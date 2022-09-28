Read full article on original website
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana Superintendent of Education speaks at Republican Women of Bossier meeting
On Tuesday, September 27, the The Republican Women of Bossier hosted Louisiana Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley, as the speaker for their monthly meeting. The club asked Dr. Brumley to discuss matters regarding the state of education in Louisiana. In his opening remarks, Dr. Brumley discussed 2022 LEAP scores...
bizmagsb.com
PAR: Louisiana struggles with higher education funding
Louisiana students and their families are bearing more of the costs of attending college, after years of declining state financing for public universities and ballooning tuition costs. The state-financed TOPS free college tuition program is filling some of those gaps for families, but with certain schools and students benefitting more than others.
bizmagsb.com
State Treasurer Schroder continues effort to expand taxpayer payment options
With several agencies presenting the technological aspects of their revenue collections to the Louisiana Digital Assets Task Force this week, State Treasurer John M. Schroder complimented the efforts but said there’s still much room for improvement in the state’s collective technology space. “We have got to make Louisiana...
bizmagsb.com
CABL opposes four constitutional amendments on Louisiana’s November ballot
The nonpartisan good government Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL) issued its recommendations Thursday for the eight amendments to the state constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot, and the group opposes half of them, including a proposal to officially make slavery and forced labor illegal. CABL supports two of the...
bizmagsb.com
PAR releases guide to this year’s constitutional amendments
The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR) has released the PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments. This independent, nonpartisan review will help voters understand the issues so they can develop their own positions on each proposition for the Nov. 8 and Dec. 10 elections. PAR notes that the...
bizmagsb.com
LED Diversity in Entrepreneurship Initiative begins second year
BATON ROUGE, La. — Eleven small businesses from across the state have been selected to participate in the second annual Diversity in Entrepreneurship Initiative, an LED program targeting accelerated business growth for minority- and women-owned companies. The LED Diversity in Entrepreneurship Initiative launched Sept. 20-22 via a partnership of Louisiana Economic Development and the Michigan-based Edward Lowe Foundation.
bizmagsb.com
Walgreens faces equal employment opportunity lawsuit over incident in Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA, La. – Walgreens Co., a pharmacy and retailer, violated federal law when it refused to allow a pregnant worker with disabilities to take emergency leave to seek medical attention, forcing her to quit, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) charged in a lawsuit filed Wednesday. According to...
