Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Colby Football Moves to 7-0 with Win over Marathon
The Colby Hornets Football team took a 28-8 lead at halftime and went on to defeat Marathon 35-14 in Marawood Conference Football. The win improves Colby’s record to 7-0. Tevin Rue had 9 carries for 159 yards. Caden Healy added 126 yards on 19 rushes. Colby rushed for 306 yards on 42 carries.
onfocus.news
Neillsville Volleyball Upends Spencer
Spencer fell to Neillsville in Cloverbelt Conference Volleyball, 16-25, 18-25 24-26. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week...
onfocus.news
Thorp Football Demolishes Athens, Moves to 6-0
The Thorp Cardinals stomped Athens in 8-Player Football, 70-0. Thorp took a 42-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to the win. Thorp outgained Athens 450 yards to 84 yards. Thorp had 17 first downs, giving up just 2 first downs. Aiden Rosemeyer had four touchdown passes of 38,...
onfocus.news
Spencer Volleyball Defeats Greenwood
Spencer defeated Greenwood in Cloverbelt Conference volleyball, 25-22, 25-21, 25-13. Pancakes or Waffles! We feature top area athletes with our world-renowned feature. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE. College Athlete Roundup! We want to recognize student-athletes from the area who are competing at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
Cadott Volleyball Outlasts Osseo-Fairchild
Cadott defeated Osseo-Fairchild in four sets, 27-25, 25-23, 17-25 and 25-23 “It’s never easy going to a Cloverbet West rival and getting wins, but the team stayed aggressive and level headed for a majority of the match which helped them battle back when we were down and finish off some right sets,” shared Cadott Volleyball Head Coach Lynn Schreiner.
WEAU-TV 13
Lee & Mary Markquart Boys & Girls expansion construction begins
CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Construction at the Eau Claire Boys & Girls Club - Lee & Mary Markquart Center is underway. A media release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley says components of the project include:. Enhance Entrance safety: Improve the line of sight for...
drydenwire.com
DNR To Lift Deer Baiting & Feeding Bans In Washburn, Barron, Polk Counties In October; Burnett County Ban To Remain
BURNETT COUNTY — As Burnett County hunters prepare for an active fall hunting season, your conservation wardens remind all the baiting and feeding ban for the county remains in effect for another year. While the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will allow the baiting and feeding bans to...
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a Chippewa Falls woman charged with stealing money from a youth basketball organization. 54-year-old Lisa Johnson is accused of stealing $83,846.93 from Cardinal Flight Girls Basketball while she was the treasurer of the non-profit group from September of 2014 to August of 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse man killed in Sept. 11 crash on Highway 53
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the victim of a fatal crash on Sept. 11 in La Crosse County is released. The Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday that 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse, the only person in the vehicle he was driving, died after his vehicle went into the median on southbound Highway 53 near Holmen and struck the cable barriers, flipping over them.
WEAU-TV 13
Verdict vacated in Eau Claire hit and run case
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A verdict is vacated in an Eau Claire hit and run case. Court documents show 65-year-old Robert Booth has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (10th offense), hit and run of an attended vehicle, failure to install ignition interlock device and operate motor vehicle while revoked.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
Sheriff: Passerby saves driver from fiery wreck in Wisconsin
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man's life was saved by a passerby after a fiery collision on a highway in western Wisconsin.The Pepin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A commercial freightliner truck carrying mail crossed into the northbound lane of State Highway 25, hitting a a pickup truck head-on.The two cars were then fully engulfed in flames, and a passerby pulled the 25-year-old driver of the pickup truck out of the car.The 25-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rochester hospital by helicopter. The driver of the freightliner also had serious injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire.The sheriff's office said the passerby left the scene before they could be identified, but undoubtedly saved the life of the pickup truck driver.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4-year-old Wisconsin boy dies after being hit by skid steer in Dunn County
PERU, Wis. -- A 4-year-old boy died after sustaining severe injuries Wednesday night when a skid steer hit him in rural Wisconsin.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 8:10 p.m. Responders provided medical care to the boy, but he died due to his injuries.Preliminary information suggests an adult family member was operating the skid steer when the child was hit and run over by the machine.The incident is under investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested, 1 man at large after early morning chase in Dunn County
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is providing more details about three suspects, including two who have been arrested, who were involved in a chase after deputies began investigating a burglary. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 42-year-old Miltiano Johnson of St. Louis...
wpr.org
House surfing and living in abandoned buildings, Wisconsin's rural homeless population is underserved
Homelessness is often seen as an urban problem, but evictions, deteriorating housing and a lack of rentals have left people throughout rural Wisconsin without a home and many miles from the nearest shelter. Until this year, there were no shelters in Taylor County, a rural county west of Wausau with...
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls PD seeking public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Black River Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school. According to a media release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Aug. 11, 2022 a Black River Falls Police Officer responded to Forrest Street Elementary School for damage to the school. It was discovered that multiple fire extinguishers were discharged in the building leaving fire extinguisher dust covering walls, floors, electronic equipment, and many other surfaces inside the school. Other damage seen in the school included broken windows and vandalism to new construction material. The estimated cost to restore the school to its condition before this act was in excess of $1 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
TOWN OF PERU (Dunn County), Wis. (WEAU) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after a farm accident in rural Dunn County Wednesday. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the child was hit and then run over by a skid steer that was being operated by an adult family member on a farm in the Town of Peru.
winonaradio.com
Suspect Still on the Loose After Stealing Vehicle in Winona
(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 26th, Winona Police received a report of a stolen vehicle on the 1300 block of Homer Road. According to authorities, a white Dodge Ram Truck was stolen outside of the National Guard Armory. A government-owned sedan, that belonged to the owner of the white Dodge Ram, was parked next to the truck with the keys to the truck inside the sedan.
Comments / 0