Valley native glad he evacuated from his South Carolina home before hurricane
As Hurricane Ian picked up strength out over the Atlantic Ocean after pounding Florida, people in South Carolina were forced to come to a decision, stick it out or evacuate?
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
South Carolina couple marries ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall
A South Carolina couple was determined to tie the knot before Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on Friday.
wfxb.com
South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian
Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.
wfxb.com
Gov. McMaster Comment On Impact Of Hurricane Ian On S.C.
Governor McMaster and state emergency management leaders met yesterday to discuss Hurricane Ian and how it will affect South Carolina. Ian will move through Florida, and is expected to weaken as it makes it’s way to the Carolinas. McMaster stated we are fully prepared for the inclement weather and said that the storm is being carefully monitored as they work close with emergency managers on the local level. He explained that the storm is not just a Coastal threat and the impacts will be felt throughout South Carolina. It is advised for people living in low lying or Coastal areas to have a plan in place before the storm arrives. It was stated that the focus should not be on the category of the storm itself but the forecast and the impact.
morningbrew.com
Ian devastates Florida, takes aim at South Carolina
After devastating Florida with historic flooding, a weakened Ian regained strength and is expected to hit South Carolina as a hurricane today. The entire SC coast has been placed under a hurricane warning. Florida is picking up the pieces. Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the...
kiss951.com
WJCL
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Wednesday in advance of Hurricane Ian's impact on the area later this week. The announcement came during a press conference involving McMaster and other emergency services officials. The state of emergency is in effect as of...
Officials: Tree falls on home in McClellanville, South Carolina
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A tree fell on a home in McClellanville during fierce winds from Hurricane Ian Friday morning. Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a home along Simmons Road off Tibwin Road at about 10:16 a.m. Photos from the scene show the tree crashed onto what appears to be a storage building […]
Biden approves emergency declaration for South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal emergency aid available to South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian, according to FEMA. FEMA is authorized to help provide resources and equipment to help mitigate impacts of the storm, according to a news release. Hurricane Ian is approaching the South […]
wach.com
"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
live5news.com
Staying prepared: How South Carolina is getting ready for Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders across the state say the time to prepare for Ian is now. Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency for South Carolina on Wednesday but stopped short of ordering evacuations. He says evacuations cause a lot of disruptions and because of expert and common-sense opinion, Ian does not have the wind speed that requires people to leave the state.
wfxb.com
A List Of Closed And Postponed Events
The threat that Ian is posing has resulted in many postponements and cancellations of events on The Grand Strand. Horry, Georgetown, Dillon district 3 and 4, Florence County Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5, Robeson County, Malboro and Marion County schools will be closed Friday with some redirected to online learning. All after school activities for Thursday and Friday are canceled. CCU has also redirected to online classes for Friday and Horry Georgetown Tech has canceled classes for tomorrow. The city of North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach have cancelled their Farmers Markets. Also cancelled are The Market Common Market, and The Myrtle Beach Rec Center’s after school program. Brookgreen Gardens will be closed Friday and they have postponed their Annual Fall Festival. The Surfside Family Festival is now going to be on November 5th.
WLTX.com
Midlands school districts plan early dismissal, e-learning days Thursday and Friday due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to blow through South Carolina this weekend, bringing potentially heavy rain and flooding opportunities on Thursday and Friday. WLTX has reached out to school districts in the Midlands to ask about plans for dealing with the storm. Calhoun County: Thursday (9/29/22) Sandy...
wfxb.com
Florida Update On Recovery From Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian could be the deadliest to ever hit the state of Florida. At least 21 deaths have been confirmed as a result of the storm. Meanwhile, hundreds of people have been rescued but thousands are still trapped in their homes and more than 2.3 million remain without power. President Biden declared a major disaster in Florida which will bring federal aid to supplement state, local, and tribal recovery efforts in the area’s that the storm affected. Governor Ron DeSantis says rescue missions and aftermath actions are on going as he attempts to remain positive throughout Florida’s recovery.
WMAZ
Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued
IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
WJCL
South Carolina suing government due to student loan debt relief
S.C. — The Biden administration is scaling back on how many student loans it will forgive, after several states sued, including South Carolina. Six states filed a lawsuit to block the plan. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government, but held by private lenders, will...
