meeting this season. UCSB enters the game at 7-8, with four wins over ranked opponents. The Gauchos went 1-3 at the MPSF Invite, beating No. 11 Pepperdine in the first round. Cal leads the nation in goals scored, with 234 through the first 12 games.

