ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
GREENVILLE, SC
wfxb.com

South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian

Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
wfxb.com

Gov. McMaster Comment On Impact Of Hurricane Ian On S.C.

Governor McMaster and state emergency management leaders met yesterday to discuss Hurricane Ian and how it will affect South Carolina. Ian will move through Florida, and is expected to weaken as it makes it’s way to the Carolinas. McMaster stated we are fully prepared for the inclement weather and said that the storm is being carefully monitored as they work close with emergency managers on the local level. He explained that the storm is not just a Coastal threat and the impacts will be felt throughout South Carolina. It is advised for people living in low lying or Coastal areas to have a plan in place before the storm arrives. It was stated that the focus should not be on the category of the storm itself but the forecast and the impact.
FLORIDA STATE
morningbrew.com

Ian devastates Florida, takes aim at South Carolina

After devastating Florida with historic flooding, a weakened Ian regained strength and is expected to hit South Carolina as a hurricane today. The entire SC coast has been placed under a hurricane warning. Florida is picking up the pieces. Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the...
FLORIDA STATE
kiss951.com

Three South Carolina Restaurants Earn National Recognition

I think we all love to treat ourselves to a night out occasionally. I’m a big foodie, so I really enjoy exploring and trying new spots. When I saw that three restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina rank among the best in the nation, I’m thinking I will definitely try them when I get a chance. This is a big recognition that says a lot about these establishments. So hey, I’m game. Tripadvisor recognized the eateries after studying quality and quantity of reviews and ratings left online for the restaurants. One of the spots named was Circa 1886 Restaurant. Located in a former carriage house, it ranks No. 6 in the nation for date nights. Customers point to the intimate atmosphere and the South Carolina-influenced menu as reasons for the reviews. Some favorites are a caviar-topped grilled pimento cheese sandwich and shrimp and grits.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mentoring#Quasi
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you love seafood and you live in South Carolina, keep on reading to find out about three amazing seafood places in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit. What do you think about these amazing restaurants in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these seafood places in South Carolina? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate the overall experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these restaurants to other people living in South Carolina? If you want, share your opinion in the comment section and don't forget to name your favorite seafood restaurants in South Carolina too so more people can visit them next time they are in the area and are looking for new restaurants to try.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Biden approves emergency declaration for South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal emergency aid available to South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian, according to FEMA. FEMA is authorized to help provide resources and equipment to help mitigate impacts of the storm, according to a news release. Hurricane Ian is approaching the South […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wach.com

"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Staying prepared: How South Carolina is getting ready for Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders across the state say the time to prepare for Ian is now. Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency for South Carolina on Wednesday but stopped short of ordering evacuations. He says evacuations cause a lot of disruptions and because of expert and common-sense opinion, Ian does not have the wind speed that requires people to leave the state.
ENVIRONMENT
wfxb.com

A List Of Closed And Postponed Events

The threat that Ian is posing has resulted in many postponements and cancellations of events on The Grand Strand. Horry, Georgetown, Dillon district 3 and 4, Florence County Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5, Robeson County, Malboro and Marion County schools will be closed Friday with some redirected to online learning. All after school activities for Thursday and Friday are canceled. CCU has also redirected to online classes for Friday and Horry Georgetown Tech has canceled classes for tomorrow. The city of North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach have cancelled their Farmers Markets. Also cancelled are The Market Common Market, and The Myrtle Beach Rec Center’s after school program. Brookgreen Gardens will be closed Friday and they have postponed their Annual Fall Festival. The Surfside Family Festival is now going to be on November 5th.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
viatravelers.com

38 Things to Do in South Carolina & Places to Visit

If you’re planning a trip and looking for fun things to do in South Carolina, you’ve come to the right place. From the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Midlands and the beaches and marshes of the Coast, the Palmetto State has a diverse array of regions to explore. And they’re packed with attractions and things to do for families, couples, or groups.
TRAVEL
wfxb.com

Florida Update On Recovery From Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian could be the deadliest to ever hit the state of Florida. At least 21 deaths have been confirmed as a result of the storm. Meanwhile, hundreds of people have been rescued but thousands are still trapped in their homes and more than 2.3 million remain without power. President Biden declared a major disaster in Florida which will bring federal aid to supplement state, local, and tribal recovery efforts in the area’s that the storm affected. Governor Ron DeSantis says rescue missions and aftermath actions are on going as he attempts to remain positive throughout Florida’s recovery.
FLORIDA STATE
WMAZ

Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued

IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
IRMO, SC
WJCL

South Carolina suing government due to student loan debt relief

S.C. — The Biden administration is scaling back on how many student loans it will forgive, after several states sued, including South Carolina. Six states filed a lawsuit to block the plan. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government, but held by private lenders, will...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy