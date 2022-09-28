Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ravens Re-Sign CB Daryl Worley To Practice Squad
Worley, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after. The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Each team had some players listed as limited and others as non-participants. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP.
Seahawks Place Running Back On Injured Reserve
The Seattle Seahawks have placed veteran running back Travis Homer on the injured reserve, per team insider Bob Condotta. Homer suffered a ribcage injury during Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Homer had collected 18 yards on four rushing attempts and 33 yards on four receptions prior to...
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Needs "Miraculous Recovery" To Play This Weekend
It appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be shorthanded at wide receiver yet again. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles announced that Breshad Perriman is doubtful for this weekend's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Perriman, 29, is dealing with injuries to his knee and hamstring. Bowles said that...
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers huddle against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Packers.com
Total Packers with Matt LaFleur: Pat O'Donnell
Join Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and analyst Larry McCarren as they recap the Packers' Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week's guest is Pat O'Donnell.
Yardbarker
Packers Sign CB Corey Ballentine To Practice Squad
Ballentine, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived and he was later claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose in November of last year and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on LT David Bakhtiari, Patriots OLB Matthew Judon
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked to reporters before Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
Yardbarker
Steelers Bring Back Promising CB Mark Gilbert, Replacing OT Ryan McCollum On The 16-Man Practice Squad
The Steelers originally signed Gilbert as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft, a guy they really liked coming out of Duke. He was eventually cut, but then the team brought him back at the beginning of this September. Just over a week ago, he was cut again to make room for wide receiver, Jaquarii Roberson. Now, he’s back again.
