ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-TV

Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?

NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana SNAP benefits increasing in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SNAP benefits in Louisiana will be increasing starting Oct. 1 as the cost of food increases. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is increasing monthly allotments after reviewing data on food expenditures. A single-member household’s maximum benefit is increasing from $250 to $281 per month, according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Can Hurricane Ian impact Louisiana home insurance?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People in Louisiana are thankful to be spared from Hurricane Ian, but one expert tells me it’s possible the effects of the storm can still hit home. “I think you can expect gulf states’ premiums to be affected negatively,” said Jeremy Robicheaux, Owner...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Jindal
shssharkattack.com

Students in Louisiana taken to church instead of school event

On September 13th, two thousand seniors in Louisiana signed up for what they thought was a field trip to a college fair, but that was not the case. Students of the Easton Baton Rouge Parish school system held a field trip that said it was a college fair on the permission slips. Students were shuttled to what was assumed a college fair, but then realized they have arrived at a church. The church that held the event was Living Faith Christian Center. They promised to educate the children about college and career opportunities, but students recall the opposite. Although there were a couple of college booths, it was clear to the students that the church had a different agenda in mind.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Louisiana sends aid to Florida after Hurricane Ian disaster

BATON ROUGE - For parts of Florida, Hurricane Ian has left behind a path of destruction. Vehicles and homes are submerged in floodwater. Pieces of buildings and belongings litter the beach in Fort Myers. The Cajun Navy Ground Force is heading to the site of the damage to provide much-needed...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#College Tuition#Linus College#Par
KPLC TV

Apply for La.’s Child Care Assistance Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s an important deadline approaching for parents looking to apply for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) through the La. Department of Education. Friday, Sept. 30 is the last day for eligible families to apply before a waitlist is created on Saturday, Oct. 1....
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Aid Sent to Florida from Louisiana As Hurricane Ian Makes Impact

Aid Sent to Florida from Louisiana As Hurricane Ian Makes Impact. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that as Hurricane Ian impacts Florida, Governor John Bel Edwards has spoken with Governor Ron DeSantis and offered assistance and resources to aid the people of Florida. Resources are already en route, and preparations are underway for additional assistance once damage assessments have begun.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
postsouth.com

Marijuana laws expanding cannabis access cause confusion in Louisiana medical community

Louisiana's accelerating medical marijuana expansion designed by lawmakers to expand access and affordability for patients is moving faster than the medical community can keep up. That became clear during the most recent hearing of the Medical Marijuana Commission where healthcare professionals expressed confusion about new laws allowing nurse practitioners to...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana DOTD reminds political candidates about Title-18 Louisiana Election Code

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–With election season just around the corner the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development would like to remind candidates about Title 18-The Louisiana Election Code. Revised Statute Title 18-Louisiana Election Code states political campaign signs shall not be erected, displayed or posted on any publicly owner property or right of way or on […]
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

LED Diversity in Entrepreneurship Initiative begins second year

BATON ROUGE, La. — Eleven small businesses from across the state have been selected to participate in the second annual Diversity in Entrepreneurship Initiative, an LED program targeting accelerated business growth for minority- and women-owned companies. The LED Diversity in Entrepreneurship Initiative launched Sept. 20-22 via a partnership of Louisiana Economic Development and the Michigan-based Edward Lowe Foundation.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy