Black Friday PS5 deals 2022: early sales and what to expect

The Black Friday PS5 deals will be bigger than ever this year - the relentless march of time will do that - and we're already seeing some absolutely cracking offers. So good, in fact, are these early sales, that many will be tempted to commit now and avoid the rush of late November. We've been at this a while now so have already got our ear to the ground for all the early sales as they come in, while we've also stocked this page full of info ahead of the sales period proper.

Just by default, the PS5 gear, games, and accessories markets are bigger than ever before now we are basically a whole two years into the console's life. This means that while it might seem harder than ever to see the wood for the trees in this year's Black Friday PS5 deals, the choice will be greater than ever and we, the shoppers, are more likely than ever to win out and get great discounts on things we've kept eyes on all year. From snagging a cheap PS5 game bargain, to saving big on something more premium like a TV or monitor, the PS5 offerings among this year's Black Friday gaming deals are going to be the best place to be to save money on cool stuff.

To try and get ahead of all this madness, we're putting together this page right here to sift through all the chaff to show you the good wheat, while also pointing you toward the best places to look yourself. Keep this page close from now on as we'll be regularly updating it and filling it with timely info, and, of course, the Black Friday PS5 deals themselves.

If you're in the mood for something now, then you'll find some great early deals and prices below, and bank of info below that.

Early Black Friday PS5 deals in the USA

Seagate FireCuda 530 PS5 SSD | 4TB + Heatsink | $1,018.99 $559.99 at Amazon

Save $459 - If you own a PS5 and wanted to make one PS5-themed big purchase this Black Friday then this could be it - and for a record-low price. Yes, you too can have four whole terabytes of PS5 storage for the price of more than the console itself. Still, good value, and you'd be done and dusted forever, wouldn't you?

WD BLACK SN850 PS5 SSD | 1TB | $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The most popular PS5 SSD is a decent hit at this price point. We might expect it to fall a tiny bit more as we edge toward the sales, maybe to the $129 mark, but it might pay to jump on this now as last year it was one of the most popular Black Friday PS5 deals by far.

WD BLACK P40 external SSD | 1TB | $179.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is a very chunky saving off a quality external hard drive and one that's incredibly tempting to go for now. This is still a relatively new kid on the block too so we're not sure how far it'll go down. It did reach ten dollars lower in October so it might be one to hover over and keep an eye on.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy PS5 | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is a great impulse purchase price for an underrated game that'll be the perfect holiday companion this year. This is the game's lowest-ever price and we reckon it's probably going to stay around this level now.

GTAV PS5 | $39.99 $26.88 at Amazon

Save $13 - If you've never played the game before (like me) then this is a fine opportunity to grab an all-timer and get into it. At this price, it's a decent impulse purchase option but we think it might possibly drop lower as it has been less than $20 several times this year.

Sony INZONE H7 wireless headset | PS5, PC | $229.99 $148 at Amazon

Save $82 - This is an excellent saving on a brand-new, terrific wireless gaming headset for PS5 and PC. It takes it down to a near lowest-ever price (It was a few bucks cheaper a couple of days ago) and represents great value.

Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV | 65-inch | $3,999.99 $2,998 at Amazon

Save $1002; lowest ever price - There are two absolute beasts in the TV world that came out this year, that are now leading the way for gaming TVs - the first is this Sony A95K. It's got that Sony pedigree and a groundbreaking QD-OLED screen, and at this price, it represents the cheapest way to get it we've ever seen. More than $1000 off!

Samsung QD-OLED S95B 4K TV | 55-inch | $2,099.99 $1,449.99 at Samsung

Save $650 - The S95B is the other perfect-for-PS5 premium TV that came out this year and with a massive $650 off, it's never been cheaper or offered better value.

LG 48GQ900 | $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - However, if you're after something that's definitely a gaming monitor, but is very much of a TV size, then this LG 4K beauty is for you. And with a whole third off its price, this record low means the price of admission has never been lower. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: 1080p; Refresh rate: 165Hz



PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset | $99.99 $69 at Amazon

Save $31; lowest ever price - This is near to the easiest PS5 headset recommendation as wit gets: get the official PS5 Pulse 3D headset for a lowest ever price. A total bargain.

PS5 DualSense Controller (White) | $69.99 $49 at Amazon

Save $21 - Picking up an extra controller in the standard white has never been cheaper! There's pretty much always room for another pad so this is a great offering.

PS5 DualSense Controller (Cosmic Red) | $74.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - But if you want to inject some colour into your setup with your next pad then the Cosmis Red one is also at a lowest ever price - and also sporting a bigger reduction given its higher starting point.

PS5 DualSense Controller (Galactic Purple) | $74.99 $49.99 at Walmart

Save $25 - Mirroring the saving of the Cosmic Red above, this is a great deal on one of the coolest of the extra colorways (I think). This represents a whole third of the price and is a historic low.

PS5 DualSense Controller (Nova Pink) | $74.99 $49 at Amazon

Save $25 - If you're a fan of bright, bright colors, then the Nova Pink is also at a record low price. A seriously terrific price.

PlayStation DualSense Charging Station | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - An oft-underrated and forgotten-about accessory, the official charger is a great way to bypass the PS5's own USB ports and make sure you're never left without a juiced pad. At its lowest-ever price here, it's an easy buy.

PlayStation Media Remote | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Brilliant for anyone who uses the PS5 for media as well as gaming, pick up the remote for a lowest ever price now, and make life easier for you (and your controllers).

The Last of Us Part I | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is kind of a big deal for anyone who wanted to embrace the PS5 remaster of this classic but was put off a bit by the high price it released at - this first-ever price reduction takes the brilliant game to a record-low price.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Another PS5 edition of a great PS4 game that has consistently held its value is the Director's Cut of Ghost of Tsushima. This excellent price takes it well into impulse purchase territory.

Death Stranding Director's Cut | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This first-party PS5 release has had a bit of a fluctuating price tag - but it's never dropped this low! A great price for a quality PS45 game just in time for the holidays.

Horizon Forbidden West | PS5 | $69.99 $39 at Amazon

Save $31 - Another perfect price to jump on now if you've been wanting to play one of the best games of the year for less. There's loads of hours to sink into over the holidays here, and it's another record low price.

Early Black Friday PS5 deals in the UK

Horizon Forbidden West PS5 | £69.99 £34.53 at Amazon

Save £35 - Excellent deal alert! This is absolutely worth jumping on now as it's a lowest-ever price, an enormous saving, and one that definitely represents great value given the number of hours of awesome you get here.

A Plague Tale: Requiem PS5 | £49.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £17 - Beating its already great price, getting the latest in the Plague Tale series for under 33 quid already is great value. It only came out a matter of a few weeks ago! Given the latter, we don't expect it to fall again.

Assassins' Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok | £34.99 £17.98 at Amazon

Save £17 - If you fancy completing all that Valhalla has to offer before Mirage lands with us in the future, then this lowest-ever price on the meaty Ragnarok expansion is the best value way to do it that we've seen. It'll also go well with another Ragnarok-themed game that's out this month too...



addlink A95 PS5 SSD | 1TB | £199.99 £129.99 at Amazon

Save £70 - A great value PS5 SSD at a great value price, what's not to like? It even comes with its own heatsink so that's taken care of for you as well. What's more, this is the lowest ever price too so you can have confidence in going for it now.

SanDisk Extreme external SSD | 1TB | £244.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Save £75 - For those looking for some extra protection and ruggedness from their PS5 external hard drives, the SanDisk Extreme series is the perfect solution. This is the lowest price since June too so it's a good value offering - but might also be one to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks along with the other variants in this range.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 | PS5, PS4, PC | £131.78 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £51 - A record lowest-ever price for a brilliant wireless PS5 headset. The value and quality on offer here are exceptional and makes for one of the best early Black Friday PS5 deals we've seen. Worth jumping on now.

Samsung S95B QD-OLED 4K TV | 65-inch | £2,399 £1,699 at Samsung

Save £700 - If you're after one of the best TVs for PS5 this winter, then this and the Sony deal below are the two to consider. Samsung's first-ever OLED TV is almost peerless in its quality and has also seen its price steadily drop since its release, Right now it's at its lowest ever and is a steal.

Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | £2,699 £2,195 at Box + FREE £200 e-voucher

Save £504; lowest ever price - P{robably, as objective as one can be, the best TV of them all from 2022, the Sony A95K is also the best PS5 TV from this year too. It does have a higher price tag, but it's already seeing great big discounts, including this one which takes the screen down to a record low price.

BenQ EL2870U | £222.99 £199.98 at ebuyer

Save £23 - However, if you're after a cheap and cheerful 4K screen hit for your PS5, then the BenQ EL2870U is one of our favourite budget UHD picks. It won't have all the bells and whistles but for a 4K60 experience at less than 200 quid, you can't really go wrong with this excellent monitor. Panel size: 28-inch; Resolution: 4K; Refresh rate: 60Hz



PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset | £87.24 £69.99 at Amazon

Save $31; lowest ever price - Absolutely jump on this while stock lasts to get the brilliant official PS5 headset for a record low. Seriously, we don't know if stock will hold on such is the attraction and value here.

PS5 DualSense Controller (Midnight Black) | £59.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - This gorgeous Midnight Black DualSednse can be your for a record low right now thanks to this chunky £20 discount. Harking back to controllers of previous generations, this is a great colourway.

Death Stranding Director's Cut | £42.99 £17.99 at Game

Save £25 - This first-party PS5 release has never been cheaper! It's not a brand new game by any means, but if you've been holding for a great price to dive in on PS5, then this is it - and just in time for the holidays.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure | £49.99 £21.99 at Currys

Save £28 - The perfect PS5 game to play with smaller people and with families this Christmas time! It's never been cheaper with this Black Friday price cut so jump on it now to get a fun game for way less.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | £69.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - One of PS5's finest could be yours for a rock-bottom record low price thanks to this year's Black Friday prices. These first party games have really held their value since their release so if you've waited until now, then you've timed it perfectly.

