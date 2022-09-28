ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Six arrested during drug bust in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities took six people into custody after a drug bust in Shelby County on Wednesday. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three home search warrants in the 100 block of 11th Street SE. and one in the 400 block of Third Street NE. in Alabaster.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men stole mail with illegal postal service key, feds allege

Two Alabama men were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. The charges were announced by announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Ashland, AL
State
Alabama State
woodworkingnetwork.com

Labor Department cites cabinet company after fatal electrocution

ASHLAND, Ala. – A federal workplace safety investigation into a maintenance technician’s fatal electrocution found an Ashland cabinet manufacturer might have prevented the incident by following required safety standards. investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined a 33-year-old employee of Wellborn Cabinet...
ASHLAND, AL
WJTV 12

$100,000 seized in AU student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her Auburn condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. Friday, September 22nd, Narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along […]
AUBURN, AL
Shelby Reporter

Six arrested in Alabaster drug search operation

ALABASTER – Six Alabaster residents have been arrested for drug-related crimes after a search warrant operation. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three residential search warrants in Alabaster. The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Alabaster Police Department, the Shelby County Tactical...
ALABASTER, AL
wvtm13.com

Two Birmingham men indicted with possession of stolen mail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Birmingham men were indicted by a grand jury for possessing stolen mail and unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with one count of possession of stolen mail.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrocution#Osha#Wellborn Cabinets
utv44.com

Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
CALERA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police corrections officer arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A corrections officer with the Birmingham Police Department has been arrested, following an internal investigation. According to a news release from the BPD, Lavetta Brock, 40, is charged with assault second-degree, and was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. The BPD reported the department was notified...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Man shot, killed after argument at Birmingham parking building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide at a parking building Thursday. South Precinct officers responded to calls of a person shot at the Parking Enforcement Building at 2608 5th Avenue South at around 4 p.m. According to BPD Lt. Rodarius Mauldin, a male victim was found in the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting

According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

New wildfire reported Shelby County as other fires remain contained

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: September 30th: The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) reported a new wildfire was discovered on Jackson Farm Road in Wilsonville this afternoon. Firefighters from several agencies are responding or on scene already. Containment lines around the previous fires in that same area are holding, said...
WTVM

Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015. According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge. Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County....
COLUMBUS, GA
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds man arrested for rape and human trafficking

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — A Leeds man was arrested for rape and human trafficking on Tuesday, September 27, at 7:15 a.m. According to the Leeds Police Department (LPD), 68-year-old George Ervin Clark was arrested after LPD served a search and arrest warrant in the 1500 Block of Philadelphia Street in Leeds. Clark […]
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Experts explain why no charges are pressed against the Hewitt-Trussville High School student accused of having a ‘death notebook’

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about what was inside a “death notebook” found at Hewitt-Trussville High School. In a letter to parents, the Vice President of the Trussville Board of Education said that the “death notebook” contained ways the 37 students listed would die, including death by ants or an AK-47. The student who is accused of having the book is now in alternative school, but Alabama law doesn’t allow police to press any criminal charges.
TRUSSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy