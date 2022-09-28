Read full article on original website
PAR: Louisiana struggles with higher education funding
Louisiana students and their families are bearing more of the costs of attending college, after years of declining state financing for public universities and ballooning tuition costs. The state-financed TOPS free college tuition program is filling some of those gaps for families, but with certain schools and students benefitting more than others.
State Treasurer Schroder continues effort to expand taxpayer payment options
With several agencies presenting the technological aspects of their revenue collections to the Louisiana Digital Assets Task Force this week, State Treasurer John M. Schroder complimented the efforts but said there’s still much room for improvement in the state’s collective technology space. “We have got to make Louisiana...
Gov. Edwards traveling to London to meet with insurance leaders
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to London Wednesday to meet with business and insurance leaders. On Thursday, Edwards plans to meet with representatives of Lloyd’s of London, the largest reinsurance underwriter on the global market, to discuss Louisiana’s insurance crisis. Since a flurry of major hurricanes dating back to 2020, Louisiana has lost nine home insurers. Lloyd’s is often the go-to underwriter for insurance companies that take those policies.
Walgreens faces equal employment opportunity lawsuit over incident in Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA, La. – Walgreens Co., a pharmacy and retailer, violated federal law when it refused to allow a pregnant worker with disabilities to take emergency leave to seek medical attention, forcing her to quit, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) charged in a lawsuit filed Wednesday. According to...
CABL opposes four constitutional amendments on Louisiana’s November ballot
The nonpartisan good government Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL) issued its recommendations Thursday for the eight amendments to the state constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot, and the group opposes half of them, including a proposal to officially make slavery and forced labor illegal. CABL supports two of the...
