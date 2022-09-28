The trauma center of the University Hospital Wuerzburg has developed an advanced trauma pathway based on a dual-room trauma suite with an integrated movable sliding gantry CT-system. This enables simultaneous CT-diagnostics and treatment of two trauma patients. The focus of this study was to investigate the quality of the concept based on defined outcome criteria in this specific setting (time from arrival to initiation of CT scan: tCT; time from arrival to initiation of emergency surgery: tES). We analyzed all trauma patients admitted to the hospital's trauma suite from 1st May 2019 through 29th April 2020. Two subgroups were defined: trauma patients, who were treated without a second trauma patient present (group 1) and patients, who were treated simultaneously with another trauma patient (group 2). Simultaneous treatment was defined as parallel arrival within a period of 20Â min. Of 423 included trauma patients, 46 patients (10.9%) were treated simultaneously. Car accidents were the predominant trauma mechanism in this group (19.6% vs. 47.8%, p"‰<"‰0.05). Prehospital life-saving procedures were performed with comparable frequency in both groups (intubation 43.5% vs. 39%, p"‰="‰0.572); pleural drainage 3.2% vs. 2.2%, p"‰="‰0.708; cardiopulmonary resuscitation 5% vs. 2.2%, p"‰="‰0.387). At hospital admission, patients in group 2 suffered significantly more pain (E-problem according to Advanced Trauma Life Support principlesÂ©; 29.2% vs. 45.7%, p"‰<"‰0.05). There were no significant differences in the clinical treatment (emergency procedures, vasopressor and coagulant therapy, and transfusion of red blood cells). tCT was 6 (4"“10) minutes (median and IQR) in group 1 and 8 (5"“15.5) minutes in group 2 (p"‰="‰0.280). tES was 90 (78"“106) minutes in group 1 and 99 (97"“108) minutes in group 2 (p"‰="‰0.081). The simultaneous treatment of two trauma patients in a dual-room trauma suite with an integrated movable sliding gantry CT-system requires a medical, organizational, and technical concept adapted to this special setting. Despite the oftentimes serious and life-threatening injuries, optimal diagnostic and therapeutic procedures can be guaranteed for two simultaneous trauma patients at an individual medical level in consistent quality.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO