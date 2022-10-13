Black Friday PS5 deals 2022: what to expect

The Black Friday PS5 deals will be bigger than ever this year - the relentless march of time will do that. Just by default, the PS5 gear, games, and accessories markets are bigger than ever before now we are basically a whole two years into the console's life.

This means that while it might seem harder than ever to see the wood for the trees in this year's Black Friday PS5 deals, the choice will be greater than ever and we, the shoppers, are more likely than ever to win out and get great discounts on things we've kept eyes on all year. From snagging a cheap PS5 game bargain, t saving big on something more premium like a TV or monitor, the PS5 offerings among this year's Black Friday gaming deals are going to be the best place to be to save money on cool stuff.

While last year saw some awesome Black Friday PS5 deals on SSDs, hard drives, headsets, and more, we're thinking the deals will be bigger this time around. And also, due to the cost of living challenges around the world, potentially more attractive with retailers being conscious of shoppers' being careful with their money.

And we all know how this goes too: the deals will come early and last for a long time. While Black Friday suggests one day of madness, we all know it's weeks and weeks of deals as retailers try to outdo each other over and over. To try and get ahead of all this madness, we're putting together this page right here to try and sort the wheat from the chaff, and guide you on when the deals are coming, and where's best to look. Keep this page close from now on as we'll be regularly updating it and filling it with timely info, and, of course, the Black Friday PS5 deals themselves.

If you're in the mood for something now, then here are some of the latest prices on some great PS5 gear.

When do the Black Friday PS5 deals begin?

Given the big day's habit of being a precise day - the Friday after Thanksgiving - we know that the Black Friday PS5 deals will properly kick off on Friday, November 25, 2022. This is the day many retailers still go biggest on so expect many of the best offers to sell out quickly.

However, we've all seen this movie before: every year Black Friday deals drop earlier and earlier and it'll be wise to pay close attention to those things you have your eye on from mid-October.

With Black Friday itself now a multiple-day/week-long affair, the extended deals period around it also extends - so be alert and ready to strike!

Where will the best best Black Friday PS5 deals be?

All the major retailers on both sides of the Atlantic will be going large as they do every year. From our now-extnsive experience, the below stores are the best places to look, camp on, and frequently visit to get the best Black Friday PS5 deals.

USA:

Amazon: Save on everything from games to monitors to TVs

Best Buy: Huge range of PS5 deals often with coupons or vouchers

Dell: Save big on monitors and some accessories

Walmart: Snatch up the latest games and PS5 essentials

Target: Big savings on PS5 games and accessories right now

B&H Photo: Save on PS5 accessories like SSDs and TVs and more

Samsung: Get a brand new TV for your PS5 at massively discounted rates

UK:

Amazon: The go-to e-tailer will have discounts on all PS5 games and gear

Very: Regularly gets good stock and will price match

John Lewis: Sweetens the PS5 deals on tech with extended guarantees

Currys: Often bundles up PS5 accessories and games for discounts

eBuyer: A great stockist of PS5 SSDs and external drives

Argos: Is often a great shout for quick pick-ups, and local delivery

Black Friday PS5 deals: What to expect

Basically: a lot. But I'll try and keep this bit brief. Naturally, the main question everyone is asking this year is 'will the consoles get a price cut or get the deal treatment'. Officially? Almost certainly not - Sony only just raised the price of the console in a bunch of regions (not North America) so it's unlikely we'll see that rolled back anytime soon. However, this might not stop retailers from throwing together their own bundles and reducing the price overall so this would absolutely be worth keeping an eye on.

However, where we should be expectant, genuinely, is in first-party PS5 games like Ratchet and Clank, and the Director's Cuts of Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding, for example, getting new lowest ever price. In addition to the games, there are usually some discounts on peripherals like the official DualSense controller, Pulse 3D headset, and camera, remote, and docking station.

And it's that area of peripherals that we expect to see big movements and record low prices. We saw lots of PS5 SSDs get that treatment last year, such as the Samsung 980 PRO, and the WD_BLACK SN850. New headsets like the Nova range from SteelSeries could see their first big, big price drops, and external hard drives, 4K monitors, and perfect-for-PS5 TVs will all likely see lowest ever prices - or at least just as low as the recent October Prime Day event.

Check PS5 stock right now

If you're still without the console, then there's never a bad time to check stock at the big players.

US PS5 stock check links

UK PS5 stock check links

Last year's best Black Friday PS5 deals

There were a whole host of Black Friday PS5 deals last year, covering basically everything - you think of it, it was there. Below are a bunch of the best from last year and our words on them from the time they were live - this will give you a glimpse into the kind of deals that will come up this year and the depth and spread of the price cuts.

Last year's best Black Friday PS5 deals in the US

Samsung 980 PRO SSD w/ Heatsink | 1TB | $250 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This was the deal a lot of folks would have been looking for last year: a big chunk off the wild Samsung 980 Pro SSD that has its brand-new heatsink!

View Deal

Deathloop | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Deathloop enjoyed a range of discounts in last year's Black Friday PS5 deals, and you could get the standard edition for just $29.99 at Best Buy. That was a stunning $30 discount on a game that released only a couple of months before the sales.



Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) | $59.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save 67% - This discount made Valhalla an absolute steal for the amount of game you get here - and was perfect to get just before the holidays to really sink your teeth into, and it's something that makes for the perfect Christmas game that you can sink your teeth into.



Far Cry 6 | $59.99 $35 at Amazon

Save $25 - There was an excellent $30 discount on the PS5 edition of Far Cry 6, which left us with the lowest price we'd ever seen since the game's October release.



Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $49.94 at GameStop

Save $20 - Ratchet and Clank had been pretty stubborn in its price since its release but this $20 discount that was up for grabs at GameStop made it very tempting.



NBA 2K22 | $69.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - NBA 2K22 dropped to a record low price at Amazon in last year's sales, shaving $20 off its $70 MSRP. This was the first time we'd seen such a cost on the latest NBA title.



Riders Republic (PS5) | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save 58% - This deal gave us the opportunity to skate, ski, and cycle our way through a whole host of environments - and do it for less with a handsome discount. This game only just came before the sales so was a particularly cracking deal.



Turtle Beach Recon 500 | $79.95 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - This was, and is, one of our favorite headsets for PlayStation 5 thanks to excellent audio quality powered by 60mm drivers, so getting a big ol' discount like this was an opportunity to be missed.



Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset | $179.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro hit a record-low price in last year's Best Buy's latest Black Friday PS5 deals. That meant you were getting an excellent deal on one of the best gaming headsets on the market.



WD SN850 SSD | 1TB with Heatsink | $279.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - This was a neat little discount on the top PS5 SSD last year. It did go a bit lower before the sales but if were still chasing the best, then it was right here.



Last year's best Black Friday PS5 deals in the UK

PlayStation Plus 12 month membership | £49.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £17 - This was an excellent discount on a PS Plus 12 month subscription. While we saw slightly larger discounts in Black Friday PS5 deals of years gone by, this was the best offer we saw all year.



Astro A10 gaming headset | £59.99 £39.54 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you were after a super cheap headset, this excellent £20 discount on the Astro A10 at Amazon was a good deal. That's just £1 away from a record-low price.



Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | £51.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £19 - Spider-Man: Miles Morales took a long time to shake off its RRP after launching alongside the console in 2020. Amazon changed that, though, and we saw it for £5 less than we'd ever seen it before, thanks to nearly £20 off at Amazon.



Demon's Souls | £69.99 £42.99 at Amazon

Save £27 - You were saving nearly £30 on one of the biggest PS5 launch titles in this Amazon sale, and making the most of a record-low price. Demon's Souls only ever hit £49.99 before this, so that extra £7 saving gave us the best price yet here.



Deathloop Deluxe Edition with Steel Poster | £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - We'd only ever seen the Deathloop Deluxe Edition (with the Amazon exclusive steel poster) available for around £60 before Blac Friday last year so that meant this £49.99 sales price was offering xcellent value.



Death Stranding: Director's Cut | £42.99 £32.85 at Amazon

Save £10 - The Death Stranding: Director's Cut had never seen a significant discount at Amazon before Black Friday last year so this £10 saving gave us a brand new record low price on the PS5 release of this previous-generation classic.



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | £69.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - Amazon's Black Friday PS5 deals dropped Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart's price to £45.99 for the first time ever last Black Friday.



Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | £69.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - We'd never seen Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut drop below £55 before Black Friday last year which meant that this £45.99 price tag was all the more impressive.



Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset | £99.99 £55.99 at Amazon

Save £44 - We rarely saw wireless Razer headsets, especially not those as new or celebrated as the Barracuda X, sitting below £60 last year. However, Amazon was offering an excellent £44 discount on this model which was a lowest ever price.



Turtle Beach Recon 500 | £59.99 £43.99 at Amazon

Save £ 16 - Considered to be one of the very best wired gaming headsets on the market, and our pick for best for PS5 throughout last year, the Recon 500 reached a historic low price thanks to this Amazon sale.



WD BLACK SN850 SSD | 1TB | £258 £164.98 at Amazon

Save £93 and lowest ever price! - Highly coveted as a companion SSD for the PS5 ever since Mark Cerny revealed it as his choice, this was, and arguably is still, the drive to strive for. And we saw it at its lowest ever price during last year's sale.



WD BLACK P50 external SSD | 1TB | £240 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - Our favourite external game drive was at its lowest-ever price in last year's sales and was an easy deal to recommend. This one didn't hang around though such is the quality of the drive.



LG OLED C1 4K TV | 48-inch | £1,199 £999 at Currys

Save £200 - This was the TV's lowest-ever UK price at this point last year, so was well worth a look if you wanted to get a quality screen for gaming and movies.



Remember, there's going to be loads of sales around Sony's console this year - even if the console doesn't get a price cut itself. It's definitely worth looking at the Black Friday PS5 headset deals , the Black Friday PS5 TV deals , and the Black Friday PS5 SSD deals are going to be the hottest and spiciest meatballs in town.