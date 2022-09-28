Read full article on original website
Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer
A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
Mother’s heartbreak as twin daughters both diagnosed with rare eye cancer
A mother was devastated to discover both her twin daughters had eye cancer when they were just weeks old — and crushed when one relapsed this year. Maryann Oakley, 43, thought her twins, Eve and Ella, now four, were perfectly healthy when they arrived on 19th December 2017 at Hershey Hospital, Pennsylvania, US.
Jane Fonda, 84, diagnosed with cancer, undergoing chemo treatments
Jane Fonda announced Friday that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatments. “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” the legendary actress, 84, wrote on Instagram. “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.” Fonda also called herself “lucky” to “have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatment,” acknowledging that she is “priviledged [sic]” as a celebrity. “Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many...
‘Happy Little Girl,’ 5, Complained Of A Tummy Ache And Stayed Home From School: A Strange Lump In Her Side Turned Out To Be Cancer
Isabelle Grundy was 5 when she was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma. Her devastating diagnosis came after she complained to her mother, Louisa Moss, of a sore stomach and Moss subsequently found a lump. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that starts in certain very early forms of nerve cells,...
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
Mom Of Two, 51, Visits Doctor To Stop Family From ‘Nagging’ Her About Lump, ‘Random Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mom Jo Rowley, 51, from Stevenage, north of London was fortunate to find her leukemia early, as the blood cancer can often be more difficult to diagnose. And she has her family to thank after “nagging” her to go to the doctor. When doctors couldn’t get a hold...
Mom, 61, Having ‘Constant Bowel Movements’ Is Grateful She Went To The Doctor About Her Frequent Trips To The Bathroom: It Was Colon Cancer
Christine Amyes, 61, noticed changes in her bowel movements late last year, and when her bathroom trips became even more frequent, she thankfully went and got checked. It was bowel cancer (also known as colon cancer). Like many other bowel cancer survivors in the United Kingdom, Christine was made aware...
Mum dies after being forced to end all treatment because 'it was hurting more than cancer'
A single mum has passed away after choosing to end her cancer treatment because it was causing her more pain than the disease itself. Nina Lowe, 46, from Edinburgh, had been bravely battling cancer since 2017 and she was told that the disease had become terminal in January of this year.
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
Motherhood In Hard Times, Journalist Kate Couric, 65, Told Her Daughters About Her Cancer Diagnosis
Renowned media personality Katie Couric, 65, has been a longtime champion and activist for colorectal cancer awareness, and she just announced that she faced her own battle, as she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. In a personal essay, the author and journalist shares how she broke her delicate...
‘Little Lion’ Toddler, 1, Was Vomiting And Strangely Twisting And Turning His Head: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kennedy Cloutier is a 13-month-old cancer warrior. He was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor at 9 months after displaying symptoms like vomiting and torticollis (a condition where a baby’s neck muscles cause their head to twist and tilt to one side) on one side of his neck that switched to the other side.
Mom’s 11-Year-Old ‘Dream Child’ Was Being Fussy About Eating, Claimed He Was ‘Full’ When He Hadn’t Eaten: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Yusuf Ali, 14, has been fighting leukemia for three years, and will hopefully finish treatment in December. Though it’s been a tough fight for the once-active pre-teen, he is lucky his mother acted fast and helped find his diagnosis. The teen’s mom, Tansneem Ali, 41, thankfully recognized that her...
Mom Notices Strange ‘White Shadow’ In Her Toddler Son’s Eye: It Turned Out To Be Cancer That Was Caught In The Nick Of Time
Tina Newman from Herefod, England noticed a white shadow in her two-year-old son’s eye just a few days before Christmas last year. Thankfully, she took him right to the hospital. Thanks to his mom’s fast action, little Kaiden-Lee was able to avoid chemotherapy, but had to have his eye...
Mom, 35, Whose Son, 3, Was Experiencing ‘Agonizing Tummy And Leg Pain’ Was Told By Doctors He Had COVID: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
James Lewis, 3, was left unable to walk after experiencing leg and stomach pains caused by cancer. Doctors originally thought he had COVID-19, but later tests and scans revealed the truth: neuroblastoma. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that starts in certain very early forms of nerve cells, most often...
Electrician Dad, 31, Had Terrible Back Pain And Blue Lips That Doctors Told Him Was ‘Job-Related Arthritis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A man named Joel, 30, from Herfordshire, England, was experiencing joint and back pain, and doctors blamed his job. It wound up being leukemia, a type of blood cancer called acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The blood cancer warrior developed sepsis and pancreatitis from the disease and treatment, which is body...
Mom, 29, Thought ‘Cloudiness’ In Her Toddler Daughter’s Eye Was ‘Ice From A Snowball Fight:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Learning about Retinoblastoma: A Type of Eye Cancer. Gina Hickson, 29, noticed a white glow in her toddler’s eye after playing in the snow— something she dismissed as ice in her eye. When the cloudiness in her daughter’s eye remained, Gina took her daughter to the doctor. After Darcey-Rose was referred to a specialist, Gina soon discovered that she had a type of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.
A man who had headaches for years went to an optometrist when he started seeing black orbs. He was diagnosed with brain cancer and says the appointment saved his life.
A man was diagnosed with brain cancer after he got blurry vision and went to an optometrist. The optometrist found warning signs in the back of his eye, which can be caused by a tumor. Doctors diagnosed Matt Voice with brain cancer, and he had urgent surgery to remove 70%...
Twice the Fight: Twin sisters battle leukemia
(ABC 6 News) – “Your child has cancer” is something no parent wants to hear. For one family, they not only heard the words once but, twice. Kenedi and Kendal Breyfogle are identical twins and their battle with cancer is somewhat identical. In 2015 at three months...
‘Chicago Med’ Star Marlyne Barrett, 44, Announces Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis After Doctors Found a Near ‘Football-Sized’ Mass: ‘I Looked Like I Was 9 Months Pregnant’
Chicago Med actress Marlyne Barrett has announced she is battling ovarian and uterine cancer at 44 years old. Doctors found a near football-sized mass on her ovary and uterus, which is sadly why the new mom felt she had been looking “nine months pregnant.”. Despite the traumatic diagnosis, the...
