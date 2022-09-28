Read full article on original website
Covid may cause long-term brain injury, study finds
Scientists have found that people who get Covid are at increased risk of brain injuries a year after infection than those who have not had the virus. US researchers said strokes, seizures, memory problems and movement disorders are among the issues suffered by patients after the virus. Brain and neurological...
Raleigh News & Observer
These Common Medications Could Be Causing Memory Loss
Have you been feeling groggier than usual? Do you frequently lose your train of thought or forget common words? Memory loss has a lot of different causes, from lack of sleep to serious brain injury. You may be quick to categorize your symptoms as a problem of old age. But before you do, you ought to check the side effects of your medications.
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Infections Increase Risk of Long-Term Brain Problems: Strokes, Depression, Anxiety, Migraines
Strokes, seizures, memory, and movement disorders are among problems that develop in the first year after infection. If you’ve had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. According to new research, those who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection. A comprehensive analysis of federal health data reveals that such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, anxiety, depression, and migraine headaches.
verywellhealth.com
Neck Pain and Headaches: Causes and Treatments
Headaches and neck pain are two very common symptoms. When they happen together, it may indicate certain medical issues. Causes of headaches with neck pain range from problems that are bothersome but not dangerous (like a hangover) to life-threatening issues (like fluid buildup in the brain). But it’s important for...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Steps to Prevent Diabetic Foot Amputations
Of all diabetes complications, foot problems may have the biggest impact on people’s lives and medical expenses. According to Azura Vascular Care, about 73,000 people in the U.S. with diabetes have leg or foot amputations each year. In various studies, foot ulcers account for 20% to 50% of hospital admissions in people with diabetes.
verywellhealth.com
Peeling Feet: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Your entire outer layer of skin is replaced through shedding roughly every two to four weeks, but there are times when skin can peel quicker in certain areas. Our feet carry us everywhere, are stuffed into shoes, and trek over many types of surfaces. It should come as no surprise that our feet are prone to strain and injury, but there are times when shedding and irritation may signal another problem.
Phys.org
Researchers reveal new strategy to prevent blood clots without increasing the risk of bleeding
A nanoparticle therapy developed by investigators at University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University targets overactive neutrophils, a specific kind of white blood cell, to prevent almost all types of blood clots while causing no increased risk for bleeding. The preclinical findings, published in Science Translational Medicine, may lead to safer ways to care for patients impacted by blood clots. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 900,000 people in the U.S. suffer from life-threatening blood clots each year.
hippocraticpost.com
Are brain injuries an overlooked health problem?
While common head injuries seen in UK hospitals include minor concussions, lacerations and bruises, severe head injuries can be life-changing – suffering a brain injury could have significant long-term effects on your physical and mental health, as well as the way you socialise and interact with others. Considering the far-reaching potential consequences of sustaining an injury to the brain, how overlooked are brain injuries and why is it so important to never delay seeking treatment?
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
MedicalXpress
Traumatic brain injury 'remains major global health problem' say experts
A new report highlights the advances and challenges in prevention, clinical care, and research in traumatic brain injury, a leading cause of injury-related death and disability worldwide. The report, by the 2022 Lancet Neurology Commission, has been produced by world-leading experts, including co-lead author Professor David Menon from the Division...
Your Blood Type May Influence Your Stroke Risk, Study Shows
Your blood type can tell you many things about yourself, such as your risk for certain health conditions, your risk for blood clots and even whether you may be prone to kidney stones. Now there's evidence that your blood type may also predict one's risk for experiencing a stroke. Newly...
Medical News Today
Leaky heart valve: Symptoms and treatment
A leaky heart valve is a heart valve that does not close properly, making it harder for a person’s heart to pump blood. The condition is also known as heart valve regurgitation or valve insufficiency. Causes and symptoms vary, while treatment can include medication, surgery, and lifestyle changes. The...
legalexaminer.com
Risks Associated with Powdered Baby Formula
As part of the preparations for having a baby, many parents discuss how their baby will be fed – breast milk, formula or a combination. This decision is wrought with reasons, including the research comparing infants raised on breastmilk to those who were formula-fed. If you decide to feed your baby formula, know there can be some risks associated with powdered infant formula. However, implementing some strategies can reduce the risk to your baby.
