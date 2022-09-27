AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ian is now a thing of our past in the CSRA, but remnants of the storm will meander to our north pulling dry and cooler than average weather into our area for the next few days. In fact, we currently think weather around Georgia and South Carolina will stay dry for the next 7 to 10 days or so.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO