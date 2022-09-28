Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Six arrested during drug bust in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities took six people into custody after a drug bust in Shelby County on Wednesday. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three home search warrants in the 100 block of 11th Street SE. and one in the 400 block of Third Street NE. in Alabaster.
Two Alabama men stole mail with illegal postal service key, feds allege
Two Alabama men were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. The charges were announced by announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.
Man fatally shot during argument with tow truck driver at Birmingham lot now ID’d
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death during an argument with a tow truck driver outside a Birmingham business. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Adarius Jamar Peterson. He was 29 and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 4:02 p.m. Thursday...
WAFF
Two Alabama men federally indicted for possession of stolen mail, postal service key
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing stolen mail and a Postal Service key. A U.S. District Court charged Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, with one count of unlawful possession of stolen mail. Lowe was also charged with one count of unlawful possession of a Postal Service key.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Labor Department cites cabinet company after fatal electrocution
ASHLAND, Ala. – A federal workplace safety investigation into a maintenance technician’s fatal electrocution found an Ashland cabinet manufacturer might have prevented the incident by following required safety standards. investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined a 33-year-old employee of Wellborn Cabinet...
$100,000 seized in AU student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her Auburn condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. Friday, September 22nd, Narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along […]
Shelby Reporter
Six arrested in Alabaster drug search operation
ALABASTER – Six Alabaster residents have been arrested for drug-related crimes after a search warrant operation. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three residential search warrants in Alabaster. The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Alabaster Police Department, the Shelby County Tactical...
wvtm13.com
Two Birmingham men indicted with possession of stolen mail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Birmingham men were indicted by a grand jury for possessing stolen mail and unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with one count of possession of stolen mail.
utv44.com
Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
wvtm13.com
Man shot to death at Birmingham impound lot, tow truck driver detained
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting at an impound lot in Southside Thursday afternoon. Watch the video above to hear what a police spokesman said happened. Police said officers responded to a shooting call just after 4 p.m. in the...
18-year-old killed in Blount County crash
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police corrections officer arrested
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A corrections officer with the Birmingham Police Department has been arrested, following an internal investigation. According to a news release from the BPD, Lavetta Brock, 40, is charged with assault second-degree, and was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. The BPD reported the department was notified...
wbrc.com
Calera Police: Investigation ongoing after ‘notebook’ discovered at Calera Middle School
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police confirmed a notebook was discovered at Calera Middle School. The notebook, according to school leaders, is similar to a notebook from a Netflix series and it mentions specific students. The Calera Police Department posted this on Facebook: Our Calera Middle School Resource Officer was...
Man shot, killed after argument at Birmingham parking building
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide at a parking building Thursday. South Precinct officers responded to calls of a person shot at the Parking Enforcement Building at 2608 5th Avenue South at around 4 p.m. According to BPD Lt. Rodarius Mauldin, a male victim was found in the […]
2 injured in overnight Birmingham shooting
According to police, officers responded to Ascend 5 Points South, Off Campus Housing around 1:18 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, unidentified, was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
wvtm13.com
New wildfire reported Shelby County as other fires remain contained
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: September 30th: The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) reported a new wildfire was discovered on Jackson Farm Road in Wilsonville this afternoon. Firefighters from several agencies are responding or on scene already. Containment lines around the previous fires in that same area are holding, said...
WTVM
Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015. According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge. Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County....
Leeds man arrested for rape and human trafficking
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — A Leeds man was arrested for rape and human trafficking on Tuesday, September 27, at 7:15 a.m. According to the Leeds Police Department (LPD), 68-year-old George Ervin Clark was arrested after LPD served a search and arrest warrant in the 1500 Block of Philadelphia Street in Leeds. Clark […]
wbrc.com
Experts explain why no charges are pressed against the Hewitt-Trussville High School student accused of having a ‘death notebook’
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about what was inside a “death notebook” found at Hewitt-Trussville High School. In a letter to parents, the Vice President of the Trussville Board of Education said that the “death notebook” contained ways the 37 students listed would die, including death by ants or an AK-47. The student who is accused of having the book is now in alternative school, but Alabama law doesn’t allow police to press any criminal charges.
Leeds man, 68, jailed on rape, human trafficking charges; police believe ‘many victims still out there’
A 68-year-old man is sitting in the Jefferson County Jail on rape and human trafficking charges after police found three females with him when they executed a search warrant Tuesday morning in Leeds, authorities said Thursday. George Ervin Clark, 68, of Leeds, was charged with three counts of rape and...