PlayStation Media Remote | £24.99 £17.99 at Currys

Save £7 - A small discount but one that takes it to a record-low price and an easy recommendation for anyone who uses the PS5 to watch TV and movies.

When do the Black Friday PS5 deals begin?

Given the big day's habit of being a precise day - the Friday after Thanksgiving - we know that the Black Friday PS5 deals will properly kick off on Friday, November 25, 2022. This is the day many retailers still go biggest on so expect many of the best offers to sell out quickly.

However, we've all seen this movie before: every year Black Friday deals drop earlier and earlier and it'll be wise to pay close attention to those things you have your eye on from mid-October.

With Black Friday itself now a multiple-day/week-long affair, the extended deals period around it also extends - so be alert and ready to strike!

Black Friday PS5 deals 2022 - what do we expect

Basically: a lot. But I'll try and keep this bit brief. Naturally, the main question everyone is asking this year is 'will the consoles get a price cut or get the deal treatment'. Officially? Almost certainly not - Sony only just raised the price of the console in a bunch of regions (not North America) so it's unlikely we'll see that rolled back anytime soon. However, this might not stop retailers from throwing together their own bundles and reducing the price overall so this would absolutely be worth keeping an eye on.

However, where we should be expectant, genuinely, is in first-party PS5 games. For example, Ratchet and Clank saw its first major price drop in the PS5 Black Friday deals last year dropping from $69.99 to $49.99 - a veritable bargain considering it's a first-party game. The same was true for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PS5, and also Death Stranding Director's Cut which also dropped to brand-new lowest-ever prices. We're expecting those to be matched at but, given we're a whole year on from them, we're hoping for lower prices.

In addition to the games, there are usually some discounts on peripherals. The official Pulse 3D headset had a solid if unspectacular $10 off las year to take it to $89 but it's often those third-party peripherals that will see the biggest cuts. And one we heartily recommend considering this year more than ever is a PS5 SSD. The Samsung 980 PRO for example with heatsink was brand-new last year for the sales (releasing in October 2021) but got a chunky $50 discount a few weeks later as part of the Black Friday PS5 deals. The WD BLACK SN850 heatsink SSD saw around $100 drop off its MSRP too. In the external hard drive market, we'd be looking at WD's new P40 SSD. This is similar to the P50 - one of our favourites - which has seen big price cuts every sales season. It had about $60 taken off last year and we expect more on this one, if there's stock to shift, given the arrival of the P40.

And if you're after one of the latest perfect-for-PS5 TVs then keep an eye on this year's Sony A95K which has already seen up to $600 drop off its price. This reduction came in for October's Prime Day event, and we expect it to stay - and maybe even be beaten...

Should you wait to buy PS5 gear in the Black Friday PS5 deals?

As we are about to go from late October into November, the answer to this question is a resounding 'yes'. Tempting as it may be if you see a reduction on something you've been tracking, the reality is that the Black Friday PS5 deals will probably see that price cut further. And you'll only have to wait a matter of weeks - basically just days - to take advantage of that.

As we've highlighted on this page, the Black Friday PS5 deals will be far-reaching so be it a game, headset, or SSD that you've been wanting, the big sales period is the best time to wait for and strike in. And with retailers actually starting their 'official' Black Friday sales earlier than the big day itself, you might not have to wait as long as you think. But definitely wait - that has to be the play now.

What price will the PS5 be on Black Friday?

We really don't think the PS5 itself will get any kind of price cut this winter. The demand is still way too high and the supply is only just beginning to become consistent and keep up - it still isn't in some parts of the world still, as I'm sure many folks are aware.

That means we'll see it stay at $499.99 for the disc console, and $399.99 for the digital edition in the USA, while it'll stay at the current £479.99 for the disc drive machine, and £399.99 for the digital console in the UK.

Do not expect this to change or there to be 'deals' on the consoles' price. However, turn your attention to bundles, accessories and peripherals, and games. This is where you can make some great savings and reduce your overall PS5 cost this winter.

Where will the best best Black Friday PS5 deals be?

All the major retailers on both sides of the Atlantic will be going large as they do every year. From our now-extnsive experience, the below stores are the best places to look, camp on, and frequently visit to get the best Black Friday PS5 deals.

USA:

Amazon: Save on everything from games to monitors to TVs

Best Buy: Huge range of PS5 deals often with coupons or vouchers

Dell: Save big on monitors and some accessories

Walmart: Snatch up the latest games and PS5 essentials

Target: Big savings on PS5 games and accessories right now

B&H Photo: Save on PS5 accessories like SSDs and TVs and more

Samsung: Get a brand new TV for your PS5 at massively discounted rates

UK:

Amazon: The go-to e-tailer will have discounts on all PS5 games and gear

Very: Regularly gets good stock and will price match

John Lewis: Sweetens the PS5 deals on tech with extended guarantees

Currys: Often bundles up PS5 accessories and games for discounts

eBuyer: A great stockist of PS5 SSDs and external drives

Argos: Is often a great shout for quick pick-ups, and local delivery

For quick checks on stock and prices you can use the links below.

