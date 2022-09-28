ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PAR: Louisiana struggles with higher education funding

Louisiana students and their families are bearing more of the costs of attending college, after years of declining state financing for public universities and ballooning tuition costs. The state-financed TOPS free college tuition program is filling some of those gaps for families, but with certain schools and students benefitting more than others.
State Treasurer Schroder continues effort to expand taxpayer payment options

With several agencies presenting the technological aspects of their revenue collections to the Louisiana Digital Assets Task Force this week, State Treasurer John M. Schroder complimented the efforts but said there’s still much room for improvement in the state’s collective technology space. “We have got to make Louisiana...
PAR releases guide to this year’s constitutional amendments

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR) has released the PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments. This independent, nonpartisan review will help voters understand the issues so they can develop their own positions on each proposition for the Nov. 8 and Dec. 10 elections. PAR notes that the...
LED Diversity in Entrepreneurship Initiative begins second year

BATON ROUGE, La. — Eleven small businesses from across the state have been selected to participate in the second annual Diversity in Entrepreneurship Initiative, an LED program targeting accelerated business growth for minority- and women-owned companies. The LED Diversity in Entrepreneurship Initiative launched Sept. 20-22 via a partnership of Louisiana Economic Development and the Michigan-based Edward Lowe Foundation.