EverydayHealth.com
1 in 3 Heart-Related ER Visits Are Caused by Uncontrolled Blood Pressure
More than 1 in 10 adults treated for heart problems in U.S. emergency rooms have what’s known as essential hypertension, a type of high blood pressure that isn’t caused by a specific medical condition, a new study suggests. Essential hypertension is the most common cause of heart-related emergencies...
Nature.com
Simultaneous treatment of trauma patients in a dual room trauma suite with integrated movable sliding gantry CT system: an observational study
The trauma center of the University Hospital Wuerzburg has developed an advanced trauma pathway based on a dual-room trauma suite with an integrated movable sliding gantry CT-system. This enables simultaneous CT-diagnostics and treatment of two trauma patients. The focus of this study was to investigate the quality of the concept based on defined outcome criteria in this specific setting (time from arrival to initiation of CT scan: tCT; time from arrival to initiation of emergency surgery: tES). We analyzed all trauma patients admitted to the hospital's trauma suite from 1st May 2019 through 29th April 2020. Two subgroups were defined: trauma patients, who were treated without a second trauma patient present (group 1) and patients, who were treated simultaneously with another trauma patient (group 2). Simultaneous treatment was defined as parallel arrival within a period of 20Â min. Of 423 included trauma patients, 46 patients (10.9%) were treated simultaneously. Car accidents were the predominant trauma mechanism in this group (19.6% vs. 47.8%, p"‰<"‰0.05). Prehospital life-saving procedures were performed with comparable frequency in both groups (intubation 43.5% vs. 39%, p"‰="‰0.572); pleural drainage 3.2% vs. 2.2%, p"‰="‰0.708; cardiopulmonary resuscitation 5% vs. 2.2%, p"‰="‰0.387). At hospital admission, patients in group 2 suffered significantly more pain (E-problem according to Advanced Trauma Life Support principlesÂ©; 29.2% vs. 45.7%, p"‰<"‰0.05). There were no significant differences in the clinical treatment (emergency procedures, vasopressor and coagulant therapy, and transfusion of red blood cells). tCT was 6 (4"“10) minutes (median and IQR) in group 1 and 8 (5"“15.5) minutes in group 2 (p"‰="‰0.280). tES was 90 (78"“106) minutes in group 1 and 99 (97"“108) minutes in group 2 (p"‰="‰0.081). The simultaneous treatment of two trauma patients in a dual-room trauma suite with an integrated movable sliding gantry CT-system requires a medical, organizational, and technical concept adapted to this special setting. Despite the oftentimes serious and life-threatening injuries, optimal diagnostic and therapeutic procedures can be guaranteed for two simultaneous trauma patients at an individual medical level in consistent quality.
hcplive.com
High-Flow Oxygen Fails to Reduce Mortality due to COVID-19 Respiratory Failure
Conflicting evidence on the risks associated with intubation in patients with COVID-19 initiated a debate in the medical community regarding the benefit of utilizing high-flow oxygen. Data from a large randomized clinical trial that evaluated the use of high-flow oxygen as opposed to standard oxygen in patients with COVID-19 related...
News-Medical.net
Research may lead to safer ways to care for patients impacted by blood clots
A nanoparticle therapy developed by investigators at University Hospitals (UH) and Case Western Reserve University targets overactive neutrophils, a specific kind of white blood cell, to prevent almost all types of blood clots while causing no increased risk for bleeding. The preclinical findings, published in Science Translational Medicine, may lead to safer ways to care for patients impacted by blood clots. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 900,000 people in the U.S. suffer from life-threatening blood clots each year.
